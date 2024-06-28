How to watch today's Sydney Swans vs Fremantle AFL match: Livestream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch today’s AFL game between Sydney and Fremantle- team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The Fremantle Dockers (8-5-1) will put their wits against the competition benchmark, the Sydney Swans (13-1), at the SCG on Saturday afternoon.

Riding on a 10-game winning streak, the Swans are the best team in the competition at the moment, three wins clear at the top of the AFL ladder.

They are cementing their position as Premiership favorites with each game they play, and last week's 102-75 triumph against GWS in the Battle of the Bridge was yet another evidence of their excellence, which puts them well ahead of the rest of the AFL at the moment.

Fremantle, meanwhile, have climbed to fifth place despite an inconsistent season. The Dockers could put themselves in a solid position to play finals with an upset win over the Swans, especially with their next four games against sides currently sitting outside the top eight.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Sydney Swans vs Fremantle in the AFL, plus plenty more.

Sydney Swans vs Fremantle date and start time

Date Saturday, June 29, 2024 Start time 1:45 pm AEST/ 1:15 pm ACST/ 11:45 am AWST Venue Sydney Cricket Ground Location Moore Park, Sydney, New South Wales, Australia

How to watch Sydney Swans vs Fremantle on TV & stream live online

There are several options to watch the Sydney Swans vs Fremantle Dockers AFL game in Australia, including Network Seven, Foxtel, Foxtel from Telstra, and Kayo Sports.

The best way to livestream the aforementioned AFL game is through Kayo with a seven-day free trial. It also does not have a lock-in contract or equipment fees, which means you can cancel anytime if you are no longer using it.

All you need to decide is whether you want to pick Kayo One at $25 per month (1 stream and up to HD), or Kayo Basic at $35 per month (two streams and up to 4K).

What channel is the Sydney Swans vs Fremantle game on?

The game will be broadcast live on Channel 7's free-to-air TV, and will also be available to watch on Fox Footy's subscription TV service. Triple M, ABC and AFL Nation will provide the radio coverage.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Overview of VPN services that allow access to geo-restricted streams

How to set up and use a VPN service to stream the match

You can watch the game from wherever you are in the world by using a VPN (Virtual Private Network) service such as NordVPN/ ExpressVPN. A VPN will allow you to create a secure connection online when you are abroad on holiday or for work and you want to stream the game live.

If you are not sure which VPN to use or how to use a VPN, we have taken a look at the best options available out there for watching live sports - check out the best VPN services review here.

Here’s an easy step-by-step guide on how to use a VPN to watch a game when you are overseas:

Install VPN of your choice - see our reviews here for the best options. Select the location you wish to connect to. This is easy - if you are visiting the UK and you wish to continue watching one of your U.S. streaming services, you would select the US. Grab the popcorn and get ready to watch!

Sydney Swans team news

They look unbeatable at the moment and have the luxury to turn off a bit to rest their legs and play the long game.

Callum Mills is edging ever closer to his first game since last September, with the skipper to have another solid two weeks of training before he's considered for a game on July 13 against North Melbourne, either in the seniors or at VFL level. Luke Parker's first game back from his lengthy ban will also be around the same time.

The rest of the squad recovered well after their victory against GWS, with Isaac Heeney set to shrug off a shoulder niggle and face the Dockers on Saturday afternoon. Sam Reid is a test to play on Saturday after an extended layoff, while Peter Ladhams misses out through concussion protocols.

Position Players Rucks McLean, Grundy, Ladhams, Green, McAndrew Defenders Cunningham, Florent, Blakey, Vickery, Edwards, Hamling, McCartin, Fox, Lloyd, Francis, McCartin, Rampe, McInerney, Edwards, Hamling, Arnold, Snell, Melican Midfielders Adams, Rowbottom, Sheldrick, Mills, Campbell, Jordon, Kirk, Cleary, Roberts, Mitchell Forwards Heeney, Hayward, Papley, Wicks, Konstanty, Magor, Warner, Buller, McDonald, Reid, Amartey

Fremantle Dockers team news

Alex Pearce will undergo surgery for a forearm fracture and is expected to miss a month of footy. Will Brodie picked up a foot injury in the WAFL but is a chance to play this week. Brennan Cox will feature in the WAFL this week as he returns from a hamstring injury.

Position Players Rucks Darcy, Jackson, Knobel, Jones, Reidy Defenders McDonald, Pearce, Ollie Murphy, Cox, Draper, Voss, Chapman, Clark, Ryan, Hughes, Worner, Young, Walker, Wagner Midfielders O'Meara, Serong, Fyfe, Brayshaw, Aish, Sharp, Brodie, Erasmus, Simpson, O'Driscoll, Johnson, Williams, Stanley Forwards Davies, Corbett, Taberner, Amiss, Treacy, Kuek, Sturt, Walters, Emmett, Frederick, Murphy, Switkowski, Delean, Banfield

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match 10/05/24 Fremantle Dockers 39-87 Sydney Swans 22/07/23 Fremantle Dockers 76-105 Sydney Swans 13/05/23 Sydney Swans 86-103 Fremantle Dockers 16/07/22 Fremantle Dockers 65-82 Sydney Swans 25/07/21 Sydney Swans 98-58 Fremantle Dockers

More AFL news and coverage