Tenerife confirm tragic passing of 30-year-old forward Jesus de Miguel a day after chest collision with Andorra goalkeeper

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Spanish second-division outfit CD Tenerife have confirmed the tragic death of 30-year-old striker Jesus de Miguel following an on-pitch collision during Monday's fixture against FC Andorra. The forward passed away in hospital on Tuesday morning after suffering a cardiac arrest in the closing stages of the abandoned match.

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Horror collision forces permanent abandonment

Miguel was challenging for a loose ball in midfield during the closing stages at the Estadio Heliodoro Rodriguez Lopez when he took a heavy blow to the chest from visiting goalkeeper Jesus Owono. Paramedics immediately entered the turf to intubate the striker before carrying him off on a stretcher and administering cardiopulmonary resuscitation en route to hospital after nearly 20 minutes in cardiac arrest. With the score locked at 2-2, the match was permanently abandoned in the 108th minute.

Canary Islands club issue statement

Following his evacuation by ambulance to the Hospital Universitario Nuestra Senora de Candelaria in Santa Cruz, the club initially reported in a statement that he was "stable, despite the severity of his condition," inside the intensive care unit.

However, the Canary Islands outfit later posted an overnight update on X confirming that "the medical situation of Jesus de Miguel has worsened neurologically" while under observation.

Confirming the forward's death early on Tuesday morning, Canary Islands time, Tenerife wrote in a statement on X: "Devastated by grief, with a lump in our throats and in disbelief that this could be true, CD Tenerife deeply regret to announce the tragic passing of Jesus de Miguel Alameda on Tuesday, November 3, 2026, at 8:00 AM."

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Heartbroken family request utmost privacy

Having begun his senior career with Leganes B in 2015, the striker represented eight other Spanish clubs before joining Tenerife last year. Extending their condolences to those closest to the player in the remainder of their X statement, the club added: "There are no words of comfort; there is absolutely nothing that can ease this profound sorrow. We stand beside his heartbroken family, his loved ones, and the entire tinerfenista community who mourn this cruel loss today.

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"The family of Jesus de Miguel wishes to thank everyone for each and every message of support received, while sincerely requesting the utmost respect for their privacy during these terrible moments.

"RIP".

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Spanish football plunged into mourning

News of the 30-year-old's death has plunged the entire Spanish football community into mourning as tributes pour in from across the country. Tenerife's players, coaching staff and supporters now face an immense period of grief following the loss of their team-mate. League officials are expected to liaise closely with the Canary Islands club regarding upcoming fixtures and formal memorials in the days ahead.