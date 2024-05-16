How to watch today's Sydney Swans vs Carlton AFL match: Livestream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch today’s AFL game between Sydney and Carlton- team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The blockbuster game of the weekend is set to take place at the SCG on Friday night when the top-of-the-table Sydney Swans (8-1) go head-to-head with the Carlton Blues (6-3), who will be keen to spoil the party.

Sydney made it five wins in a row after cruising past the Dockers in what was a rather boring watch for a neutral. As a result, they moved a game clear on the top of the ladder and can now put distance between themselves and the chasing pack.

The Swans have been especially strong against other top-four candidates, defeating the Giants, Pies, and Demons, and a win against the Blues would solidify their position as the standard.

Carlton played out yet another tight game last time out, as they held off the fast-finishing Narrm (Melbourne Demons) by just a single point last week.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Sydney Swans vs Carlton in the AFL, plus plenty more.

Sydney Swans vs Carlton Blues date and start time

Date Friday, May 17, 2024 Start time 7:40 pm AEST/ 7:10 pm ACST/ 5:40 pm AWST Venue Sydney Cricket Ground Location Moore Park, Sydney, New South Wales, Australia

How to watch Sydney Swans vs Carlton Blues on TV & stream live online

There are several options to watch the Sydney Swans vs Carlton Blues AFL game in Australia, including Network Seven, Foxtel, Foxtel from Telstra, and Kayo Sports.

The best way to livestream the aforementioned AFL game is through Kayo with a seven-day free trial. It also does not have a lock-in contract or equipment fees, which means you can cancel anytime if you are no longer using it.

All you need to decide is whether you want to pick Kayo One at $25 per month (1 stream and up to HD), or Kayo Basic at $35 per month (two streams and up to 4K).

What channel is the Sydney Swans vs Carlton Blues game on?

The game will be broadcast live on Channel 7's free-to-air TV, and will also be available to watch on Fox Footy's subscription TV service. Triple M, ABC and AFL Nation will provide the radio coverage.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Overview of VPN services that allow access to geo-restricted streams

How to set up and use a VPN service to stream the match

You can watch the game from wherever you are in the world by using a VPN (Virtual Private Network) service such as NordVPN/ ExpressVPN. A VPN will allow you to create a secure connection online when you are abroad on holiday or for work and you want to stream the game live.

If you are not sure which VPN to use or how to use a VPN, we have taken a look at the best options available out there for watching live sports - check out the best VPN services review here.

Here’s an easy step-by-step guide on how to use a VPN to watch a game when you are overseas:

Install VPN of your choice - see our reviews here for the best options. Select the location you wish to connect to. This is easy - if you are visiting the UK and you wish to continue watching one of your U.S. streaming services, you would select the US. Grab the popcorn and get ready to watch!

Sydney Swans team news

Star defender Tom McCartin will be given another week as the club takes a cautious approach given his concussion history.

Nick Blakey has been given the green light after a head knock late in the win over the Dockers.

Callum Mills (shoulder/calf) hit training this week in his injury comeback, with head coach John Longmire hopeful he will be available in the weeks after the mid-season bye.

Position Players Rucks McLean, Grundy, Ladhams, Green, McAndrew Defenders Cunningham, Florent, Blakey, Vickery, Edwards, Hamling, McCartin, Fox, Lloyd, Francis, McCartin, Rampe, McInerney, Edwards, Hamling, Arnold, Snell, Melican Midfielders Adams, Rowbottom, Sheldrick, Mills, Campbell, Jordon, Kirk, Cleary, Roberts, Mitchell Forwards Heeney, Hayward, Papley, Wicks, Konstanty, Magor, Warner, Buller, McDonald, Reid, Amartey

Carlton Blues team news

The Blues' schedule doesn't get any easier, as they travel to Sydney to play the top-of-the-ladder Swans. They will be missing some key players, including Adam Cerra (hamstring) and Matthew Cottrell (stress reaction in foot). Marc Pittonet will have a fitness test after receiving minor surgery on an injured finger. Zac Williams did not play last weekend owing to a glute injury and is considered a test. Jesse Motlop and Adam Saad (both hamstring) are another week away from returning, while Lachie Fogarty will miss one to two games.

Position Players Rucks De Koning, Pittonet, Binns, O'Keeffe, Mirkov Defenders Cowan, Williams, McGovern, Binns, Pittonet, Newman, Wilson, Boyd, Cincotta, Saad, Kemp, Weitering, Marchbank, Durdin, Akuei Midfielders Hollands, Cerra, Kennedy, Acres, Docherty, Carroll, Walsh, Hewett, M. Carroll, Cottrell Forwards Silvagni, Motlop, Fogarty, McKay, Fantasia, Durdin, Martin, Cunningham, Young, Monahan, Moir, Owies, McKay, Curnow, Lemmey

Head-to-Head Record

