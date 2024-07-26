How to watch today's Gold Coast Suns vs Brisbane Lions AFL match: Livestream, TV channel, and start time

Gold Coast Suns (9-9) will look to maintain their impressive home record this season as they prepare to face Brisbane Lions (11-6-1) in the Q-Clash on Saturday.
The Suns have struggled with inconsistency this season, failing to break their away game curse after a loss to the GWS Giants in their recent match.
However, they return to People First Stadium with a perfect home record and are eager to secure four crucial points to keep their finals hopes alive. Despite this, their chances look slim as they sit in 12th place, six points behind Essendon in 8th, making this a must-win game for Damien Hardwick’s team.
In contrast, the Lions are currently the form team of the league, riding a seven-game winning streak. Their latest victory was particularly impressive, as they edged out the top-ranked Sydney Swans by just two points.
Chris Fagan's squad was down by 15 points heading into the final quarter but rallied to secure a top-three position, positioning themselves well for the remainder of the season, despite a rocky start where they lost five of their first seven matches.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Gold Coast Suns vs Collingwood in the AFL, plus plenty more.
Gold Coast vs Brisbane date and start time
|Date
|Saturday, July 27, 2024
|Start time
|4:35pm AEST/ 4:05pm ACST/ 2:35pm AWST
|Venue
|People First Stadium
|Location
|Gold Coast, Queensland, Australia
How to watch Gold Coast vs Brisbane on TV & stream live online
There are several options to watch the Gold Coast Suns vs Brisbane Lions AFL game in Australia, including Network Seven, Foxtel, Foxtel from Telstra, and Kayo Sports.
The best way to livestream the aforementioned AFL game is through Kayo with a seven-day free trial. It also does not have a lock-in contract or equipment fees, which means you can cancel anytime if you are no longer using it.
All you need to decide is whether you want to pick Kayo One at $25 per month (1 stream and up to HD), or Kayo Basic at $35 per month (2 streams and up to 4K).
What channel is Gold Coast Suns vs Brisbane Lions game on?
The game will not be broadcast live on 7mate on free-to-air TV, but will be available to watch Fox Sports 3 on pay TV. Triple M, ABC and AFL Nation will provide the radio coverage.
Streaming the game with a VPN
- Overview of VPN services that allow access to geo-restricted streams
- How to set up and use a VPN service to stream the match
You can watch the game from wherever you are in the world by using a VPN (Virtual Private Network) service such as NordVPN/ ExpressVPN. A VPN will allow you to create a secure connection online when you are abroad on holiday or for work and you want to stream the game live.
If you are not sure which VPN to use or how to use a VPN, we have taken a look at the best options available out there for watching live sports - check out the best VPN services review here.
Here’s an easy step-by-step guide on how to use a VPN to watch a game when you are overseas:
- Install VPN of your choice - see our reviews here for the best options.
- Select the location you wish to connect to. This is easy - if you are visiting the UK and you wish to continue watching one of your U.S. streaming services, you would select the US.
- Grab the popcorn and get ready to watch!
Gold Coast Suns vs Brisbane team news
Gold Coast Suns team news
Jarrod Witts (back) had a brief workout on Monday morning and will need to do well at Wednesday's big session to be ready for his first game in a month. Touk Miller (wrist) and Sam Day (foot) are both improving far quicker than expected
|Position
|Players
|Ruck
|Read, Witts, Rogers, Moyle
|Defender
|Ballard, Brock, Graham, Casboult, Brock, Graham, Atkins, Weller, Long, Lemmens, Collins, Powell, Casboult, Long, Swallow, King, Budarick, Clohesy, Macpherson, Farrar
|Midfielder
|Flanders, Ellis, Davies, Fiorini, Miller, Anderson, Rowell, Graham, Rogers, Powell, Andrew, Faulkhead, Rowlands, Oea
|Forward
|Ballard, Lukosius, Day, Walter, Casboult, King, Sexton, Holman, Ainsworth, Berry, Tsitas, Jeffrey, Rosas
Brisbane Lions team news
The Lions are currently short of key defenders, with Joyce scheduled to see a specialist this week to determine if he needs surgery. Harris Andrews is scheduled to miss just one game.one game.
|Position
|Players
|Rucks
|Fort, Lane, McInerney
|Defenders
|Berry, Doedee, Madden, Coleman, Prior, McKenna, Fletcher, Starcevich, Michael, Payne, Joyce, Answerth, Wilmot, Zakostelsky, Gardiner, Ryan, Smith, Lester, Fort, Lane, McInerney
|Midfielders
|Lohmann, Robertson, Ah Chee, Dunkley, McCluggage, Ashcroft, Neale, Rayner, Lyons, Sharp, Bailey, Torrent, Reville
|Forwards
|Daniher, McCarthy, Cameron, Hipwood, Smith, Tunstill, Brain
Gold Coast vs Brisbane Form
Gold Coast: LWLWL
|Round
|Match
|R19
|GWS 89-50 Gold Coast
|R18
|Gold Coast 96-82 Port Adelaide
|R17
|North Melbourne 87-83 Gold Coast
|R16
|Gold Coast 101-90 Collingwood
|R15
|Fremantle 85-65 Gold Coast
Brisbane: WWWWW
|Round
|Match
|R19
|Brisbane 79-77 Sydney
|R18
|West Coast 93-106 Brisbane
|R17
|Brisbane 97-86 Adelaide
|R16
|Brisbane 86-81 Melbourne
|R15
|Port Adelaide 73-152 Brisbane
Gold Coast vs Brisbane Head-to-Head Results
|Year
|Match
|2024
|Lions 79-45 Suns
|2023
|Suns 96-55 Lions
|2023
|Lions 107-64 Suns
|2022
|Lions 110-93 Suns
|2022
|Suns 80-132 Lions