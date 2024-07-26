This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
AFL 2024 Essendon BombersGetty Images
Abhinav Sharma

How to watch today's St Kilda vs Essendon AFL match: Livestream, TV channel, and start time

TV Guide & Streaming

Essendon Bombers (10-7-1) is in urgent need of a win as they face St Kilda Saints (7-11) at Marvel Stadium on Saturday evening.

The Saints recently secured their seventh victory of the season with a comfortable win over the West Coast Eagles, yet they still find themselves in the bottom four. Tim Membrey had an outstanding performance, racking up 23 disposals and five goals, marking his return to form. It was encouraging for St Kilda to bounce back and score over 100 points after a disappointing game against Adelaide the previous round.

Ross Lyon's team will be eager to seek revenge against the Bombers, having narrowly lost to them by four points in Round 3.

On the other hand, Chris Scott’s side has seen their hopes of finishing in the top four fade after suffering back-to-back losses to Melbourne (by 17 points) and Adelaide (by two points), during which they conceded 115 points. This decline has dropped them to eighth place, with only two wins in their last seven matches, putting their chances of making the finals in jeopardy.

For the Bombers, this match is crucial, especially with upcoming games against Gold Coast (home), Fremantle (home), Sydney (home), and Brisbane (away) as the season draws to a close. They will likely need to win at least three of their final five matches to secure a spot in the finals.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch St Kilda vs Essendon in the AFL, plus plenty more.

St Kilda vs Essendon date and start time

DateSaturday, July 27, 2024
Start time4:35 AEST/ 4:05 ACST/ 2.35pm AWST
VenueOptus Stadium
LocationPerth, Western Australia, Australia

How to watch St Kilda vs Essendon on TV & stream live online

There are several options to watch the St Kilda vs Essendon AFL game in Australia, including Network Seven, Foxtel, Foxtel from Telstra, and Kayo Sports.

The best way to livestream the aforementioned AFL game is through Kayo with a seven-day free trial. It also does not have a lock-in contract or equipment fees, which means you can cancel anytime if you are no longer using it.

All you need to decide is whether you want to pick Kayo One at $25 per month (1 stream and up to HD), or Kayo Basic at $35 per month (2 streams and up to 4K).

What channel is St Kilda vs Essendon game on?

The game will not be broadcast live on 7mate on free-to-air TV, but will be available to watch via Fox Footy on pay TV. Triple M, ABC and AFL Nation will provide the radio coverage.

Streaming the game with a VPN

  • Overview of VPN services that allow access to geo-restricted streams
  • How to set up and use a VPN service to stream the match

You can watch the game from wherever you are in the world by using a VPN (Virtual Private Network) service such as NordVPN/ ExpressVPN. A VPN will allow you to create a secure connection online when you are abroad on holiday or for work and you want to stream the game live.

If you are not sure which VPN to use or how to use a VPN, we have taken a look at the best options available out there for watching live sports - check out the best VPN services review here.

Here’s an easy step-by-step guide on how to use a VPN to watch a game when you are overseas:

  1. Install VPN of your choice - see our reviews here for the best options.
  2. Select the location you wish to connect to. This is easy - if you are visiting the UK and you wish to continue watching one of your U.S. streaming services, you would select the US.
  3. Grab the popcorn and get ready to watch!
St Kilda vs Essendon team news

St Kilda Saints

Anthony Caminiti was unable to shake off a knock in time to suit up last weekend but should be fine to go against Essendon.

Mattaes Phillipou will miss 1-2 weeks with a hip injury whilst Liam Henry has played his last game of the season after suffering a serious knee injury in the third quarter of last week's game.

PositionPlayers
RucksFlynn, Barnett, B. Williams, Hall, Livingstone
DefendersJ. McGovern, J. McGovern, A. Williams, Bazzo, Rotham, Barrass, Jamieson, Edwards, Hunt, Witherden, B. Hough, J. McGovern, A. Williams, Jones, Bazzo, Rotham, Barrass, Baker, Burgiel
MidfieldersGaff, Sheed, Yeo, Ginbey, Hewett, Reid, Kelly, Duggan, Edwards, Chesser, Johnston, Trew, Hall, Rawlinson, Livingstone, Culley
ForwardsWaterman, Allen, A. Reid, Darling, J. Williams, Maric, Edwards, Ryan, Waterman, Brockman, Long, Petruccelle, A. Reid, Darling, J. Williams, Dewar, Maric

Essendon Bombers

Darcy Parish will look to return this week from a calf injury but will need to prove his fitness before being cleared.

Jye Caldwell suffered a head knock in last weekend’s game but isn’t listed on the injury report.

Matt Guelfi is expected to miss three to four weeks due to a hamstring injury.

PositionPlayers
RucksDraper, Goldstein, Bryan, Visentini
DefendersRidley, Laverde, Hayes, Baldwin, Reid, McKay, McGrath, Hind, Heppell, Durham, Redman, Kelly, Lual, Davey Jnr, Roberts
MidfieldersParish, Tsatas, Caldwell, Merrett, Hobbs, Shiel, Cox, Setterfield, Wright, Duursma, Martin
ForwardsLangford, Weideman, Perkins, Jones, Baldwin, Caddy, Reid, McKay, Hunter, Gresham, Stringer, Davey, Wanganeen, Menzie

St Kilda vs Essendon Form

St Kilda: LLWLW

RoundMatch
R19St Kilda 113-41 West Coast
R18Adelaide 71-39 St Kilda
R17St Kilda 84-82 Sydney
R16St Kilda 60-62 Port Adelaide
R14Brisbane 126-106 St Kilda

Essendon: WLWLL

RoundMatch
R19Essendon 113-115 Adelaide
R18Melbourne 84-67 Essendon
R17Collingwood 80-92 Essendon
R16Geelong 105-60 Essendon
R15Essendon 122-92 West Coast

St Kilda vs Essendon Head-to-Head Results

YearMatch
2024Bombers 71-67 Saints
2023Saints 92-74 Bombers
2022Saints 72-107 Bombers
2021Bombers 143-68 Saints
2020Saints 68-33 Bombers
More AFL news and coverage

