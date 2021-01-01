'There was nearly a deal done with Atletico' - James reveals he almost moved to Real rivals before joining Everton

The Colombia forward held talks with Rojiblancos boss Diego Simeone before the other Madrid club blocked the deal

James Rodriguez has revealed he was close to joining Atletico Madrid from rivals Real last year, before eventually moving to Everton.

The Colombia forward moved to Goodison Park on a free transfer after falling down the pecking order under Zinedine Zidane at Santiago Bernabeu.

However, at one stage it looked like he was on his way to Wanda Metropolitano – only for Los Blancos to block the deal.

What did James say about his failed Atletico move?

James says he held talks with Atletico boss Diego Simeone as he knew he would continue to struggle for regular game time under Zidane.

"It was nearly a done deal to go to Atletico, I spoke with Simeone, he said I could be important, and [Real] didn't let me go,” the 29-year-old told ESPN.

“[Real president] Florentino Perez knew that with Zidane that I wouldn't play much. It was a bad year, I wanted to come to Everton to play and show what I can do.”

Why did he join Everton?

James eventually made the move to Everton, a transfer that caused surprise in some quarters given the Toffees had only finished 12th in the Premier League last season.

The forward admits he would not have moved to Merseyside had Carlo Ancelotti not been in charge, but jumped at the chance to reunited with the Italian at Goodison Park having worked with him at Real Madrid and Bayern Munich.

"I'll say it with all sincerity that if Carlo weren't here, I wouldn't have come.” he added. "I [have] started to get to know the club, how they work, how they want to work, win things, play in Europe. The fact that Carlo is here was fundamental to me coming, where I am learning every day."

Fit-again James targeting Europe

James has impressed in his debut season with the Toffees, scoring five goals and registering four assists in 18 Premier League appearances.

A calf problem suffered after February’s Merseyside derby win against Liverpool win at Anfield meant an extended spell on the sidelines, but he is now back to full fitness and is hoping to feature in Monday’s home match against Crystal Palace.

Ancelotti’s side head into the weekend fixtures in eighth place, level on points with Liverpool and three points behind fifth-placed West Ham. James says he is determined to end the season strongly in the final 10 games and secure a place in Europe next season.

"In these remaining 10 [league] matches, I want to perform well," he said. "I had some physical problems for a month, but I have overcome them and it's my goal to get a European spot, hopefully in Champions League."

