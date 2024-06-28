How to watch today's Gold Coast Suns vs Collingwood AFL match: Livestream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch today’s Gold Coast Suns versus Collingwood AFL game- team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

Reigning premiers Collingwood Magpies (8-4-2) will look to register their first win away from home this season when they make the trip to face Gold Coast Suns (7-6) at People First Stadium on Saturday.

This season, the Suns have a 0-7 record on the road, while they hold the reverse 7-0 record at home. Their last two losses came away from home, to St Kilda by three points and Fremantle by 20 points.

Their undefeated home record will be tested by Collingwood, who have just lost once since Round 2 and have moved into the top four with a two-point lead.

However, their most recent victory before the bye was not very impressive, as they conceded 86 points in the first half against the bottom-of-the-ladder Kangaroos. They did, however, controversially steal four points to secure the seventh-largest come-from-behind victory in VFL/AFL history.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Gold Coast Suns vs Collingwood in the AFL, plus plenty more.

Gold Coast vs Collingwood date and start time

Date Saturday, June 29, 2024 Start time 4:35pm AEST/ 4:05pm ACST/ 2:35pm AWST Venue People First Stadium Location Gold Coast, Queensland, Australia

How to watch Gold Coast vs Collingwood on TV & stream live online

There are several options to watch the Gold Coast Suns vs Collingwood Magpies AFL game in Australia, including Network Seven, Foxtel, Foxtel from Telstra, and Kayo Sports.

The best way to livestream the aforementioned AFL game is through Kayo with a seven-day free trial. It also does not have a lock-in contract or equipment fees, which means you can cancel anytime if you are no longer using it.

All you need to decide is whether you want to pick Kayo One at $25 per month (1 stream and up to HD), or Kayo Basic at $35 per month (2 streams and up to 4K).

What channel is Gold Coast Suns vs Collingwood game on?

The game will not be broadcast live on 7mate on free-to-air TV, but will be available to watch Fox Footy on pay TV. Triple M, ABC and AFL Nation will provide the radio coverage.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Overview of VPN services that allow access to geo-restricted streams

How to set up and use a VPN service to stream the match

You can watch the game from wherever you are in the world by using a VPN (Virtual Private Network) service such as NordVPN/ ExpressVPN. A VPN will allow you to create a secure connection online when you are abroad on holiday or for work and you want to stream the game live.

If you are not sure which VPN to use or how to use a VPN, we have taken a look at the best options available out there for watching live sports - check out the best VPN services review here.

Here’s an easy step-by-step guide on how to use a VPN to watch a game when you are overseas:

Install VPN of your choice - see our reviews here for the best options. Select the location you wish to connect to. This is easy - if you are visiting the UK and you wish to continue watching one of your U.S. streaming services, you would select the US. Grab the popcorn and get ready to watch!

Gold Coast Suns vs Collingwood team news

Gold Coast Suns team news

The Suns expect Ben King (knee) to be available for this clash but he will need to prove his fitness ahead of the match day. Brandon Ellis (calf) and Malcolm Rosas jnr (calf) have both received further setbacks to disrupted seasons.

Position Players Ruck Read, Witts, Rogers, Moyle Defender Ballard, Brock, Graham, Casboult, Brock, Graham, Atkins, Weller, Long, Lemmens, Collins, Powell, Casboult, Long, Swallow, King, Budarick, Clohesy, Macpherson, Farrar Midfielder Flanders, Ellis, Davies, Fiorini, Miller, Anderson, Rowell, Graham, Rogers, Powell, Andrew, Faulkhead, Rowlands, Oea Forward Ballard, Lukosius, Day, Walter, Casboult, King, Sexton, Holman, Ainsworth, Berry, Tsitas, Jeffrey, Rosas

Collingwood team news

The Pies are fresh off their bye and will potentially welcome back up to five players back to their starting team from the injury list. The trio of Scott Pendlebury, Brody Mihocek and Oleg Markov will definitely return. Jordan De Goey and Joe Richards could also be in line for selection if they prove their fitness closer to game day.

Position Players Rucks Cameron, Kreuger, Steene, Begg, Cox Defenders Carmichael, Frampton, Murphy, Moore, Eyre, Howe, Dean, Quaynor, Maynard, Noble, Jiath, Ryan, Markov, Parker Midfielders De Goey, Mitchell, Daicos, Pendlebury, Demattia, Allan, Sidebottom, Crisp, Bytel, Hoskin-Elliott, Sullivan, Nick Daicos Forwards McStay, McInnes, Johnson, Mihocek, Lipinski, Elliott, Schultz, Carmichael, Macrae, Hill, McCreery, Richards, Harrison, McInnes, Johnson, Mihocek

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match 01/07/23 Gold Coast Suns 42-120 Collingwood Magpies 02/07/22 Gold Coast Suns 62-67 Collingwood Magpies 01/05/22 Collingwood Magpies 115-90 Gold Coast Suns 01/05/21 Collingwood Magpies 55-79 Gold Coast Suns 14/09/20 Collingwood Magpies 68-46 Gold Coast Suns

