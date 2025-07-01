Why Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney aren’t ‘getting carried away’ with Premier League dream as Wrexham boss Phil Parkinson makes bold top-flight prediction

Phil Parkinson has explained why Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney are not “getting carried away” with their Premier League dream at Wrexham.

WHAT HAPPENED?

Ever since two Hollywood superstars arrived at the Racecourse Ground in 2021, they have never shied away from the fact that they want to bring top-flight football to North Wales. Big money is being invested in trying to make that possible.

THE BIGGER PICTURE

A historic run of three successive promotions has carried Wrexham closer to the Promised Land quicker than many could dare to have imagined, but the Red Dragons are now a Championship outfit and intend to be fiercely competitive at that level.

Article continues below

Getty/GOAL

DID YOU KNOW?

Critics have suggested that a remarkable bubble will burst at some stage, but Parkinson sees no reason why a meteoric rise cannot continue as more doubters are turned into believers.

WHAT PARKINSON SAID

Wrexham’s manager has told Stuff ahead of a pre-season tour of Australia and New Zealand: “When Rob or Ryan speak about the club being a Premier League club, I think quite often people will say Wrexham are getting carried away with themselves but we’re not because it is achievable and it has been done before, just not in the speed we’re progressing.

“We’re not naive enough to think it’s just about buying players at the first team level, it’s about putting the structure in place behind the scenes to build a sustainable football club for the future, and a lot of that work is going on behind the scenes with the academy, the new stand being built and developments in all areas of the club.

“We’re putting all the structures in place to give us a good chance. It’s achievable and in football and in life you’ve got to aim high and that’s what we’re going to try and do.”

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR WREXHAM?

Wrexham, who continue to provide plenty of drama for their award-winning documentary series, are in the process of identifying targets in the summer transfer window - with many of those that are registering on the Red Dragons’ recruitment radar boasting Premier League experience.