How to watch today's Gold Coast Suns vs Essendon AFL match: Livestream, TV channel, and start time

The Essendon Bombers (8-2-1) and the Gold Coast Suns (6-5) will lock horns in an entertaining contest to end Round 12. Despite sitting second on the ladder, the Bombers enter the contest as slight underdogs against the 10th-placed Suns.

Gold Coast are yet to pick up a win on the road but can be boosted by a return to home comforts, where they enjoy a perfect record this season. The Suns still need to close the gap between their best and worst performances, but a first victory over the Bombers since 2016 could improve their chances of making their finals debut, especially with the struggling Saints up next.

Meanwhile, The Bombers have taken advantage of a favourable schedule that has included games against three of the league's lowest-ranked clubs in the last four weeks, as well as a thrilling triumph against GWS Giants. The Bombers will now face a string of top-eight contenders, beginning with a Suns team that has transformed their home into a fortress, followed by Carlton.

Gold Coast vs Essendon date and start time

Date Sunday, June 2, 2024 Start time 4:00pm AEST/ 3:30pm ACST/ 2:00pm AWST Venue People First Stadium Location Gold Coast, Queensland, Australia

How to watch Gold Coast vs Essendon on TV & stream live online

There are several options to watch the Gold Coast Suns vs Essendon AFL game in Australia, including Network Seven, Foxtel, Foxtel from Telstra, and Kayo Sports.

The best way to livestream the aforementioned AFL game is through Kayo with a seven-day free trial. It also does not have a lock-in contract or equipment fees, which means you can cancel anytime if you are no longer using it.

All you need to decide is whether you want to pick Kayo One at $25 per month (1 stream and up to HD), or Kayo Basic at $35 per month (2 streams and up to 4K).

What channel is Gold Coast Suns vs Essendon game on?

The game will not be broadcast live on 7mate on free-to-air TV, but will be available to watch Fox Footy on pay TV. Triple M, ABC and AFL Nation will provide the radio coverage.

Gold Coast Suns vs Essendon team news

Gold Coast Suns team news

Barring any last-minute complications, Forward Malcolm Rosas jr. will be ready this weekend after recovering from a hamstring issue. Lachie Weller (knee) is stepping up his training load, but he's still a few weeks away from returning to competitive action.

Position Players Ruck Read, Witts, Rogers, Moyle Defender Ballard, Brock, Graham, Casboult, Brock, Graham, Atkins, Weller, Long, Lemmens, Collins, Powell, Casboult, Long, Swallow, King, Budarick, Clohesy, Macpherson, Farrar Midfielder Flanders, Ellis, Davies, Fiorini, Miller, Anderson, Rowell, Graham, Rogers, Powell, Andrew, Faulkhead, Rowlands, Oea Forward Ballard, Lukosius, Day, Walter, Casboult, King, Sexton, Holman, Ainsworth, Berry, Tsitas, Jeffrey, Rosas

Essendon team news

The Bombers will be without Ben Hobbs (calf) until at least round 14, but Nik Cox has avoided a hamstring injury. Will Setterfield (knee) is scheduled to return to play this weekend following a knee test.

Position Players Rucks Draper, Goldstein, Bryan, Visentini Defenders Ridley, Laverde, Hayes, Baldwin, Reid, McKay, McGrath, Hind, Heppell, Durham, Redman, Kelly, Lual, Davey Jnr, Roberts Midfielders Parish, Tsatas, Caldwell, Merrett, Hobbs, Shiel, Cox, Setterfield, Wright, Duursma, Martin Forwards Langford, Weideman, Perkins, Jones, Baldwin, Caddy, Reid, McKay, Hunter, Gresham, Stringer, Davey, Wanganeen, Menzie

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 26/03/23 Essendon Bombers 108-80 Gold Coast Suns AFL 17/07/22 Essendon Bombers 103-55 Gold Coast Suns AFL 15/08/21 Gold Coast Suns 30-98 Essendon Bombers AFL 12/08/20 Gold Coast Suns 73-73 Essendon Bombers AFL 28/07/19 Gold Coast Suns 96-106 Essendon Bombers AFL

