This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Six Nations winners: A look back at the tournament's history and victories

Andrew Steel
Watch the 2024 Six Nations on
Ireland win 2023 Six NationsGetty Images

Ahead of this year’s edition, take a look back at the teams who have claimed the title over the decades

The Six Nations Championship sits among the most celebrated rugby union tournaments globally, bringing together six of the best European nations every year over seven weeks for a non-stop festival of international action.

Watch the 2024 Six Nations on Peacock
Sign up today

England, Ireland, France, Wales, Scotland, and Italy will again cross paths this February and March, with each nation looking to bounce back from their respective Rugby World Cup disappointments after South Africa’s latest tournament triumph.

In a year with no other major tournament or Lions Tour to play for, each side will be keen to get their hands on silverware - and perhaps even write their name into the elite group of teams that have claimed a Grand Slam with a clean sweep of games. Throw in several individual trophies up for grabs between nations in their one-on-one fixtures, and there’s far more than just pride at stake for all the teams who will take to the field.

But just who has won the most Six Nations titles? Who are the reigning championship holders? And what other trophies are available for teams to pick up along the way? GOAL takes you through the Six Nations Championship below.

Where can I watch the Six Nations Championship?

Rugby Six NationsGetty Images

Viewers in the United States can watch the Six Nations Championship live on NBC and stream every game through their Peacock TV service.

With complete tournament coverage, plus a host of other sports and entertainment coverage, subscribers can enjoy a rich selection of options with Peacock. Customers can subscribe to Peacock Premium with ads for $5.99 per month and Peacock Premium Plus without ads for $11.99 per month.

Watch the 2024 Six Nations on Peacock
Sign up today

In the United Kingdom, Six Nations fixtures will be shown on both BBC and ITV on TV. Live streams will also be available on the BBC iPlayer and ITVX apps and will be available to download on mobile or tablet devices.

When did the Six Nations Championship begin?

The Six Nations Championship began at the turn of the century, with its first staging held in 2000, but the tournament has existed for more than a century in one guise or another.

Staged initially as the Home Nations Championship between England, Ireland, Scotland, and Wales in 1883, the event expanded to become the Five Nations in 1910 with the inclusion of France, with the final iteration held in 1999.

The addition of Italy with the advent of the new millennium brought the tournament to its current format, with the Six Nations subsequently cementing its reputation as one of the premier international events on the global sporting calendar.

Who are the current Six Nations Championship holders?

Ireland are the current Six Nations Championship holders, having completed a Grand Slam success during the 2023 campaign. Andy Farrell’s side earned their place as the number one-ranked team in the world with their victories.

The success marked their fifth triumph since the move to the Six Nations and the first since 2018. They succeeded France, who won in 2022 for their first success in over a decade, having last won it in 2010.

Who has won the most Six Nations Championship titles?

England holds the record for the most Six Nations Championship titles, having won the tournament on seven occasions since Italy joined in 2000. Between 2011 and 2020, they were the dominant team, picking up four of their successes.

France and Wales have recorded six tournament triumphs over the years, while Ireland has had five successes. Neither Scotland nor Italy have claimed the title yet, though the former were the last winners of the Five Nations before its transition.

Six Nations Championship winners by year (2000 - present)

Year Winning Nation
2023Ireland
2022France
2021Wales
2020England
2019Wales
2018Ireland
2017England
2016England
2015Ireland
2014Ireland
2013Wales
2012Wales
2011England
2010France
2009Ireland
2008Wales
2007France
2006France
2005Wales
2004France
2003England
2002France
2001England
2000England

Six Nations Championship winners by total

TeamWinning Years
EnglandSeven (2000, 2001, 2003, 2011, 2016, 2017, 2020)
FranceSix (2002, 2004, 2006, 2007, 2010, 2022)
WalesSix (2005, 2008, 2012, 2013, 2019, 2021)
IrelandFive (2009, 2014, 2015, 2018, 2023)
ItalyNone
ScotlandNone

What other trophies are available within the Six Nations?

Aside from the championship title, the varied teams within the Six Nations also compete for several individual honors played for on a match-by-match basis.

Seven individual trophies are available for single matches across the length of the championship. At the same time, an eighth - the Triple Crown - is awarded on a particular basis to a Home Nations side that defeats the other three constituent teams.

List of Six Nations Championship Trophies

TrophyFixture
Auld Alliance TrophyFrance vs. Scotland
Calcutta CupEngland vs. Scotland
Centenary QuaichIreland vs. Scotland
Cuttitta CupItaly vs. Scotland
Doddie Weir CupScotland vs. Wales
Giuseppe Garibaldi TrophyFrance vs. Italy
Millennium TrophyEngland vs. Ireland
Triple CrownEngland vs. Ireland vs. Scotland vs. Wales

Who has played the most Six Nations Championship games?

Former Argentinian-born Italy number eight Sergio Parisse holds the record for the most games in the Six Nations Championship, with 69 appearances between 2004 and 2019.

Meanwhile, ex-Ireland fly-half Johhny Sexton holds the record for the most points in the Six Nations Championship, scoring 566 across 60 appearances.

Watch the 2024 Six Nations on Peacock
Sign up today