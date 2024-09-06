How to watch today's Sydney Swans vs GWS Giants 2024 AFL Qualifying Final game: Livestream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch today’s Sydney Swans versus GWS Giants AFL game- team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The Swans are set to host GWS Giants in Saturday's Qualifying Final after a record-breaking season that saw them secure the top spot on the AFL ladder.

With 14 wins in their first 15 matches, marking their best season start since 1918, the Swans also achieved a 10-game winning streak mid-season, clinching the title of minor premiers.

Following a brief dip in form, the Swans have regained momentum, entering the finals on a three-game winning streak, with consecutive victories over the Magpies, Bombers, and Crows, setting the stage for a strong September campaign.

GWS may have endured a 37-point defeat to the Bulldogs in the blustery conditions of Ballarat in the final round, but before that setback, they had strung together seven consecutive victories, establishing themselves as one of the league’s in-form teams.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Sydney Swans vs GWS Giants in the AFL, plus plenty more.

Sydney Swans vs GWS Giants date and start time

Date Saturday, September 7, 2024 Start time 3:20pm AEST/ 2:50pm ACST/ 1:20am AWST Venue SCG Location Moore Park, NSW

How to watch Sydney Swans vs GWS Giants on TV & stream live online

There are several options to watch the Sydney Swans vs GWS Giants AFL game in Australia, including Network Seven, Foxtel, Foxtel from Telstra, and Kayo Sports.

The best way to livestream the aforementioned AFL game is through Kayo with a seven-day free trial. It also does not have a lock-in contract or equipment fees, which means you can cancel anytime if you are no longer using it.

All you need to decide is whether you want to pick Kayo One at $25 per month (1 stream and up to HD), or Kayo Basic at $35 per month (2 streams and up to 4K).

What channel is Sydney Swans vs GWS Giants game on?

The game will be broadcast live on Channel 7 on free-to-air TV and will also be available to watch Fox Footy on pay TV. Triple M, ABC and AFL Nation will provide the radio coverage.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Overview of VPN services that allow access to geo-restricted streams

How to set up and use a VPN service to stream the match

You can watch the game from wherever you are in the world by using a VPN (Virtual Private Network) service such as NordVPN/ ExpressVPN. A VPN will allow you to create a secure connection online when you are abroad on holiday or for work and you want to stream the game live.

If you are not sure which VPN to use or how to use a VPN, we have taken a look at the best options available out there for watching live sports - check out the best VPN services review here.

Here’s an easy step-by-step guide on how to use a VPN to watch a game when you are overseas:

Install VPN of your choice - see our reviews here for the best options. Select the location you wish to connect to. This is easy - if you are visiting the UK and you wish to continue watching one of your U.S. streaming services, you would select the US. Grab the popcorn and get ready to watch!

Sydney Swans vs GWS Giants team news & lineups

The Swans could welcome back livewire small forward Tom Papley and midfielder Justin McInerney to the fold for Saturday's final, with the duo looking to return from respective injuries.

The Giants could also see a boost in their lineup for the highly anticipated Sydney Derby, with forwards Brent Daniels (lower back) and Jake Riccardi (finger) potentially making their return. Meanwhile, speedy defender Lachie Ash is eligible for selection again after serving his one-game suspension.

Tagger Toby Bedford (calf) will undergo a fitness test later in the week to assess his availability, and Conor Stone (illness) is ready for selection after being a late scratch from the Round 24 match against the Western Bulldogs. Isaac Cumming is also pushing for a return following his recovery from a hamstring injury.

Position Sydney Swans GWS Giants FB Dane Rampe, Tom McCartin, Nick Blakey Harry Himmelberg, Sam Taylor, Connor Idun HB Callum Mills, Harry Cunningham, Oliver Florent Lachie Whitfield, Jack Buckley, Harry Perryman C Jake Lloyd, Chad Warner, Errol Gulden Callan Ward, Tom Green, Josh Kelly HF Luke Parker, Hayden McLean, Logan McDonald Brent Daniels, Aaron Cadman, Xavier O'Halloran FF Tom Papley, Joel Amartey, Will Hayward Darcy Jones, Jesse Hogan, Toby Greene FOL Brodie Grundy, Isaac Heeney, James Rowbottom Kieren Briggs, Stephen Coniglio, Finn Callaghan IC Lewis Melican, Braeden Campbell, Matt Roberts, Justin McInerney, James Jordon James Peatling, Lachie Ash, Toby McMullin, Lachlan Keeffe, Isaac Cumming EMG Taylor Adams, Caiden Cleary, Peter Ladhams Jake Riccardi, Conor Stone, Nick Haynes

Sydney vs GWS Form

Sydney: LLWWW

Round Match R24 Sydney 121-90 Adelaide R23 Essendon 59-98 Sydney R22 Sydney 89-86 Collingwood R21 Port Adelaide 148-36 Sydney R20 Sydney 48-87 Western Bulldogs

GWS: WWWWL

Round Match R24 Western Bulldogs 98-61 GWS R23 GWS 101-92 Fremantle R22 Brisbane 64-82 GWS R21 GWS 84-82 Hawthorn R20 Melbourne 83-85 GWS

Sydney vs GWS Head-to-Head Results

Year Match 2024 GWS 75-102 Sydney 2024 Sydney 98-69 GWS 2023 GWS 85-96 Sydney 2023 Sydney 106-107 GWS 2022 Sydney 112-39 GWS

More AFL news and coverage