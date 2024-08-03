Everything you need to know on how to watch today’s St Kilda vs Brisbane Lions AFL game- team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

St. Kilda Saints (8-11) will welcome Brisbane Lions (12-6-1) to Marvel Stadium in AFL round 21 encounter.

The St. Kilda Saints ran riot in their last weekend clash against the Essendon Bombers, securing a 108-55 win at home.

The Brisbane Lions are the best side in the AFL right now, and they have done well in moving as close as second in the league. In their last weekend game against Gold Coast Suns, the Brisbane Lions were dominant, winning by 28 margin, a game that finished 65-93 on the road.

St Kilda vs Brisbane Lions date and start time

St Kilda vs Brisbane Lions date and start time

Date Sunday, August 4, 2024 Start time 4:40 pm AEST/ 4:10 pm ACST/ 2:40 pm AWST Venue Optus Stadium Location Perth, Western Australia, Australia

How to watch St Kilda vs Brisbane Lions on TV & stream live online

There are several options to watch the St Kilda vs Brisbane Lions AFL game in Australia, including Network Seven, Foxtel, Foxtel from Telstra, and Kayo Sports.

The best way to livestream the aforementioned AFL game is through Kayo with a seven-day free trial. It also does not have a lock-in contract or equipment fees, which means you can cancel anytime if you are no longer using it.

All you need to decide is whether you want to pick Kayo One at $25 per month (1 stream and up to HD), or Kayo Basic at $35 per month (2 streams and up to 4K).

What channel is St Kilda vs Brisbane Lions game on?

The game will be broadcast live on 7mate on free-to-air TV and will also be available to watch via Fox Footy on pay TV. Triple M, ABC and AFL Nation will provide the radio coverage.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Overview of VPN services that allow access to geo-restricted streams

How to set up and use a VPN service to stream the match

You can watch the game from wherever you are in the world by using a VPN (Virtual Private Network) service such as NordVPN/ ExpressVPN. A VPN will allow you to create a secure connection online when you are abroad on holiday or for work and you want to stream the game live.

If you are not sure which VPN to use or how to use a VPN, we have taken a look at the best options available out there for watching live sports - check out the best VPN services review here.

Here’s an easy step-by-step guide on how to use a VPN to watch a game when you are overseas:

Install VPN of your choice - see our reviews here for the best options. Select the location you wish to connect to. This is easy - if you are visiting the UK and you wish to continue watching one of your U.S. streaming services, you would select the US. Grab the popcorn and get ready to watch!

St Kilda vs Brisbane Lions team news

In a piece of hugely positive news for Brisbane, Harris Andrews is anticipated to recover fully from concussion this week and should be available to play the Saints as the team looks to keep a spot in the top two.

St Kilda Position Brisbane Lions Josh Battle, Dougal Howard, Callum Wilkie FB Dayne Zorko, Ryan Lester, Jaxon Prior Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera, Jack Sinclair, Jimmy Webster HB Darcy Wilmot, Harris Andrews, Brandon Starcevich Mason Wood, Liam Stocker, Ryan Byrnes C Zac Bailey, Cam Rayner, Will Ashcroft Bradley Hill, Jack Higgins, Mitch Owens HF Charlie Cameron, Eric Hipwood, Hugh McCluggage Anthony Caminiti, Tim Membrey, Cooper Sharman FF Kai Lohmann, Joe Daniher, Logan Morris Rowan Marshall, Jack Steele, Mattaes Phillipou FOL Oscar McInerney, Josh Dunkley, Lachie Neale Zak Jones, Paddy Dow, Dan Butler, Darcy Wilson, Riley Bonner IC Callum Ah Chee, Jarrod Berry, Henry Smith, Jaspa Fletcher, Shadeau Brain Hugo Garcia, Tom Campbell, Angus McLennan EMG Darcy Fort, James Madden, Bruce Reville

St Kilda vs Essendon Form

St Kilda: LWLWW

Round Match R20 St Kilda 108-55 Essendon R19 St Kilda 113-41 West Coast R18 Adelaide 71-39 St Kilda R17 St Kilda 84-82 Sydney R16 St Kilda 60-62 Port Adelaide

Brisbane: WWWWW

Round Match R20 Gold Coast 65-93 Brisbane R19 Brisbane 79-77 Sydney R18 West Coast 93-106 Brisbane R17 Brisbane 97-86 Adelaide R16 Brisbane 86-81 Melbourne

St Kilda vs Brisbane Head-to-Head Results

Year Match 2024 Brisbane 126-106 St Kilda 2023 Brisbane 72-60 St Kilda 2023 St Kilda 56-84 Brisbane 2022 St Kilda 66-81 Brisbane 2022 Brisbane 78-57 St Kilda

