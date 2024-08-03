This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Abhinav Sharma

How to watch today's St Kilda vs Brisbane Lions AFL match: Livestream, TV channel, and start time

TV Guide & Streaming

Everything you need to know on how to watch today’s St Kilda vs Brisbane Lions AFL game- team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

St. Kilda Saints (8-11) will welcome Brisbane Lions (12-6-1) to Marvel Stadium in AFL round 21 encounter.

The St. Kilda Saints ran riot in their last weekend clash against the Essendon Bombers, securing a 108-55 win at home. 

The Brisbane Lions are the best side in the AFL right now, and they have done well in moving as close as second in the league. In their last weekend game against Gold Coast Suns, the Brisbane Lions were dominant, winning by 28 margin, a game that finished 65-93 on the road.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch St Kilda vs Brisbane Lions in the AFL, plus plenty more.

St Kilda vs Brisbane Lions date and start time

DateSunday, August 4, 2024
Start time4:40 pm AEST/ 4:10 pm ACST/ 2:40 pm AWST
VenueOptus Stadium
LocationPerth, Western Australia, Australia

How to watch St Kilda vs Brisbane Lions on TV & stream live online

There are several options to watch the St Kilda vs Brisbane Lions AFL game in Australia, including Network Seven, Foxtel, Foxtel from Telstra, and Kayo Sports.

The best way to livestream the aforementioned AFL game is through Kayo with a seven-day free trial. It also does not have a lock-in contract or equipment fees, which means you can cancel anytime if you are no longer using it.

All you need to decide is whether you want to pick Kayo One at $25 per month (1 stream and up to HD), or Kayo Basic at $35 per month (2 streams and up to 4K).

What channel is St Kilda vs Brisbane Lions game on?

The game will be broadcast live on 7mate on free-to-air TV and will also be available to watch via Fox Footy on pay TV. Triple M, ABC and AFL Nation will provide the radio coverage.

St Kilda vs Brisbane Lions team news

In a piece of hugely positive news for Brisbane, Harris Andrews is anticipated to recover fully from concussion this week and should be available to play the Saints as the team looks to keep a spot in the top two.

St KildaPositionBrisbane Lions
Josh Battle, Dougal Howard, Callum WilkieFBDayne Zorko, Ryan Lester, Jaxon Prior
Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera, Jack Sinclair, Jimmy WebsterHBDarcy Wilmot, Harris Andrews, Brandon Starcevich
Mason Wood, Liam Stocker, Ryan ByrnesCZac Bailey, Cam Rayner, Will Ashcroft
Bradley Hill, Jack Higgins, Mitch OwensHFCharlie Cameron, Eric Hipwood, Hugh McCluggage
Anthony Caminiti, Tim Membrey, Cooper SharmanFFKai Lohmann, Joe Daniher, Logan Morris
Rowan Marshall, Jack Steele, Mattaes PhillipouFOLOscar McInerney, Josh Dunkley, Lachie Neale
Zak Jones, Paddy Dow, Dan Butler, Darcy Wilson, Riley BonnerICCallum Ah Chee, Jarrod Berry, Henry Smith, Jaspa Fletcher, Shadeau Brain
Hugo Garcia, Tom Campbell, Angus McLennanEMGDarcy Fort, James Madden, Bruce Reville

St Kilda vs Essendon Form

St Kilda: LWLWW

RoundMatch
R20St Kilda 108-55 Essendon
R19St Kilda 113-41 West Coast
R18Adelaide 71-39 St Kilda
R17St Kilda 84-82 Sydney
R16St Kilda 60-62 Port Adelaide

Brisbane: WWWWW

RoundMatch
R20Gold Coast 65-93 Brisbane
R19Brisbane 79-77 Sydney
R18West Coast 93-106 Brisbane
R17Brisbane 97-86 Adelaide
R16Brisbane 86-81 Melbourne

St Kilda vs Brisbane Head-to-Head Results

YearMatch
2024Brisbane 126-106 St Kilda
2023Brisbane 72-60 St Kilda
2023St Kilda 56-84 Brisbane
2022St Kilda 66-81 Brisbane
2022Brisbane 78-57 St Kilda
More AFL news and coverage

