The Citizens forward now faces added competition for places, but expects his fellow England international to help raise his own game

Raheem Sterling does not view Jack Grealish as a threat to his place at Manchester City, with the Citizens forward preferring to bill his fellow England international as another option that can improve his own goal return.

The reigning Premier League champions have smashed the British transfer record this summer to add the £100 million ($138m) playmaker to their ranks, snapped up from domestic rivals Aston Villa.

Grealish's arrival at Etihad Stadium means Sterling faces added competition for minutes, but the 26-year-old believes a player he knows well will help raise standards in Pep Guardiola's squad.

What has been said?

Sterling, who has seen exit talk sparked following a big-money deal for Grealish, told Sky Sports: "They have signed a great player and someone that wants to prove himself at the highest level. I don't think there is any better club for him to try and do that.

"He is a player that always wants the ball, he gets in good pockets of space and he is creative. It adds another creative player to this team which I am really excited about so hopefully he can add a few more goals to my tally.

"When you add good players to your team it is always a good thing. He is a player I believe can truly have a great career here."

How has Sterling fared for Man City?

Sterling has been a key part of City's plans over recent years, with his game taken to new heights by Guardiola.

End product has improved considerably under the Catalan coach, with Sterling breaking the 20-goal barrier three times in the last four seasons. He did dip below that mark in 2020-21, as the target was found on 14 occasions.

City have however continued to collect major trophies on a regular basis and will be looking to land multiple honours again in the upcoming campaign.

Sterling, who is a three-time Premier League title winner, added ahead of the season opener against Tottenham on Sunday: "It is great to be back. The first few days are a bit rusty, but it is great to be back. I had a great summer holiday for a week or so, and now I am raring to get back to training.

"It is exciting and it is a season that I am really looking forward to. I have got all my energy and attention to focus on going into the season and I am really looking forward to it to be honest."

