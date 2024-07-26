This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Touk Miller of the Gold Coast Suns Getty images
Watch Gold Coast Suns vs Brisbane Lions on Kayo Sports
Abhinav Sharma

How to watch today's Gold Coast Suns vs Brisbane Lions AFL match: Livestream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch today's Gold Coast Suns versus Brisbane Lions AFL game- team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

Gold Coast Suns (9-9) will look to maintain their impressive home record this season as they prepare to face Brisbane Lions (11-6-1) in the Q-Clash on Saturday.

The Suns have struggled with inconsistency this season, failing to break their away game curse after a loss to the GWS Giants in their recent match.

However, they return to People First Stadium with a perfect home record and are eager to secure four crucial points to keep their finals hopes alive. Despite this, their chances look slim as they sit in 12th place, six points behind Essendon in 8th, making this a must-win game for Damien Hardwick’s team.

In contrast, the Lions are currently the form team of the league, riding a seven-game winning streak. Their latest victory was particularly impressive, as they edged out the top-ranked Sydney Swans by just two points.

Chris Fagan's squad was down by 15 points heading into the final quarter but rallied to secure a top-three position, positioning themselves well for the remainder of the season, despite a rocky start where they lost five of their first seven matches.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Gold Coast Suns vs Collingwood in the AFL, plus plenty more.

Gold Coast vs Brisbane date and start time

DateSaturday, July 27, 2024
Start time4:35pm AEST/ 4:05pm ACST/ 2:35pm AWST
VenuePeople First Stadium
LocationGold Coast, Queensland, Australia

How to watch Gold Coast vs Brisbane on TV & stream live online

There are several options to watch the Gold Coast Suns vs Brisbane Lions AFL game in Australia, including Network Seven, Foxtel, Foxtel from Telstra, and Kayo Sports.

The best way to livestream the aforementioned AFL game is through Kayo with a seven-day free trial. It also does not have a lock-in contract or equipment fees, which means you can cancel anytime if you are no longer using it.

All you need to decide is whether you want to pick Kayo One at $25 per month (1 stream and up to HD), or Kayo Basic at $35 per month (2 streams and up to 4K).

What channel is Gold Coast Suns vs Brisbane Lions game on?

The game will not be broadcast live on 7mate on free-to-air TV, but will be available to watch Fox Sports 3 on pay TV. Triple M, ABC and AFL Nation will provide the radio coverage.

Gold Coast Suns vs Brisbane team news

Gold Coast Suns team news

Jarrod Witts (back) had a brief workout on Monday morning and will need to do well at Wednesday's big session to be ready for his first game in a month. Touk Miller (wrist) and Sam Day (foot) are both improving far quicker than expected

PositionPlayers
RuckRead, Witts, Rogers, Moyle
DefenderBallard, Brock, Graham, Casboult, Brock, Graham, Atkins, Weller, Long, Lemmens, Collins, Powell, Casboult, Long, Swallow, King, Budarick, Clohesy, Macpherson, Farrar
MidfielderFlanders, Ellis, Davies, Fiorini, Miller, Anderson, Rowell, Graham, Rogers, Powell, Andrew, Faulkhead, Rowlands, Oea
ForwardBallard, Lukosius, Day, Walter, Casboult, King, Sexton, Holman, Ainsworth, Berry, Tsitas, Jeffrey, Rosas

Brisbane Lions team news

The Lions are currently short of key defenders, with Joyce scheduled to see a specialist this week to determine if he needs surgery. Harris Andrews is scheduled to miss just one game.

PositionPlayers
RucksFort, Lane, McInerney
DefendersBerry, Doedee, Madden, Coleman, Prior, McKenna, Fletcher, Starcevich, Michael, Payne, Joyce, Answerth, Wilmot, Zakostelsky, Gardiner, Ryan, Smith, Lester, Fort, Lane, McInerney
MidfieldersLohmann, Robertson, Ah Chee, Dunkley, McCluggage, Ashcroft, Neale, Rayner, Lyons, Sharp, Bailey, Torrent, Reville
ForwardsDaniher, McCarthy, Cameron, Hipwood, Smith, Tunstill, Brain

Gold Coast vs Brisbane Form

Gold Coast: LWLWL

RoundMatch
R19GWS 89-50 Gold Coast
R18Gold Coast 96-82 Port Adelaide
R17North Melbourne 87-83 Gold Coast
R16Gold Coast 101-90 Collingwood
R15Fremantle 85-65 Gold Coast

Brisbane: WWWWW

RoundMatch
R19Brisbane 79-77 Sydney
R18West Coast 93-106 Brisbane
R17Brisbane 97-86 Adelaide
R16Brisbane 86-81 Melbourne
R15Port Adelaide 73-152 Brisbane

Gold Coast vs Brisbane Head-to-Head Results

YearMatch
2024Lions 79-45 Suns
2023Suns 96-55 Lions
2023Lions 107-64 Suns
2022Lions 110-93 Suns
2022Suns 80-132 Lions

