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How to buy South Africa World Cup 2026 tickets: Dates, fixtures, prices & more

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Here is everything you need to see Bafana Bafana for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

After a historic qualifying campaign that saw them top Group C ahead of continental giants like Nigeria, South Africa has secured its spot for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the USA, Canada, and Mexico. 

This marks their first appearance since hosting the tournament in 2010, and the Yellow Nation is ready to bring the spirit of the vuvuzela to the Americas.

Can Hugo Broos’ men replicate the magic of 1996 or the grit of 2010? Let GOAL take you through all the latest World Cup 2026 ticket information, including how you can secure seats and how much they cost.

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What is South Africa's World Cup 2026 group schedule?

South Africa World Cup 2026 Schedule

DateFixture (K.O local time)VenueTickets
Thursday, June 11Mexico vs South Africa (7 pm)Estadio Azteca (Mexico City)Tickets 
Thursday, June 18Czech Republic vs South Africa (4 pm)Atlanta Stadium (Atlanta)Tickets 
Wednesday, June 24South Africa vs South Korea (9 pm)Estadio BBVA (Monterrey)Tickets

*UEFA Playoff D includes Czech Republic, the Republic of Ireland, Denmark, or North Macedonia.

What are the cheapest South Africa tickets?

Based on current resale listings, early FIFA pricing estimates, and the lowest publicly available prices, here are the cheapest South Africa Group Stage Tickets currently on the market.

Prices are subject to change due to dynamic pricing and ongoing demand.

RankMatch (Date)Venue (City)Entry-Level Price RangeTickets 
#1Czech Republic vs South Africa (June 18)Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta)$115 – $226+Tickets
#2South Africa vs South Korea (June 24)Estadio BBVA (Monterrey)$290+Tickets
#3Mexico vs South Africa (June 11)Estadio Azteca (Mexico City)$1,300+Tickets

Note: Ticket prices fluctuate regularly due to dynamic pricing and resale demand. Rankings reflect the highest publicly referenced prices at the time of writing and may change closer to the tournament.

What to expect from South Africa in the World Cup 2026?

Under the stewardship of Hugo Broos, who led the team to a Bronze medal in the recent AFCON, South Africa has found a renewed identity. 

The spine of the team is built on domestic excellence, with Mamelodi Sundowns stars like Ronwen Williams and Teboho Mokoena bringing continental experience.

Williams, who made history with four penalty saves in a single shootout, will be vital in the high-pressure environment of a World Cup. Offensively, the flair of Oswin Appollis and the clinical nature of Lyle Foster give South Africa the tools to hurt any defense on the counter-attack. 

After qualifying with a dominant 3-0 win over Rwanda, confidence in the camp is at an all-time high.

How to buy South Africa World Cup 2026 tickets?

As of today, the major official World Cup ticket lotteries (including the Visa Presale, Early Ticket Draw, and the post-draw Random Selection Draw) have officially concluded.

With over 500 million requests processed during those phases, primary availability is now at an all-time low.

Here's what you need to know at a glance:

  • The Last-Minute Sales Phase is currently live, having launched on April 1. Unlike previous rounds, this is not a lottery. Tickets are being sold on a strictly first-come, first-served basis with immediate confirmation. This represents the final opportunity to purchase official tickets directly from FIFA.
  • The Official FIFA Resale Marketplace is also open. This platform is now the primary authorized destination for fans to buy and sell verified tickets at regulated prices as the tournament approaches.
  • Alternatively, fans may look to secondary marketplaces like StubHub for last-minute tickets. Remember to check the T&Cs of any secondary sites for tickets you're buying.

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South Africa World Cup 2026 tickets: How much do they cost?

Prices are divided into categories based on seat location. Category 1 offers the best views in the lower tiers, while Category 4 is the most affordable tier for local and international fans.

StageTicket Price Range (USD)
Group Stage (Non-Host)$60 - $620
Group Stage (Host/Opener)$75 - $2,355
Round of 32$105 - $750
Round of 16$170 - $980
Quarter-finals$275 - $1,775
Semi-finals$420 - $3,295
Final$2,030 - $8,680

Final 26-Man Lineup: Who is in the South Africa World Cup Squad? 

As Hugo Broos looks to recreate the magic of 2010 on North American soil, South Africa has officially locked in its final 26-man roster for the FIFA World Cup. Drawn into a highly competitive group alongside co-hosts Mexico, Czechia, and South Korea, the South African squad features a heavy domestic core mixed with crucial international pedigree.

A significant portion of the roster draws from the dominant domestic forces of Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates, complemented by standout talent like Burnley’s clinical striker Lyle Foster.

If you are booking your travel or looking up ticket availability for the high-octane clashes in Mexico City, Atlanta, or Monterrey, this is the confirmed 26-player roster representing South Africa on the world stage:

PositionPlayerClub
GoalkeepersRonwen Williams (Captain)Mamelodi Sundowns
 Ricardo GossSiwelele FC
 Sipho ChaineOrlando Pirates
DefendersKhuliso MudauMamelodi Sundowns
 Aubrey ModibaMamelodi Sundowns
 Khulumani NdamaneMamelodi Sundowns
 Olwethu MakhanyaPhiladelphia Union
 Bradley CrossKaizer Chiefs
 Thabang MatuludiPolokwane City
 Nkosinathi SibisiOrlando Pirates
 Mbekezeli MbokaziChicago Fire
 Ime OkonHannover 96
 Samukele KabiniMolde FK
MidfieldersTeboho MokoenaMamelodi Sundowns
 Jayden AdamsMamelodi Sundowns
 Thalente MbathaOrlando Pirates
 Sphephelo SitholeCD Tondela
ForwardsOswin AppollisOrlando Pirates
 Tshepang MoremiOrlando Pirates
 Evidence MakgopaOrlando Pirates
 Relebohile MofokengOrlando Pirates
 Lyle FosterBurnley
 Iqraam RaynersMamelodi Sundowns
 Themba ZwaneMamelodi Sundowns
 Thapelo MasekoAEL Limassol

Key Player Profiles & Tactical Outlook

  • Goalkeeper and inspirational captain Ronwen Williams will lead Bafana Bafana from the back. Known for his shot-stopping excellence and distribution, his leadership will be paramount when facing Mexico's hostile home crowd at the Estadio Azteca. 

  •  The midfield pairing of Teboho Mokoena and veteran maestro Themba Zwane will look to dictate tempo. Having dominated the continental stages with Mamelodi Sundowns, they have telepathic chemistry that is South Africa's strongest tactical weapon.  
  • Responsibility for the goals will fall heavily on Lyle Foster. The Burnley frontman brings elite English football experience to an otherwise mostly home-based attacking unit.  

World Cup 2026 Venues 

CountryStadium (City)Capacity
CanadaBC Place (Vancouver) 48,821 
 BMO Field (Toronto) 72,766 
MexicoEstadio Banorte (Mexico City) 48,821 
 Estadio Akron (Guadalajara) 44,330 
 Estadio BBVA (Monterrey) 50,113 
United StatesMercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta) 67,382 
 Gillette Stadium (Boston) 63,815 
 AT&T Stadium (Dallas) 70,122 
 NRG Stadium, Houston 68,311 
 Arrowhead Stadium (Kansas City) 67,513 
 SoFi Stadium (Los Angeles) 69,650 
 Hard Rock Stadium, Miami 64,091 
 MetLife Stadium, New York 78,576 
 Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia 65,827 
 Levi's Stadium, San Francisco 69,391 
 Lumen Field, Seattle 65,123

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