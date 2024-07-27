How to watch today's Sydney Swans vs Western Bulldogs AFL match: Livestream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch today’s AFL game between Sydney vs Western Bulldogs- team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The second game of Sunday's slate sees a crucial game in the makeup of the top eight with Sydney Swans (14-4) hosting the Western Bulldogs (10-8) at the SCG.

Back-to-back surprise wins over Carlton and Geelong have catapulted the Western Bulldogs back into the top eight, sitting ninth, two points behind eighth-placed Essendon.

Sydney, meanwhile, once again struggled in the fourth quarter to lose their third game from their last four in a two point defeat to Brisbane. The Swans led by 15 points at three quarter time, before conceding four goals to two in the final quarter, the second time in the last three weeks they have lost despite leading at three quarter time.

A win would likely see the Dogs jump into the top eight, while the ladder leading Swans will be looking to bounce back after a poor month.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Sydney Swans vs Western Bulldogs in the AFL, plus plenty more.

Sydney Swans vs Western Bulldogs date and start time

Date Sunday, July 28, 2024 Start time 3:20 pm AEST/ 2:50 pm ACST/ 1:20 pm AWST Venue Sydney Cricket Ground Location Moore Park, Sydney, New South Wales, Australia

How to watch Sydney Swans vs Western Bulldogs on TV & stream live online

There are several options to watch the Sydney Swans vs Western Bulldogs AFL game in Australia, including Network Seven, Foxtel, Foxtel from Telstra, and Kayo Sports.

The best way to livestream the aforementioned AFL game is through Kayo with a seven-day free trial. It also does not have a lock-in contract or equipment fees, which means you can cancel anytime if you are no longer using it.

All you need to decide is whether you want to pick Kayo One at $25 per month (1 stream and up to HD), or Kayo Basic at $35 per month (two streams and up to 4K).

What channel is the Sydney Swans vs Western Bulldogs game on?

The game will be broadcast live on 7mate's free-to-air TV, and will also be available to watch on Fox Sports 3 with subscription. Triple M, ABC and AFL Nation will provide the radio coverage.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Overview of VPN services that allow access to geo-restricted streams

How to set up and use a VPN service to stream the match

You can watch the game from wherever you are in the world by using a VPN (Virtual Private Network) service such as NordVPN/ ExpressVPN. A VPN will allow you to create a secure connection online when you are abroad on holiday or for work and you want to stream the game live.

If you are not sure which VPN to use or how to use a VPN, we have taken a look at the best options available out there for watching live sports - check out the best VPN services review here.

Here’s an easy step-by-step guide on how to use a VPN to watch a game when you are overseas:

Install VPN of your choice - see our reviews here for the best options. Select the location you wish to connect to. This is easy - if you are visiting the UK and you wish to continue watching one of your U.S. streaming services, you would select the US. Grab the popcorn and get ready to watch!

Sydney Swans vs Western Bulldogs team news

Tom Papley is a huge blow for the Swans after suffering an ankle ligament issue against Brisbane that will keep him sidelined in the run to September. Dane Rampe was another casualty out of the defeat to the Lions, while Will Hayward faces a fitness test later in the week after hurting his ankle in the same match. Justin McInerney (knee) remains in a brace after a PCL injury. In better news, captain Callum Mills (soreness) is set to return after being rested.

Liam Jones (knee) is vying to be available for this weekend's travel to Sydney to face the Swans after missing the last three games with an MCL injury. Anthony Scott missed on the weekend due to concussion. James O'Donnell (hamstring) is still at least a week away from recovering from a hamstring strain.

Sydney Swans Position Western Bulldogs Harry Cunningham, Tom McCartin, Nick Blakey FB Taylor Duryea, Buku Khamis, Nick Coffield Oliver Florent, Lewis Melican, Jake Lloyd HB Lachlan Bramble, Rory Lobb, Bailey Dale Chad Warner, James Jordon, Matt Roberts C Laitham Vandermeer, Ed Richards, Bailey Williams Errol Gulden, Logan McDonald, Callum Mills HF Adam Treloar, Aaron Naughton, Jamarra Ugle-Hagan Brodie Grundy, Isaac Heeney, Taylor Adams FF Cody Weightman, Sam Darcy, Rhylee West Tim English, Braeden Campbell, Corey Warner FOL Marcus Bontempelli, Tom Liberatore Luke Parker, Hayden McLean, Sam Wicks IC Caleb Daniel, Riley Garcia, Liam Jones, Lachlan McNeil Caleb Mitchell, Aaron Francis, Peter Ladhams EMG Jack Macrae, Joel Freijah, Oskar Baker

Sydney vs Western Bulldogs Form

Sydney: WLLWL

Round Match R19 Brisbane 79-77 Sydney R18 Sydney 138-59 North Melbourne R17 St Kilda 84-82 Sydney R16 Sydney 98-99 Fremantle R15 GWS 75-102 Sydney

Western Bulldogs: WWLWW

Round Match R19 Geelong 48-95 Western Bulldogs R18 Western Bulldogs 100-86 Carlton R17 Port Adelaide 102-54 Western Bulldogs R16 North Melbourne 60-77 Western Bulldogs R14 Western Bulldogs 149-82 Fremantle

Sydney vs Western Bulldogs Head-to-Head Results

Year Match 2024 Round 12 Western Bulldogs 88-102 Sydney 2023 Round 18 Sydney 78-76 Western Bulldogs 2022 Round 17 Sydney 120-67 Western Bulldogs 2022 Round 3 Western Bulldogs 71-60 Sydney 2021 Round 17 Western Bulldogs 69-79 Sydney

