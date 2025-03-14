How to watch Sydney vs Brisbane AFL match: Livestream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Sydney versus Brisbane AFL game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The Brisbane Lions kick off their 2025 AFL Premiership campaign with a blockbuster grand final rematch against the Sydney Swans at the SCG this Saturday afternoon.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Sydney vs Brisbane in the AFL, plus plenty more.

Sydney vs Brisbane date and start time

Date Saturday, March 15, 2025 Start time 4:15 pm AEDT/ 3:15 pm AEST/ 2:45 pm ACST/ 1:15 pm AWST Venue SCG Location Sydney, Australia

How to watch Sydney vs Brisbane on TV & stream live online

There are several options to watch the Sydney vs Brisbane AFL game in Australia, including Network Seven, Foxtel, Foxtel from Telstra, and Kayo Sports.

The best way to livestream the aforementioned AFL game is through Kayo with a seven-day free trial. It also does not have a lock-in contract or equipment fees, which means you can cancel anytime if you are no longer using it.

All you need to decide is whether you want to pick Kayo Standard at $25 per month (1 stream and up to HD), or Kayo Premium at $40 per month (2 streams and up to 4K).

What channel is Sydney vs Brisbane game on?

The game will be broadcast live on Channel 7 and 7mate on free-to-air TV and live streaming. It will also be available to watch Fox Footy and Binge on pay TV. Triple M, ABC and AFL Nation will provide the radio coverage.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Overview of VPN services that allow access to geo-restricted streams

How to set up and use a VPN service to stream the match

You can watch the game from wherever you are in the world by using a VPN (Virtual Private Network) service such as NordVPN/ ExpressVPN. A VPN will allow you to create a secure connection online when you are abroad on holiday or for work and you want to stream the game live.

If you are not sure which VPN to use or how to use a VPN, we have taken a look at the best options available out there for watching live sports - check out the best VPN services review here.

Here’s an easy step-by-step guide on how to use a VPN to watch a game when you are overseas:

Install VPN of your choice - see our reviews here for the best options. Select the location you wish to connect to. This is easy - if you are visiting the UK and you wish to continue watching one of your U.S. streaming services, you would select the US. Grab the popcorn and get ready to watch!

Sydney vs Brisbane team news & confirmed lineups

Sydney's growing injury concerns have worsened, with experienced midfielder Taylor Adams suffering a hamstring injury in last week's loss to Hawthorn. Adding to the selection shake-up, fellow on-baller Angus Sheldrick has been dropped, paving the way for two fresh faces in the Swans' lineup. Former Fremantle defender Joel Hamling and 2024 draftee Riley Bice will slot into the backline as they prepare for their club debuts.

Brisbane's forward structure will have a different look this season following the offseason retirement of Joe Daniher, placing added responsibility on key forwards Eric Hipwood and Logan Morris to step up in his absence.

Injury setbacks continue to trouble the Lions, with Lincoln McCarthy re-injuring his ACL at training this week, ruling him out alongside Tom Doedee, Keidean Coleman, and Darcy Gardiner, all sidelined with knee issues.

Despite these setbacks, Brisbane have made minimal changes to their grand final side. Towering ruckman Oscar McInerney returns to the fold, while highly rated draft pick Levi Ashcroft is set to make his AFL debut.

Position Sydney Swans Brisbane Lions FB Nick Blakey, Lewis Melican, Sam Wicks Dayne Zorko, Jack Payne, Ryan Lester HB Matt Roberts, Dane Rampe, Ben Paton Noah Answerth, Harris Andrews, Darcy Wilmot C Jake Lloyd, Isaac Heeney, Justin McInerney Jaspa Fletcher, Zac Bailey, Jarrod Berry HF Braeden Campbell, Tom McCartin, Tom Papley Charlie Cameron, Eric Hipwood, Hugh McCluggage FF Will Hayward, Joel Amartey, James Jordon Cam Rayner, Logan Morris, Kai Lohmann FOL Brodie Grundy, Chad Warner, James Rowbottom Oscar McInerney, Josh Dunkley, Lachie Neale IC Oliver Florent, Joel Hamling, Riley Bice, Corey Warner, Tom Hanily Callum Ah Chee, Will Ashcroft, Levi Ashcroft, Darcy Fort, Brandon Starcevich EMG Peter Ladhams, Caleb Mitchell, Angus Sheldrick Conor McKenna, Will McLachlan, Darragh Joyce

More AFL news and coverage