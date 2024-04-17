How to watch today's St Kilda vs Western Bulldogs AFL match: Livestream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch today’s AFL game between St Kilda and Western Bulldogs- team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The St Kilda Saints (2-3) will look to return to winning ways after a nail-biting one-point loss when they battle it out against out-of-form Western Bulldogs (2-3) in Thursday's AFL Round 6 action at Marvel Stadium.

The Saints came within a whisker of upsetting GWS Giants last weekend on the back of an outstanding defensive display, reducing the Giants to just 32 points in the second half and just 10 in the final term, falling just one point short of an incredible comeback.

The Bulldogs, meanwhile, failed in one of their biggest tests this season. They were lacklustre in their 96-67 loss against Essendon, who were smashed to bits the week prior in the Gather round.

The Dogs have lost back-to-back matches with serious question marks surrounding long-standing coach Luke Beveridge following questionable team selections and substitution calls.

St Kilda vs Western Bulldogs date and start time

Date Thursday, April 18, 2024 Start time 7:30 pm AEST/7:00 pm ACST/5:30 pm AWST Venue Marvel Stadium Location Docklands, VIC, Australia

St Kilda vs Western Bulldogs team news

St Kilda Saints team news

Despite being cleared of significant damage, Max King (knee) will face a race against the clock to face the Bulldogs after a five-day turnaround from when the star forward suffered the setback against GWS.

Coach Ross Lyon's side could be bolstered by the returns of Dougal Howard (hamstring) and Paddy Dow (knee) from injury this week, while Zak Jones (29 disposals) and Arie Schoenmaker (31 disposals, one goal) were standout performers at VFL level.

Dan Butler could leave the side here after being subbed out of the contest with GWS with just one disposal. Lance Collard is expected to replace him, but he will need to pass a fitness test due to a hamstring issue sustained in the VFL.

Position Players Rucks Marshall, Campbell, Heath Defenders Windhager, Wanganeen-Milera, Stocker, Hastie, Sinclair, Paton, Garcia, McLennan, O'Connell, Howard, Cordy, Battle, Schoenmaker, Van Es, Wilkie, O'Connell Midfielders Jones, Crouch, Ross, Hill, Steele, Clark, Byrnes, Wilson, Henry, Wood, Bonner, Hotton Forwards Owens, King, Howard, Keeler, Hayes, Battle, Membrey, Allison, Sharman, Caminiti, Higgins, Collard, Butler, Keeler, Hayes, Philipou, Allison, Membrey, Sharman, Caminiti

Western Bulldogs team news

Luke Beveridge is expected to make a few changes as he seeks a winning recipe. Pressure on his team has increased following last Friday night's loss to Essendon, which dropped it to 2-3.

Tom Liberatore has already been ruled out with concussion. At the same time, Beveridge confirmed on Tuesday that Caleb Daniel (26 disposals in the VFL) would return to the senior team after the All-Australian was surprisingly dropped.

Riley Garcia (35 disposals and one goal) and James Harmes (34 and one) were the standouts in Footscray's VFL win and should be in the mix here. Oskar Baker, James O'Donnell, and Laitham Vandermeer are just several names that could feel the heat at selection.

Position Players Rucks Smith, English Defenders Busslinger, Coffield, O'Donnell, Khamis, Keath, Gardner, Duryea, Richards, Bramble, Dale, Cleary, Johannisen Midfielders Treloar, Bontempelli, Smith, Sanders, Macrae, Gallagher, Baker, Vandermeer, Poulter, McNeil, Williams Forwards Weightman, Clarke, West, Harmes, Jones, Bedendo, Freijah, Scott, Jones, Arthur, Naughton, Daniel, O'Driscoll, Garcia, Ugle-Hagan, Lobb, Darcy, Croft

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 25/03/23 Western Bulldogs 41-92 St Kilda Saints AFL 15/07/22 Western Bulldogs 84-56 St Kilda Saints AFL 22/05/21 Western Bulldogs 144-33 St Kilda Saints AFL 03/10/20 St Kilda Saints 67-64 Western Bulldogs AFL 14/06/20 St Kilda Saints 88-49 Western Bulldogs AFL

