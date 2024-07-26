How to watch today's Gold Coast Suns vs Brisbane Lions AFL match: Livestream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch today's Gold Coast Suns versus Brisbane Lions AFL game- team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

Gold Coast Suns (9-9) will look to maintain their impressive home record this season as they prepare to face Brisbane Lions (11-6-1) in the Q-Clash on Saturday.

The Suns have struggled with inconsistency this season, failing to break their away game curse after a loss to the GWS Giants in their recent match.

However, they return to People First Stadium with a perfect home record and are eager to secure four crucial points to keep their finals hopes alive. Despite this, their chances look slim as they sit in 12th place, six points behind Essendon in 8th, making this a must-win game for Damien Hardwick’s team.

In contrast, the Lions are currently the form team of the league, riding a seven-game winning streak. Their latest victory was particularly impressive, as they edged out the top-ranked Sydney Swans by just two points.

Chris Fagan's squad was down by 15 points heading into the final quarter but rallied to secure a top-three position, positioning themselves well for the remainder of the season, despite a rocky start where they lost five of their first seven matches.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Gold Coast Suns vs Brisbane Lions in the AFL, plus plenty more.

Gold Coast vs Brisbane date and start time

Date Saturday, July 27, 2024 Start time 4:35pm AEST/ 4:05pm ACST/ 2:35pm AWST Venue People First Stadium Location Gold Coast, Queensland, Australia

How to watch Gold Coast vs Brisbane on TV & stream live online

There are several options to watch the Gold Coast Suns vs Brisbane Lions AFL game in Australia, including Network Seven, Foxtel, Foxtel from Telstra, and Kayo Sports.

The best way to livestream the aforementioned AFL game is through Kayo with a seven-day free trial. It also does not have a lock-in contract or equipment fees, which means you can cancel anytime if you are no longer using it.

All you need to decide is whether you want to pick Kayo One at $25 per month (1 stream and up to HD), or Kayo Basic at $35 per month (2 streams and up to 4K).

What channel is Gold Coast Suns vs Brisbane Lions game on?

The game will not be broadcast live on 7mate on free-to-air TV, but will be available to watch Fox Sports 3 on pay TV. Triple M, ABC and AFL Nation will provide the radio coverage.

Streaming the game with a VPN

You can watch the game from wherever you are in the world by using a VPN (Virtual Private Network) service such as NordVPN/ ExpressVPN. A VPN will allow you to create a secure connection online when you are abroad on holiday or for work and you want to stream the game live.

If you are not sure which VPN to use or how to use a VPN, we have taken a look at the best options available out there for watching live sports - check out the best VPN services review here.

Here’s an easy step-by-step guide on how to use a VPN to watch a game when you are overseas:

Install VPN of your choice - see our reviews here for the best options. Select the location you wish to connect to. This is easy - if you are visiting the UK and you wish to continue watching one of your U.S. streaming services, you would select the US. Grab the popcorn and get ready to watch!

Gold Coast Suns vs Brisbane team news

Gold Coast Suns team news

Jarrod Witts (back) had a brief workout on Monday morning and will need to do well at Wednesday's big session to be ready for his first game in a month. Touk Miller (wrist) and Sam Day (foot) are both improving far quicker than expected

Position Players Ruck Read, Witts, Rogers, Moyle Defender Ballard, Brock, Graham, Casboult, Brock, Graham, Atkins, Weller, Long, Lemmens, Collins, Powell, Casboult, Long, Swallow, King, Budarick, Clohesy, Macpherson, Farrar Midfielder Flanders, Ellis, Davies, Fiorini, Miller, Anderson, Rowell, Graham, Rogers, Powell, Andrew, Faulkhead, Rowlands, Oea Forward Ballard, Lukosius, Day, Walter, Casboult, King, Sexton, Holman, Ainsworth, Berry, Tsitas, Jeffrey, Rosas

Brisbane Lions team news

The Lions are currently short of key defenders, with Joyce scheduled to see a specialist this week to determine if he needs surgery. Harris Andrews is scheduled to miss just one game.

Position Players Rucks Fort, Lane, McInerney Defenders Berry, Doedee, Madden, Coleman, Prior, McKenna, Fletcher, Starcevich, Michael, Payne, Joyce, Answerth, Wilmot, Zakostelsky, Gardiner, Ryan, Smith, Lester, Fort, Lane, McInerney Midfielders Lohmann, Robertson, Ah Chee, Dunkley, McCluggage, Ashcroft, Neale, Rayner, Lyons, Sharp, Bailey, Torrent, Reville Forwards Daniher, McCarthy, Cameron, Hipwood, Smith, Tunstill, Brain

Gold Coast vs Brisbane Form

Gold Coast: LWLWL

Round Match R19 GWS 89-50 Gold Coast R18 Gold Coast 96-82 Port Adelaide R17 North Melbourne 87-83 Gold Coast R16 Gold Coast 101-90 Collingwood R15 Fremantle 85-65 Gold Coast

Brisbane: WWWWW

Round Match R19 Brisbane 79-77 Sydney R18 West Coast 93-106 Brisbane R17 Brisbane 97-86 Adelaide R16 Brisbane 86-81 Melbourne R15 Port Adelaide 73-152 Brisbane

Gold Coast vs Brisbane Head-to-Head Results

Year Match 2024 Lions 79-45 Suns 2023 Suns 96-55 Lions 2023 Lions 107-64 Suns 2022 Lions 110-93 Suns 2022 Suns 80-132 Lions

