How to watch today's Sydney Swans vs GWS Giants AFL match: Livestream, TV channel, and start time

Sydney Swans (6-1) and GWS Giants (6-1) go head to head in Round 8 of the 2024 AFL Season on Saturday at the SCG.

Sydney have continued to blow their inferior opponents out of the water thanks to their deadly ball movement, but they will have a more difficult task at hand against their crosstown rivals into their 'Battle of the Bridge'.

The Giants, meanwhile, made light work of Brisbane last week and could be bolstered by a hugely positive injury report ahead of this Saturday's blockbuster clash.

Sydney Swans vs GWS Giants date and start time

Date Saturday, May 4, 2024 Start time 1:45 pm AEST/ 1:15 ACST/ 11:45 am AWST Venue Sydney Cricket Ground Location Moore Park, Sydney, New South Wales, Australia

How to watch Sydney Swans vs GWS Giants on TV & stream live online

There are several options to watch the Sydney Swans vs GWS Giants AFL game in Australia, including Network Seven, Foxtel, Foxtel from Telstra, and Kayo Sports.

The best way to livestream the aforementioned AFL game is through Kayo with a seven-day free trial. It also does not have a lock-in contract or equipment fees, which means you can cancel anytime if you are no longer using it.

All you need to decide is whether you want to pick Kayo One at $25 per month (1 stream and up to HD), or Kayo Basic at $35 per month (two streams and up to 4K).

What channel is Sydney vs GWS Giants game on?

The game will be broadcast live on Channel 7's free-to-air TV, and will also be available to watch on Fox Footy's subscription TV service. Triple M, ABC and AFL Nation will provide the radio coverage.

Streaming the game with a VPN

You can watch the game from wherever you are in the world by using a VPN (Virtual Private Network) service such as NordVPN/ ExpressVPN. A VPN will allow you to create a secure connection online when you are abroad on holiday or for work and you want to stream the game live.

If you are not sure which VPN to use or how to use a VPN, we have taken a look at the best options available out there for watching live sports - check out the best VPN services review here.

Here’s an easy step-by-step guide on how to use a VPN to watch a game when you are overseas:

Install VPN of your choice - see our reviews here for the best options. Select the location you wish to connect to. This is easy - if you are visiting the UK and you wish to continue watching one of your U.S. streaming services, you would select the US. Grab the popcorn and get ready to watch!

Sydney vs Gold Coast team news

Sydney Swans team news

Fresh off a commanding victory over the Hawks, the Swans haven't got much to adjust this weekend as they prepare to face GWS. That being said, the introduction of Luke Parker appears likely, as he returned from a broken arm injury in strong fashion in the VFL, sub Braeden Campbell may drop out of the 23 to make way.

Dane Rampe is expected to return from a hamstring injury, and if he does, it will most likely be for Robbie Fox. Fringe players Aaron Francis and Angus Sheldrick are also waiting in the wings, but there's no way into the 23 unless a late injury call arrives at the doorstep.

Position Players Rucks McLean, Grundy, Ladhams, Green, McAndrew Defenders Cunningham, Florent, Blakey, Vickery, Edwards, Hamling, McCartin, Fox, Lloyd, Francis, McCartin, Rampe, McInerney, Edwards, Hamling, Arnold, Snell, Melican Midfielders Adams, Rowbottom, Sheldrick, Mills, Campbell, Jordon, Kirk, Cleary, Roberts, Mitchell Forwards Heeney, Hayward, Papley, Wicks, Konstanty, Magor, Warner, Buller, McDonald, Reid, Amartey

GWS Giants team news

In a huge boost, GWS captain Toby Greene will be back available after serving his one-match suspension, while Sam Taylor (concussion) and Stephen Coniglio (knee) are also inching closer to respective returns. Brent Daniels suffered a sore knee last week and was an unused substitution, but could also return into the starting lineup.

Ruckman Nick Madden was again immense in the reserves, with a whopping 31 disposals, 33 hitouts, 14 clearances and seven inside 50's as he continues to knock on Adam Kingsley's door.

Position Players Rucks Preuss, Briggs, Madden Defenders Whitfield, Ash, Cumming, Haynes, Taylor, Aleer, Himmelberg, Leake, Perryman, Fonti, Cadman, Taylor, Aleer, Himmelberg, Buckley Midfielders Jones, Coniglio, Ward, Angwin, Wehr, Green, Callaghan, Rowston, Thomas, Fahey, Hamilton, Derksen Forwards Greene, Cadman, Bedford, Daniels, Stone, Peatling, Kelly, Hogan, Peatling, McMullin, O'Halloran, Kennedy, Wardius, Brown, Cadman, Haynes, Keeffe, Riccardi, Gruzewski

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match (Result) Competition 05/08/23 GWS Giants 85-96 Sydney Swans AFL 29/04/23 Sydney Swans 106-107 GWS Giants AFL 30/07/22 Sydney Swans 112-39 GWS Giants AFL 19/03/22 GWS Giants 92-112 Sydney Swans AFL 28/08/21 Sydney Swans 73-74 GWS Giants AFL

