How to watch today's Sydney Swans vs North Melbourne AFL match: Livestream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch today’s AFL game between Sydney and North Melbourne- team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

North Melbourne Kangaroos (2-14) will head up to Sydney this weekend to test themselves against the ladder leaders Sydney Swans (13-3).

Back-to-back defeats have shaken Sydney and pose some question marks on their premiership defense. However, they have the perfect chance to bounce back to winning ways at the SCG against a second-from-bottom North Melbourne side on Saturday afternoon. The Kangaroos are finally back on the winners' list and off the bottom of the ladder,

The Swans fell short against Fremantle by one point and most recently St Kilda by two points to see the record move to 13-3. Although they are still two games clear at the top of the ladder as they earned their second win of the campaign in a nail-biting contest over Gold Coast by four points.

Sydney Swans vs North Melbourne date and start time

Date Saturday, July 13, 2024 Start time 1:45 pm AEST/ 1:15 pm ACST/ 11:45 am AWST Venue Sydney Cricket Ground Location Moore Park, Sydney, New South Wales, Australia

How to watch Sydney Swans vs North Melbourne on TV & stream live online

There are several options to watch the Sydney Swans vs North Melbourne AFL game in Australia, including Network Seven, Foxtel, Foxtel from Telstra, and Kayo Sports.

The best way to livestream the aforementioned AFL game is through Kayo with a seven-day free trial. It also does not have a lock-in contract or equipment fees, which means you can cancel anytime if you are no longer using it.

All you need to decide is whether you want to pick Kayo One at $25 per month (1 stream and up to HD), or Kayo Basic at $35 per month (two streams and up to 4K).

What channel is the Sydney Swans vs North Melbourne game on?

The game will be broadcast live on Channel 7's free-to-air TV, and will also be available to watch on Fox Footy's subscription TV service. Triple M, ABC and AFL Nation will provide the radio coverage.

Sydney Swans team news

The Swans will be without Isaac Heeney, who has now been ruled out of the Brownlow race after being suspended for one week for striking St Kilda's Jimmy Webster in Sydney's defeat last week.

Co-captain Callum Mills will return to the side for his first game of the season, recovering from a rotator cuff injury. Luke Parker will return to the squad after serving his suspension.

Position Players Rucks McLean, Grundy, Ladhams, Green, McAndrew Defenders Cunningham, Florent, Blakey, Vickery, Edwards, Hamling, McCartin, Fox, Lloyd, Francis, McCartin, Rampe, McInerney, Edwards, Hamling, Arnold, Snell, Melican Midfielders Adams, Rowbottom, Sheldrick, Mills, Campbell, Jordon, Kirk, Cleary, Roberts, Mitchell Forwards Heeney, Hayward, Papley, Wicks, Konstanty, Magor, Warner, Buller, McDonald, Reid, Amartey

North Melbourne team news

George Wardlaw will have to go through concussion protocol before being picked this week. Zac Fisher will also need to have his foot issue reassessed late before the game.

Position Players Rucks Goad, Nyuon, Xerri, Maley, Free Defenders Corr, Daw, Logue, Pink, Dawson, Sheezel, McDonald, Hardeman, Goater, Bergman, Archer Midfielders Greenwood, Taylor, Wardlaw, Duursma, Scott, Davies-Uniacke, McKercher, Simpkin, Tucker, Shiels, Stephens, Thomas, Phillips, Lazzaro Forwards Larkey, Coleman-Jones, Comben, Sellers, Stephenson, Fisher, Powell, Curtis, Ford, Drury, Harvey, Zurhaar, Hansen Jr.

Sydney vs North Melbourne Form

Sydney: WWWLL

Round Match R17 Sydney 98-99 Fremantle R15 GWS 75-102 Sydney R14 Adelaide 67-109 Sydney R13 Sydney 112-82 Geelong R13 St Kilda 84-82 Sydney

North Melbourne: WLLLW

Round Match R17 North Melbourne 87-83 Gold Coast R16 North Melbourne 60-77 Western Bulldogs R15 Melbourne 70-67 North Melbourne R14 North Melbourne 118-119 Collingwood R13 West Coast 65-74 North Melbourne

Sydney vs North Melbourne Head-to-Head Results

Year Match 2023 Roos 90-93 Swans 2022 Roos 88-126 Swans 2022 Swans 86-75 Roos 2021 Roos 77-91 Swans 2020 Roos 60-71 Swans

