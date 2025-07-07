'Do you still love the game?' - Dele Alli told to 'get on the pitch & prove he's still got it' after first-season struggles at Cesc Fabregas' Como

Dele Alli has been challenged to prove that he “still loves the game” after taking on the difficult challenge of rebuilding his career at Como.

WHAT HAPPENED?

Having endured an injury-ravaged spell at Everton, England international Dele bid farewell to his homeland when heading to Italy towards the end of 2024. He was offered a professional lifeline by former Arsenal and Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas.

THE BIGGER PICTURE

Dele agreed an 18-month deal with Como, but has only managed one appearance for the Serie A outfit so far - and that lasted less than 10 minutes after picking up a red card on debut against AC Milan.

Article continues below

Getty

DID YOU KNOW?

Former Tottenham star Dele still has much to prove and questions could be asked of whether stepping out of his comfort zone was the right choice when looking to rediscover a lost spark.

WHAT DORIGO SAID

Tony Dorigo, who spent time in Italy with Torino on the back of stints at Chelsea and Leeds, told GOAL - speaking in association with Zamsino - when asked if Dele is facing sporting and cultural tests that he could do without: “I can see that. But I also think that sometimes a completely different view and angle of the game, whether it is lifestyle or tactical - obviously there is the language - maybe he feels a bit less under the spotlight over there. Saying that, the Italians love their football and you really are front and centre.

“Maybe looking at that lake in Como might calm him down and he can re-find some of that form! We know what a great talent he is, but he has struggled. Off the pitch has not been easy for him. In Cesc Fabregas and the few British people that are there in and around the club, they could be a nice base for him. But this is it isn’t it, he has to now get on the pitch and prove that he has still got it. I certainly hope he can.”

Getty

TELL ME MORE

Quizzed on what happens next for Dele if he flops again, with it possible that the 29-year-old may have to head back to the EFL and start again, Dorigo added: “It’s all up to his appetite, simple as that. When you have played at a certain level and suddenly you can’t get anywhere near that, can you keep going? Can you keep putting yourself through those pre-seasons? Do you still love the game? Only he can decide that.

“I hope he gets it back in Italy. I had a year there for Torino and absolutely loved it. The things you learn, the different aspects of football, I think it was a great education. Hopefully Dele thinks exactly the same and it rekindles something inside him.”

WHAT NEXT FOR DELE?

Dele was once considered to be one of the best goal-scoring midfielders on the planet, as he earned transfer links to Real Madrid, and there is no doubting that the ability is still there if form and fitness can be restored and maintained.