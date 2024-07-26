How to watch today's St Kilda vs Essendon AFL match: Livestream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch today’s St Kilda vs West Coast Eagles AFL game- team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

Essendon Bombers (10-7-1) is in urgent need of a win as they face St Kilda Saints (7-11) at Marvel Stadium on Saturday evening.

The Saints recently secured their seventh victory of the season with a comfortable win over the West Coast Eagles, yet they still find themselves in the bottom four. Tim Membrey had an outstanding performance, racking up 23 disposals and five goals, marking his return to form. It was encouraging for St Kilda to bounce back and score over 100 points after a disappointing game against Adelaide the previous round.

Ross Lyon's team will be eager to seek revenge against the Bombers, having narrowly lost to them by four points in Round 3.

On the other hand, Chris Scott’s side has seen their hopes of finishing in the top four fade after suffering back-to-back losses to Melbourne (by 17 points) and Adelaide (by two points), during which they conceded 115 points. This decline has dropped them to eighth place, with only two wins in their last seven matches, putting their chances of making the finals in jeopardy.

For the Bombers, this match is crucial, especially with upcoming games against Gold Coast (home), Fremantle (home), Sydney (home), and Brisbane (away) as the season draws to a close. They will likely need to win at least three of their final five matches to secure a spot in the finals.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch St Kilda vs Essendon in the AFL, plus plenty more.

St Kilda vs Essendon date and start time

Date Saturday, July 27, 2024 Start time 4:35 AEST/ 4:05 ACST/ 2.35pm AWST Venue Optus Stadium Location Perth, Western Australia, Australia

How to watch St Kilda vs Essendon on TV & stream live online

There are several options to watch the St Kilda vs Essendon AFL game in Australia, including Network Seven, Foxtel, Foxtel from Telstra, and Kayo Sports.

The best way to livestream the aforementioned AFL game is through Kayo with a seven-day free trial. It also does not have a lock-in contract or equipment fees, which means you can cancel anytime if you are no longer using it.

All you need to decide is whether you want to pick Kayo One at $25 per month (1 stream and up to HD), or Kayo Basic at $35 per month (2 streams and up to 4K).

What channel is St Kilda vs Essendon game on?

The game will not be broadcast live on 7mate on free-to-air TV, but will be available to watch via Fox Footy on pay TV. Triple M, ABC and AFL Nation will provide the radio coverage.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Overview of VPN services that allow access to geo-restricted streams

How to set up and use a VPN service to stream the match

You can watch the game from wherever you are in the world by using a VPN (Virtual Private Network) service such as NordVPN/ ExpressVPN. A VPN will allow you to create a secure connection online when you are abroad on holiday or for work and you want to stream the game live.

If you are not sure which VPN to use or how to use a VPN, we have taken a look at the best options available out there for watching live sports - check out the best VPN services review here.

Here’s an easy step-by-step guide on how to use a VPN to watch a game when you are overseas:

Install VPN of your choice - see our reviews here for the best options. Select the location you wish to connect to. This is easy - if you are visiting the UK and you wish to continue watching one of your U.S. streaming services, you would select the US. Grab the popcorn and get ready to watch!

St Kilda vs Essendon team news

St Kilda Saints

Anthony Caminiti was unable to shake off a knock in time to suit up last weekend but should be fine to go against Essendon.

Mattaes Phillipou will miss 1-2 weeks with a hip injury whilst Liam Henry has played his last game of the season after suffering a serious knee injury in the third quarter of last week's game.

Position Players Rucks Flynn, Barnett, B. Williams, Hall, Livingstone Defenders J. McGovern, J. McGovern, A. Williams, Bazzo, Rotham, Barrass, Jamieson, Edwards, Hunt, Witherden, B. Hough, J. McGovern, A. Williams, Jones, Bazzo, Rotham, Barrass, Baker, Burgiel Midfielders Gaff, Sheed, Yeo, Ginbey, Hewett, Reid, Kelly, Duggan, Edwards, Chesser, Johnston, Trew, Hall, Rawlinson, Livingstone, Culley Forwards Waterman, Allen, A. Reid, Darling, J. Williams, Maric, Edwards, Ryan, Waterman, Brockman, Long, Petruccelle, A. Reid, Darling, J. Williams, Dewar, Maric

Essendon Bombers

Darcy Parish will look to return this week from a calf injury but will need to prove his fitness before being cleared.

Jye Caldwell suffered a head knock in last weekend’s game but isn’t listed on the injury report.

Matt Guelfi is expected to miss three to four weeks due to a hamstring injury.

Position Players Rucks Draper, Goldstein, Bryan, Visentini Defenders Ridley, Laverde, Hayes, Baldwin, Reid, McKay, McGrath, Hind, Heppell, Durham, Redman, Kelly, Lual, Davey Jnr, Roberts Midfielders Parish, Tsatas, Caldwell, Merrett, Hobbs, Shiel, Cox, Setterfield, Wright, Duursma, Martin Forwards Langford, Weideman, Perkins, Jones, Baldwin, Caddy, Reid, McKay, Hunter, Gresham, Stringer, Davey, Wanganeen, Menzie

St Kilda vs Essendon Form

St Kilda: LLWLW

Round Match R19 St Kilda 113-41 West Coast R18 Adelaide 71-39 St Kilda R17 St Kilda 84-82 Sydney R16 St Kilda 60-62 Port Adelaide R14 Brisbane 126-106 St Kilda

Essendon: WLWLL

Round Match R19 Essendon 113-115 Adelaide R18 Melbourne 84-67 Essendon R17 Collingwood 80-92 Essendon R16 Geelong 105-60 Essendon R15 Essendon 122-92 West Coast

St Kilda vs Essendon Head-to-Head Results

Year Match 2024 Bombers 71-67 Saints 2023 Saints 92-74 Bombers 2022 Saints 72-107 Bombers 2021 Bombers 143-68 Saints 2020 Saints 68-33 Bombers

