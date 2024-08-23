How to watch today's Sydney Swans vs Adelaide Crows AFL match: Livestream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch today’s AFL game between Sydney vs Adelaide - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

Sydney aims to wrap up the home-and-away season with a third straight win as they face Adelaide on Saturday night at the SCG.

The Swans have nearly clinched the minor premiership following their 39-point triumph over the Bombers in their last game. This victory marked their second consecutive win against prominent Victorian teams, helping them regain their momentum as they approach the finals.

Sydney will be optimistic about securing another win, given their strong track record against the Crows, having won all five of their previous encounters. This includes a commanding 42-point victory earlier in the season, highlighted by Joel Amartey’s career-best nine goals at Adelaide Oval.

Sydney Swans vs Adelaide Crows date and start time

Date Saturday, August 24, 2024 Start time 7:40 pm AEST/ 7:10 pm ACST/ 5:40 pm AWST Venue Sydney Cricket Ground Location Moore Park, Sydney, New South Wales, Australia

How to watch Sydney Swans vs Adelaide Crows on TV & stream live online

There are several options to watch the Sydney Swans vs Adelaide Crows AFL game in Australia, including Network Seven, Foxtel, Foxtel from Telstra, and Kayo Sports.

The best way to livestream the aforementioned AFL game is through Kayo with a seven-day free trial. It also does not have a lock-in contract or equipment fees, which means you can cancel anytime if you are no longer using it.

All you need to decide is whether you want to pick Kayo One at $25 per month (1 stream and up to HD), or Kayo Basic at $35 per month (two streams and up to 4K).

What channel is the Sydney Swans vs Adelaide Crows game on?

The game will be broadcast live on Channel 7 free-to-air TV and will also be available to watch on Fox Sports 3 with subscription. Triple M, ABC and AFL Nation will provide the radio coverage.

Streaming the game with a VPN

You can watch the game from wherever you are in the world by using a VPN (Virtual Private Network) service such as NordVPN/ ExpressVPN. A VPN will allow you to create a secure connection online when you are abroad on holiday or for work and you want to stream the game live.

If you are not sure which VPN to use or how to use a VPN, we have taken a look at the best options available out there for watching live sports - check out the best VPN services review here.

Here’s an easy step-by-step guide on how to use a VPN to watch a game when you are overseas:

Install VPN of your choice - see our reviews here for the best options. Select the location you wish to connect to. This is easy - if you are visiting the UK and you wish to continue watching one of your U.S. streaming services, you would select the US. Grab the popcorn and get ready to watch!

Sydney Swans vs Adelaide Crows team news & lineups

The Adelaide Crows have dropped Josh Rachele and Lachie Gollant, while Mark Keane has been ruled out for personal reasons. Veteran forward Taylor Walker has been named to return from an eye injury, while James Borlase, Billy Dowling, and Chayce Jones have been recalled.

Adelaide's performance last time out was severely affected after Izak Rankine was knocked out by Dan Houston, swinging the match's momentum. Rankine will miss this clash under the concussion protocol, while Houston has been slapped with a five-match ban.

The Swans have swapped Warners out with Chad coming in for Corey. Aaron Francis also comes in for Tom McCartin, who is being rested.

Position Sydney Swans Adelaide Crows FB Dane Rampe, Aaron Francis, Nick Blakey Max Michalanney, James Borlase, Mitchell Hinge HB Lewis Melican, Harry Cunningham, Oliver Florent Hugh Bond, Nick Murray, Josh Worrell C Callum Mills, Chad Warner, Errol Gulden Chayce Jones, Rory Laird, Lachlan Sholl HF Luke Parker, Caiden Cleary, James Jordon Jake Soligo, Riley Thilthorpe, Ben Keays FF Logan McDonald, Joel Amartey, Will Hayward Sam Berry, Darcy Fogarty, Taylor Walker FOL Brodie Grundy, Isaac Heeney, James Rowbottom Reilly O'Brien, Jordan Dawson, Matt Crouch IC Matt Roberts, Braeden Campbell, Taylor Adams, Hayden McLean, Jake Lloyd Lachlan Murphy, Luke Nankervis, Billy Dowling, Daniel Curtin, Zac Taylor EMG Lachlan Gollant, Charlie Edwards, Oscar Ryan Robbie Fox, Peter Ladhams, Corey Warner

Sydney vs Adelaide Form

Sydney: LLLWW

Round Match R23 Essendon 59-98 Sydney R22 Sydney 89-86 Collingwood R21 Port Adelaide 148-36 Sydney R20 Sydney 48-87 Western Bulldogs R19 Brisbane 79-77 Sydney

Adelaide: WLLWL

Round Match R23 Port Adelaide 80-58 Adelaide R22 Adelaide 111-72 Western Bulldogs R21 Geelong 90-85 Adelaide R20 Adelaide 58-124 Hawthorn R19 Essendon 113-115 Adelaide

Sydney vs Adelaide Head-to-Head Results

Year Match 2024 Crows 67-109 Swans 2023 Crows 73-74 Swans 2022 Swans 118-85 Crows 2021 Swans 121-88 Crows 2020 Crows 71-74 Swans

