How to watch today's Sydney Swans vs Collingwood Magpies AFL match: Livestream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch today’s AFL game between Sydney vs Collingwood - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

Sydney Swans (14-6) will be looking to turn their recent poor form around when they host Collingwood Magpies (10-8-2) in a highly anticipated match at the SCG on Friday night.

After initially appearing poised to finish at the top of the ladder, the Swans have faltered in the closing stages of the home-and-away season, suffering five defeats in their last six matches. Their most recent loss was particularly disheartening, as they were thrashed by Port Adelaide by 112 points, managing to score their first point only after the Power had already racked up 71.

This alarming form, especially following last weekend's performance, has raised significant doubts about their chances of contending for the premiership, despite their strong showing for most of the season.

On the other hand, Collingwood celebrated Scott Pendlebury's milestone 400th match in style, edging out their traditional rivals Carlton by just three points in a thrilling encounter. The Magpies led for most of the game, displaying the kind of form that saw them crowned champions last season.

However, Carlton nearly turned the tables in the final quarter, and they would have succeeded if not for Mitch McGovern's missed set shot after the final siren.

Sydney Swans vs Collingwood Magpies date and start time

Date Friday, August 9, 2024 Start time 7:40 pm AEST/ 7:10 pm ACST/ 5:40 pm AWST Venue Sydney Cricket Ground Location Moore Park, Sydney, New South Wales, Australia

How to watch Sydney Swans vs Collingwood Magpies on TV & stream live online

There are several options to watch the Sydney Swans vs Collingwood Magpies AFL game in Australia, including Network Seven, Foxtel, Foxtel from Telstra, and Kayo Sports.

The best way to livestream the aforementioned AFL game is through Kayo with a seven-day free trial. It also does not have a lock-in contract or equipment fees, which means you can cancel anytime if you are no longer using it.

All you need to decide is whether you want to pick Kayo One at $25 per month (1 stream and up to HD), or Kayo Basic at $35 per month (two streams and up to 4K).

What channel is the Sydney Swans vs Collingwood Magpies game on?

The game will not be broadcast live on 7mate's free-to-air TV but will be available to watch on Fox Footy with subscription. Triple M, ABC and AFL Nation will provide the radio coverage.

Sydney Swans vs Collingwood Magpies team news

Sydney coach John Longmire has shuffled his pack ahead of Friday night's clash with the Collingwood Magpies. Four changes have been made to the 22, including the highly-anticipated return of Dane Rampe.

The defender is set to feature on the SCG in Round 22 after sustaining a low-grade calf strain in Round 18. He will be a much needed addition to the side who will hope to bounce back from last week's defeat against Port Adelaide. The veteran will be joined by Joel Amartey - a late out in Round 21 - Braeden Campbell and QBE Sydney Swans Academy product Caiden Cleary.

As for Collingwood, Joe Richards comes into the side to slot into the place of Jordan De Goey, who picked up a season ending hamstring injury in last weekend's victory over Carlton. Nathan Kreuger, Lachlan Sullivan and Wil Parker have been named as the three emergencies.

Position Sydney Swans Collingwood FB Dane Rampe, Tom McCartin, Nick Blakey Billy Frampton, Darcy Moore, Brayden Maynard HB Oliver Florent, Harry Cunningham, Matt Roberts John Noble, Jeremy Howe, Nick Daicos C Callum Mills, Chad Warner, Errol Gulden Jack Bytel, Jack Crisp, Josh Daicos HF Luke Parker, Hayden McLean, Robbie Fox Bobby Hill, Lachie Schultz, Jamie Elliott FF Taylor Adams, Joel Amartey, Will Hayward Beau McCreery, Daniel McStay, Will Hoskin-Elliott FOL Brodie Grundy, Isaac Heeney, James Rowbottom Darcy Cameron, Scott Pendlebury, Steele Sidebottom IC Jake Lloyd, James Jordon, Braeden Campbell, Logan McDonald, Caiden Cleary Patrick Lipinski, Isaac Quaynor, Ned Long, Joe Richards, Mason Cox EMG Aaron Francis, Peter Ladhams, Sam Wicks Nathan Kreuger, Lachlan Sullivan, Wil Parker

Sydney vs Collingwood Form

Sydney Swans: LWLLL

Round Match R21 Port Adelaide 148-36 Sydney R20 Sydney 48-87 Western Bulldogs R19 Brisbane 79-77 Sydney R18 Sydney 138-59 North Melbourne R17 St Kilda 84-82 Sydney

Collingwood Magpies: LLLWW

Round Match R21 Collingwood 84-81 Carlton R20 Collingwood 93-67 Richmond R19 Hawthorn 133-67 Collingwood R18 Collingwood 71-91 Geelong R17 Collingwood 80-92 Essendon

Sydney vs Collingwood Head-to-Head Results

Year Match 2024 Magpies 69-102 Swans 2023 Magpies 77-48 Swans 2022 Swans 95-94 Magpies 2022 Swans 77-50 Magpies 2021 Swans 72-42 Magpies

