How to watch today's Sydney vs Geelong AFL match: Livestream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch today’s AFL game between Sydney and Geelong Cats- team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

Sydney Swans (10-1) and Geelong Cats (8-4) will lock horns in AFL Round 13 action on Sunday at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).

The Swans appear invincible at the moment, having racked up seven wins on the trot to sit two wins clear of Essendon in second place at the top of the AFL ladder. They will be looking to use this rollicking momentum to take revenge against the Cats for the 81-point loss in the 2022 Grand Final. This season, the Swans are averaging 102 points per game and will score more than their team total of 95.5.

Geelong, meanwhile, snapped a four-game losing skid with a 30-point victory over Richmond Tigers at GMHBA Stadium, moving them back into the top-three on the AFL ladder. They could move within one win of the Swans in top spot as well as claim a big scalp with a win before their bye.

Sydney Swans vs Geelong Cats date and start time

Date Sunday, June 9, 2024 Start time 3:20pm AEST/ 2:50pm ACST/ 1:20pm AWST Venue Sydney Cricket Ground Location Sydney, New South Wales, Australia

How to watch Sydney Swans vs Geelong Cats on TV & stream live online

There are several options to watch the Sydney Swans vs Geelong Cats AFL game in Australia, including Network Seven, Foxtel, Foxtel from Telstra, and Kayo Sports.

The best way to livestream the aforementioned AFL game is through Kayo with a seven-day free trial. It also does not have a lock-in contract or equipment fees, which means you can cancel anytime if you are no longer using it.

All you need to decide is whether you want to pick Kayo One at $25 per month (1 stream and up to HD), or Kayo Basic at $35 per month (two streams and up to 4K).

What channel is Sydney Swans vs Geelong Cats game on?

The game will be broadcast live on 7mate on free-to-air TV and will also be available to watch on Fox Footy's subscription TV service. Triple M, ABC and AFL Nation will provide the radio coverage.

Streaming the game with a VPN

You can watch the game from wherever you are in the world by using a VPN (Virtual Private Network) service such as NordVPN/ ExpressVPN. A VPN will allow you to create a secure connection online when you are abroad on holiday or for work and you want to stream the game live.

If you are not sure which VPN to use or how to use a VPN, we have taken a look at the best options available out there for watching live sports - check out the best VPN services review here.

Here’s an easy step-by-step guide on how to use a VPN to watch a game when you are overseas:

Install VPN of your choice - see our reviews here for the best options. Select the location you wish to connect to. This is easy - if you are visiting the UK and you wish to continue watching one of your U.S. streaming services, you would select the US. Grab the popcorn and get ready to watch!

Sydney vs Geelong team news

Sydney Swans team news

Sydney defender Tom McCartin looks set to return to action from a concussion layoff, which should help them cope with Tom Hawkins and Jeremy Cameron.

The Swans will be without the services of Robbie Fox, who is currently out due to a shoulder problem.

Position Players Rucks McLean, Grundy, Ladhams, Green, McAndrew Defenders Cunningham, Florent, Blakey, Vickery, Edwards, Hamling, McCartin, Fox, Lloyd, Francis, McCartin, Rampe, McInerney, Edwards, Hamling, Arnold, Snell, Melican Midfielders Adams, Rowbottom, Sheldrick, Mills, Campbell, Jordon, Kirk, Cleary, Roberts, Mitchell Forwards Heeney, Hayward, Papley, Wicks, Konstanty, Magor, Warner, Buller, McDonald, Reid, Amartey

Geelong Cats team news

The Cats will be boosted by the return of Patrick Dangerfield and Mark Blicavs, but Ollie Henry will miss out this week due to a hamstring problem.

Position Players Rucks Stanley, Conway, Edwards, Humphries, Neale, Furphy, Blicavs Defenders Kolodjashnij, O'Sullivan, De Koning, Bews, Guthrie, Henry, Jeka, Bowes, Duncan, Atkins, Murdoch, Mullin, Mark Midfielders Tuohy, Parfitt, Bruhn, Mannagh, Holmes, Knevitt, Stevens, Willis, Wiltshire, Clark, Guthrie, Hardie Forwards Cameron, Stengle, Foster, Hawkins, Dempsey, Close, Rohan, Stewart, Clohesy

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 30/06/23 Sydney Swans 54-54 Geelong Cats AFL 22/04/23 Geelong Cats 130-37 Sydney Swans AFL 24/09/22 Geelong Cats 133-52 Sydney Swans AFL 25/03/22 Sydney Swans 107-77 Geelong Cats AFL 01/05/21 Sydney Swans 90-88 Geelong Cats AFL

