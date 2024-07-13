How to watch today's Gold Coast Suns vs Port Adelaide AFL match: Livestream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch today’s Gold Coast Suns versus Port Adelaide AFL game- team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

Gold Coast Suns (8-8) will be eager to return to winning ways when they host fellow finals contenders Port Adelaide Power (10-6) on Sunday afternoon at People First Stadium.

The Suns wasted the chance to be in the top-eight with a loss to last-placed North Melbourne Kangaroos last week, going down 87-83 with an away win this season still eluding them.

It is undoubtedly still a glaring issue as they look to make the club’s first-ever finals appearance. Meanwhile, Ken Hinkley's Port Adelaide shook off the Western Bulldogs in comfortable fashion to maintain their position in the top eight and stay within two points of the top four.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Gold Coast Suns vs Port Adelaide in the AFL, plus plenty more.

Gold Coast Suns vs Port Adelaide date and start time

Date Sunday, July 14, 2024 Start time 1:10pm AEST/ 12:40pm ACST/ 11:10am AWST Venue People First Stadium Location Gold Coast, Queensland, Australia

How to watch Gold Coast Suns vs Port Adelaide on TV & stream live online

There are several options to watch the Gold Coast Suns vs Port Adelaide AFL game in Australia, including Network Seven, Foxtel, Foxtel from Telstra, and Kayo Sports.

The best way to livestream the aforementioned AFL game is through Kayo with a seven-day free trial. It also does not have a lock-in contract or equipment fees, which means you can cancel anytime if you are no longer using it.

All you need to decide is whether you want to pick Kayo One at $25 per month (1 stream and up to HD), or Kayo Basic at $35 per month (2 streams and up to 4K).

What channel is Gold Coast Suns vs Port Adelaide game on?

The game will not be broadcast live on 7mate on free-to-air TV, but will be available to watch Fox Footy on pay TV. Triple M, ABC and AFL Nation will provide the radio coverage.

Gold Coast Suns vs Port Adelaide team news

Gold Coast Suns team news

Touk Miller and Sam Day will both miss at least a month with a wrist and foot injury, respectively. Ethan Read has a leg injury and is out for the foreseeable future.

Position Players Ruck Read, Witts, Rogers, Moyle Defender Ballard, Brock, Graham, Casboult, Brock, Graham, Atkins, Weller, Long, Lemmens, Collins, Powell, Casboult, Long, Swallow, King, Budarick, Clohesy, Macpherson, Farrar Midfielder Flanders, Ellis, Davies, Fiorini, Miller, Anderson, Rowell, Graham, Rogers, Powell, Andrew, Faulkhead, Rowlands, Oea Forward Ballard, Lukosius, Day, Walter, Casboult, King, Sexton, Holman, Ainsworth, Berry, Tsitas, Jeffrey, Rosas

Port Adelaide team news

Having decimated Western Bulldogs last time out, the Power came away unscathed from an injury perspective, but will be without the services of key forward Mitch Georgiades after the club accepted his one-game suspension for striking.

Key defender Esava Ratugolea (hamstring) trained full with the main group on Tuesday and remains a likely chance to return on Sunday, while Trent McKenzie (hamstring) will miss out another week as he continues rehab. Veteran forward Charlie Dixon (suspension) is eligible to play this weekend after serving his three-game ban, and could shape as Georgiades' replacement. Livewire forward Willie Rioli was expected to return via the SANFL last Sunday but was a late exclusion for personal reasons.

Position Players Rucks Soldo, Sweet, Ratugolea, Visentini Defenders Burton, McKenzie, Clurey, Aliir, Zerk-Thatcher, McCallum, Marshall, Houston, Farrell, Burgoyne, Williams, L. Jones Midfielders Rozee, Sinn, Butters, Boak, Bergman, Wines, Charleson, Drew, Lorenz, Jackson, Mead Forwards Marshall, Finlayson, Lord, Scully, Walsh, Powell-Pepper, Riolli, Horne-Francis, Georgiades, Dixon, Anastasopoulos, Evans, Scully, Byrne-Jones, McEntee, Narkle

Gold Coast vs Port Adelaide Form

Gold Coast: WLLWL

Round Match R17 North Melbourne 87-83 Gold Coast R16 Gold Coast 101-90 Collingwood R15 Fremantle 85-65 Gold Coast R13 St Kilda 51-48 Gold Coast R12 Gold Coast 91-80 Essendon

Port Adelaide: LLLWW

Round Match R17 Port Adelaide 102-54 Western Bulldogs R16 St Kilda 60-62 Port Adelaide R15 Port Adelaide 73-152 Brisbane R14 GWS 73-51 Port Adelaide R12 Port Adelaide 71-107 Carlton

Gold Coast vs Port Adelaide Head-to-Head Results

Year Match 2023 Power 106-73 Suns 2022 Power 93-91 Suns 2021 Suns 31-81 Power 2020 Suns 29-76 Power 2019 Power 89-51 Suns

