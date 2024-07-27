This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Errol Gulden of the Sydney Swans Getty images
Abhinav Sharma

How to watch today's Sydney Swans vs Western Bulldogs AFL match: Livestream, TV channel, and start time

TV Guide & Streaming

Everything you need to know on how to watch today’s AFL game between Sydney vs Western Bulldogs- team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The second game of Sunday's slate sees a crucial game in the makeup of the top eight with Sydney Swans (14-4) hosting the Western Bulldogs (10-8) at the SCG.

Back-to-back surprise wins over Carlton and Geelong have catapulted the Western Bulldogs back into the top eight, sitting ninth, two points behind eighth-placed Essendon.

Sydney, meanwhile, once again struggled in the fourth quarter to lose their third game from their last four in a two point defeat to Brisbane. The Swans led by 15 points at three quarter time, before conceding four goals to two in the final quarter, the second time in the last three weeks they have lost despite leading at three quarter time.

A win would likely see the Dogs jump into the top eight, while the ladder leading Swans will be looking to bounce back after a poor month.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Sydney Swans vs Western Bulldogs in the AFL, plus plenty more.

Sydney Swans vs Western Bulldogs date and start time

DateSunday, July 28, 2024
Start time3:20 pm AEST/ 2:50 pm ACST/ 1:20 pm AWST
VenueSydney Cricket Ground
LocationMoore Park, Sydney, New South Wales, Australia

How to watch Sydney Swans vs Western Bulldogs on TV & stream live online

There are several options to watch the Sydney Swans vs Western Bulldogs AFL game in Australia, including Network Seven, Foxtel, Foxtel from Telstra, and Kayo Sports.

The best way to livestream the aforementioned AFL game is through Kayo with a seven-day free trial. It also does not have a lock-in contract or equipment fees, which means you can cancel anytime if you are no longer using it.

All you need to decide is whether you want to pick Kayo One at $25 per month (1 stream and up to HD), or Kayo Basic at $35 per month (two streams and up to 4K).

What channel is the Sydney Swans vs Western Bulldogs game on?

The game will be broadcast live on 7mate's free-to-air TV, and will also be available to watch on Fox Sports 3 with subscription. Triple M, ABC and AFL Nation will provide the radio coverage.

Sydney Swans vs Western Bulldogs team news

Tom Papley is a huge blow for the Swans after suffering an ankle ligament issue against Brisbane that will keep him sidelined in the run to September. Dane Rampe was another casualty out of the defeat to the Lions, while Will Hayward faces a fitness test later in the week after hurting his ankle in the same match. Justin McInerney (knee) remains in a brace after a PCL injury. In better news, captain Callum Mills (soreness) is set to return after being rested.

Liam Jones (knee) is vying to be available for this weekend's travel to Sydney to face the Swans after missing the last three games with an MCL injury. Anthony Scott missed on the weekend due to concussion. James O'Donnell (hamstring) is still at least a week away from recovering from a hamstring strain.

Sydney SwansPositionWestern Bulldogs
Harry Cunningham, Tom McCartin, Nick BlakeyFBTaylor Duryea, Buku Khamis, Nick Coffield
Oliver Florent, Lewis Melican, Jake LloydHBLachlan Bramble, Rory Lobb, Bailey Dale
Chad Warner, James Jordon, Matt RobertsCLaitham Vandermeer, Ed Richards, Bailey Williams
Errol Gulden, Logan McDonald, Callum MillsHFAdam Treloar, Aaron Naughton, Jamarra Ugle-Hagan
Brodie Grundy, Isaac Heeney, Taylor AdamsFFCody Weightman, Sam Darcy, Rhylee West
Tim English, Braeden Campbell, Corey WarnerFOLMarcus Bontempelli, Tom Liberatore
Luke Parker, Hayden McLean, Sam WicksICCaleb Daniel, Riley Garcia, Liam Jones, Lachlan McNeil
Caleb Mitchell, Aaron Francis, Peter LadhamsEMGJack Macrae, Joel Freijah, Oskar Baker
Sydney vs Western Bulldogs Form

Sydney: WLLWL

RoundMatch
R19Brisbane 79-77 Sydney
R18Sydney 138-59 North Melbourne
R17St Kilda 84-82 Sydney
R16Sydney 98-99 Fremantle
R15GWS 75-102 Sydney

Western Bulldogs: WWLWW

RoundMatch
R19Geelong 48-95 Western Bulldogs
R18Western Bulldogs 100-86 Carlton
R17Port Adelaide 102-54 Western Bulldogs
R16North Melbourne 60-77 Western Bulldogs
R14Western Bulldogs 149-82 Fremantle

Sydney vs Western Bulldogs Head-to-Head Results

YearMatch
2024 Round 12Western Bulldogs 88-102 Sydney
2023 Round 18Sydney 78-76 Western Bulldogs
2022 Round 17Sydney 120-67 Western Bulldogs
2022 Round 3Western Bulldogs 71-60 Sydney
2021 Round 17Western Bulldogs 69-79 Sydney

More AFL news and coverage

