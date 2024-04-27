How to watch today's Gold Coast Suns vs West Coast AFL match: Livestream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch today’s Gold Coast Suns versus West Coast AFL game- team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The West Coast Eagles (3-3) head to People First Stadium to face Gold Coast Suns (2-4) for round seven of the 2024 AFL Premiership campaign on Sunday.

The Suns haven't improved from last year. They know how to beat sides below them, but their footy doesn't translate well against the best, especially interstate sides. They were competitive for a quarter against the Swans but got blown away eventually.

The hosts are winless in three away games so they'll be delighted to be back at home where they have a perfect record.

Article continues below

West Coast are riding the crest of a wave after dispatching an injury-hit Richmond Tigers and then shocking crosstown rivals Fremantle to clinch back-to-back wins for the first time since 2021, something only the most deluded Eagles supporter could have predicted.

What a pair of performances by the Eagles! Has it clicked into gear? Will they no longer be the competition's basement boys?

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Gold Coast Suns vs West Coast Eagles in the AFL, plus plenty more.

Gold Coast vs West Coast date and start time

Date Sunday, April 28, 2024 Start time 1 :00 pm AEST/ 12:30 pm ACST/ 11:00 am AWST Venue Adelaide Hills Location Mount Barker, South Australia

How to watch Gold Coast vs West Coast on TV & stream live online

There are several options to watch the Gold Coast Suns vs West Coast Eagles AFL game in Australia, including Network Seven, Foxtel, Foxtel from Telstra, and Kayo Sports.

The best way to livestream the aforementioned AFL game is through Kayo with a seven-day free trial. It also does not have a lock-in contract or equipment fees, which means you can cancel anytime if you are no longer using it.

All you need to decide is whether you want to pick Kayo One at $25 per month (1 stream and up to HD), or Kayo Basic at $35 per month (2 streams and up to 4K).

What channel is Gold Coast Suns vs West Coast Eagles game on?

The game will not be broadcast live on 7mate on free-to-air TV, but will be available to watch Fox Footy on pay TV. Triple M, ABC and AFL Nation will provide the radio coverage.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Overview of VPN services that allow access to geo-restricted streams

How to set up and use a VPN service to stream the match

You can watch the game from wherever you are in the world by using a VPN (Virtual Private Network) service such as NordVPN/ ExpressVPN. A VPN will allow you to create a secure connection online when you are abroad on holiday or for work and you want to stream the game live.

If you are not sure which VPN to use or how to use a VPN, we have taken a look at the best options available out there for watching live sports - check out the best VPN services review here.

Here’s an easy step-by-step guide on how to use a VPN to watch a game when you are overseas:

Install VPN of your choice - see our reviews here for the best options. Select the location you wish to connect to. This is easy - if you are visiting the UK and you wish to continue watching one of your U.S. streaming services, you would select the US. Grab the popcorn and get ready to watch!

Gold Coast Suns vs West Coast Eagles team news

Gold Coast Suns team news

Connor Budarick (hamstring) missed last week's VFL game with a "minor" hamstring knock. He is expected to miss just one more match before returning to contention. Lloyd Johnston (hamstring) and Jy Farrar (thumb) are back in the fold this week.

Position Players Ruck Read, Witts, Rogers, Moyle Defender Ballard, Brock, Graham, Casboult, Brock, Graham, Atkins, Weller, Long, Lemmens, Collins, Powell, Casboult, Long, Swallow, King, Budarick, Clohesy, Macpherson, Farrar Midfielder Flanders, Ellis, Davies, Fiorini, Miller, Anderson, Rowell, Graham, Rogers, Powell, Andrew, Faulkhead, Rowlands, Oea Forward Ballard, Lukosius, Day, Walter, Casboult, King, Sexton, Holman, Ainsworth, Berry, Tsitas, Jeffrey, Rosas

West Coast Suns team news

It couldn't have gotten much better for the Eagles on Saturday night. West Coast supporters are still buzzing from their 37-point Western Derby victory against the Dockers.

However, They could be without Tom Barrass's services after the gun defender received a one-match suspension for a dangerous tackle.

Prized draft pick Harley Reid has been integral to the team's revival, while the return to form and fitness of veterans like Elliot Yeo means the Eagles have the ingredients and confidence levels to test the young Suns' mettle.

Position Players Rucks Flynn, Barnett, B. Williams, Hall, Livingstone Defenders J. McGovern, J. McGovern, A. Williams, Bazzo, Rotham, Barrass, Jamieson, Edwards, Hunt, Witherden, B. Hough, J. McGovern, A. Williams, Jones, Bazzo, Rotham, Barrass, Baker, Burgiel Midfielders Gaff, Sheed, Yeo, Ginbey, Hewett, Reid, Kelly, Duggan, Edwards, Chesser, Johnston, Trew, Hall, Rawlinson, Livingstone, Culley Forwards Waterman, Allen, A. Reid, Darling, J. Williams, Maric, Edwards, Ryan, Waterman, Brockman, Long, Petruccelle, A. Reid, Darling, J. Williams, Dewar, Maric

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 12/05/23 West Coast Eagles 43-113 Gold Coast Suns AFL 31/07/22 Gold Coast Suns 107-104 West Coast Eagles AFL 20/03/22 West Coast Eagles 80-107 Gold Coast Suns AFL 21/03/21 West Coast Eagles 83-58 Gold Coast Suns AFL 13/06/20 Gold Coast Suns 90-46 West Coast Eagles AFL

More AFL news and coverage