How to watch today's Sydney Swans vs Gold Coast Suns AFL match: Livestream, TV channel, and start time

Fresh from an extended break, the Sydney Swans (4-1) return to AFL action as they take on their bogey side the Gold Coast Suns (3-2) at the SCG on Sunday.

The Swans are coming off the bye in Round 5, but their form has not been dazzling in the past fortnight with a disappointing defeat to Richmond followed by an almighty scare from West Coast in the Gather Round.

Despite their shaky form, the Swans are still one of the clear frontrunners in the competition and will get another chance to showcase their credentials against a less experienced Gold Coast Suns side, who are coming off a 53-point win over Hawthorn.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Sydney Swans vs Gold Coast Suns in the AFL, plus plenty more.

Sydney Swans vs Gold Coast Suns date and start time

Date Sunday, April 21, 2024 Start time 1 :05 pm AEDT/ 12:35 pm ACST/ 10:05 am AWST Venue Sydney Cricket Ground Location Sydney, Australia

How to watch Sydney Swans vs Gold Coast Suns on TV & stream live online

There are several options to watch the Sydney Swans vs Gold Coast Suns AFL game in Australia, including Network Seven, Foxtel, Foxtel from Telstra, and Kayo Sports.

The best way to livestream the aforementioned AFL game is through Kayo with a seven-day free trial. It also does not have a lock-in contract or equipment fees, which means you can cancel anytime if you are no longer using it.

All you need to decide is whether you want to pick Kayo One at $25 per month (1 stream and up to HD), or Kayo Basic at $35 per month (two streams and up to 4K).

What channel is Sydney vs Gold Coast Suns game on?

The game will be broadcast live on Channel 7's free-to-air TV, and will also be available to watch on Fox Footy's subscription TV service. Triple M, ABC and AFL Nation will provide the radio coverage.

Sydney vs Gold Coast team news

Sydney Swans team news

The Swans are fresh off the bye so should be well rested and ready to go for a big game against the Suns.

The most likely inclusion here will be of Luke Parker, who has been struggling with an arm problem since the beginning of the season, while Angus Sheldrick may return if he can overcome a finger issue.

Harry Cunningham and Caleb Mitchell are two players who will be concerned about losing their starting spots.

Position Players Rucks McLean, Grundy, Ladhams, Green, McAndrew Defenders Cunningham, Florent, Blakey, Vickery, Edwards, Hamling, McCartin, Fox, Lloyd, Francis, McCartin, Rampe, McInerney, Edwards, Hamling, Arnold, Snell, Melican Midfielders Adams, Rowbottom, Sheldrick, Mills, Campbell, Jordon, Kirk, Cleary, Roberts, Mitchell Forwards Heeney, Hayward, Papley, Wicks, Konstanty, Magor, Warner, Buller, McDonald, Reid, Amartey

Gold Coast Suns team news

The Suns will be without Malcolm Rosas, who injured his hamstring against the Hawks last week.

After a dominant performance in round five, it's likely that Damien Hardwick will stick with the winning formula.

The seven players dropped by Hardwick a fortnight ago all put in decent performances for the VFL side, most notably Rory Atkins (37 disposals) and Ben Long (five goals), but they will likely have to wait for their chance.

Position Players Rucks Read, Witts, Rogers, Moyle Defenders Ballard, Brock, Graham, Casboult, Brock, Graham, Atkins, Weller, Long, Lemmens, Collins, Powell, Casboult, Long, Swallow, King, Budarick, Clohesy, Macpherson, Farrar Midfielders Flanders, Ellis, Davies, Fiorini, Miller, Anderson, Rowell, Graham, Rogers, Powell, Andrew, Faulkhead, Rowlands, Oea Forwards Ballard, Lukosius, Day, Walter, Casboult, King, Sexton, Holman, Ainsworth, Berry, Tsitas, Jeffrey, Rosas

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 12/08/23 Sydney Swans 114-90 Gold Coast Suns AFL 18/03/23 Gold Coast Suns 61-110 Sydney Swans AFL 07/05/22 Sydney Swans 61-75 Gold Coast Suns AFL 21/08/21 Sydney Swans 136-49 Gold Coast Suns AFL 24/04/21 Gold Coast Suns 100-60 Sydney Swans AFL

