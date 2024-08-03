St. Kilda Saints (8-11) will welcome Brisbane Lions (12-6-1) to Marvel Stadium in AFL round 21 encounter.
The St. Kilda Saints ran riot in their last weekend clash against the Essendon Bombers, securing a 108-55 win at home.
The Brisbane Lions are the best side in the AFL right now, and they have done well in moving as close as second in the league. In their last weekend game against Gold Coast Suns, the Brisbane Lions were dominant, winning by 28 margin, a game that finished 65-93 on the road.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch St Kilda vs Brisbane Lions in the AFL, plus plenty more.
St Kilda vs Brisbane Lions date and start time
|Date
|Sunday, August 4, 2024
|Start time
|4:40 pm AEST/ 4:10 pm ACST/ 2:40 pm AWST
|Venue
|Optus Stadium
|Location
|Perth, Western Australia, Australia
How to watch St Kilda vs Brisbane Lions on TV & stream live online
There are several options to watch the St Kilda vs Brisbane Lions AFL game in Australia, including Network Seven, Foxtel, Foxtel from Telstra, and Kayo Sports.
The best way to livestream the aforementioned AFL game is through Kayo with a seven-day free trial. It also does not have a lock-in contract or equipment fees, which means you can cancel anytime if you are no longer using it.
All you need to decide is whether you want to pick Kayo One at $25 per month (1 stream and up to HD), or Kayo Basic at $35 per month (2 streams and up to 4K).
What channel is St Kilda vs Brisbane Lions game on?
The game will be broadcast live on 7mate on free-to-air TV and will also be available to watch via Fox Footy on pay TV. Triple M, ABC and AFL Nation will provide the radio coverage.
Streaming the game with a VPN
- Overview of VPN services that allow access to geo-restricted streams
- How to set up and use a VPN service to stream the match
You can watch the game from wherever you are in the world by using a VPN (Virtual Private Network) service such as NordVPN/ ExpressVPN. A VPN will allow you to create a secure connection online when you are abroad on holiday or for work and you want to stream the game live.
If you are not sure which VPN to use or how to use a VPN, we have taken a look at the best options available out there for watching live sports - check out the best VPN services review here.
Here’s an easy step-by-step guide on how to use a VPN to watch a game when you are overseas:
- Install VPN of your choice - see our reviews here for the best options.
- Select the location you wish to connect to. This is easy - if you are visiting the UK and you wish to continue watching one of your U.S. streaming services, you would select the US.
- Grab the popcorn and get ready to watch!
St Kilda vs Brisbane Lions team news
In a piece of hugely positive news for Brisbane, Harris Andrews is anticipated to recover fully from concussion this week and should be available to play the Saints as the team looks to keep a spot in the top two.
|St Kilda
|Position
|Brisbane Lions
|Josh Battle, Dougal Howard, Callum Wilkie
|FB
|Dayne Zorko, Ryan Lester, Jaxon Prior
|Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera, Jack Sinclair, Jimmy Webster
|HB
|Darcy Wilmot, Harris Andrews, Brandon Starcevich
|Mason Wood, Liam Stocker, Ryan Byrnes
|C
|Zac Bailey, Cam Rayner, Will Ashcroft
|Bradley Hill, Jack Higgins, Mitch Owens
|HF
|Charlie Cameron, Eric Hipwood, Hugh McCluggage
|Anthony Caminiti, Tim Membrey, Cooper Sharman
|FF
|Kai Lohmann, Joe Daniher, Logan Morris
|Rowan Marshall, Jack Steele, Mattaes Phillipou
|FOL
|Oscar McInerney, Josh Dunkley, Lachie Neale
|Zak Jones, Paddy Dow, Dan Butler, Darcy Wilson, Riley Bonner
|IC
|Callum Ah Chee, Jarrod Berry, Henry Smith, Jaspa Fletcher, Shadeau Brain
|Hugo Garcia, Tom Campbell, Angus McLennan
|EMG
|Darcy Fort, James Madden, Bruce Reville
St Kilda vs Essendon Form
St Kilda: LWLWW
|Round
|Match
|R20
|St Kilda 108-55 Essendon
|R19
|St Kilda 113-41 West Coast
|R18
|Adelaide 71-39 St Kilda
|R17
|St Kilda 84-82 Sydney
|R16
|St Kilda 60-62 Port Adelaide
Brisbane: WWWWW
|Round
|Match
|R20
|Gold Coast 65-93 Brisbane
|R19
|Brisbane 79-77 Sydney
|R18
|West Coast 93-106 Brisbane
|R17
|Brisbane 97-86 Adelaide
|R16
|Brisbane 86-81 Melbourne
St Kilda vs Brisbane Head-to-Head Results
|Year
|Match
|2024
|Brisbane 126-106 St Kilda
|2023
|Brisbane 72-60 St Kilda
|2023
|St Kilda 56-84 Brisbane
|2022
|St Kilda 66-81 Brisbane
|2022
|Brisbane 78-57 St Kilda