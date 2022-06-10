Sunderland forced me to play despite having coronavirus, claims Bayern Munich loanee keeper Hoffman

The shot stopper spent most of the season with the Black Cats, but has made some alarming revelations about his time there

Bayern Munich goalkeeper Ron-Thorben Hoffmann has claimed he was forced to play while suffering from coronavirus during a loan spell with Sunderland last season.

The former Germany youth international was loaned to the Black Cats and made almost two-dozen appearances for them across the course of the season before he was replaced by Anthony Patterson for the successful run-in to the League One playoff final at Wembley.

It has now emerged he endured ongoing struggles with Covid-19 - and the 23-year-old has said he was made to feature while still suffering from the virus.

What has Hoffmann said about playing with covid?

"When I came back after seven days of quarantine, it went straight back in goal," Hoffmann told Bild.

"There was a quick test that was still slightly positive. I had to play with coronavirus. I wasn't doing well physically, but the club wanted me to be tougher."

What happened afterwards?

Hoffmann returned to Munich in February for an examination and did not make any further appearances for the Black Cats, as they went on to earn promotion.

The goalkeeper's loan deal expired at the end of the campaign, while the shot-stopper considers his options now with a year left at Bayern.

What have Sunderland said about these claims?

The newly promoted Championship side have strongly denied Hoffman's comments, and said they were in touch with the player's agents to discuss why he had made them

A statement on the club website read: "Sunderland categorically refutes the allegations published earlier today by Bild.

"The report includes a number of false and inaccurate claims relating to Ron-Thorben Hoffmann and the club has contacted the player’s representatives to clarify the comments made.

"SAFC complied with all government and EFL guidance and protocols fully throughout the Covid-19 pandemic and continues to ensure the health and well-being of all staff is protected at all times."

