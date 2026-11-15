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Adhe Makayasa

'Enough is enough! Pack your bags and get out!' - Romario demands immediate sacking of Brazil boss Carlo Ancelotti after 3-2 friendly defeat to Japan

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Legendary former Brazil striker Romario has demanded the immediate dismissal of national team head coach Carlo Ancelotti following Saturday's 3-2 friendly defeat against Japan in Singapore. Taking to social media after the loss, the 1994 World Cup winner urged the Italian tactician to leave his post and return to club management.

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Iconic striker loses patience completely

Romario has called on Brazilian Football Confederation president Samir Xaud to sack Ancelotti before the five-time world champions slide into a deeper crisis. Despite suffering a last-16 elimination against Norway at the 2026 World Cup, the Italian had his contract extended until 2030. However, Saturday's setback at the Singapore National Stadium prompted the former striker and current Brazilian senator to demand an immediate change in the dugout.

Former forward urges club return

During Saturday's encounter against Hajime Moriyasu's well-organised Japan side, goals from Takefusa Kubo and Keito Nakamura left the Selecao trailing 2-0 inside 19 minutes before Real Madrid winger Vinicius Junior struck in the 33rd and 75th minutes to level.

However, Tatsuhiro Sakamoto netted a stoppage-time winner inside the box, sparking furious protests over a perceived earlier foul that saw both Ancelotti and substituted Barcelona attacker Raphinha sent off.

Posting on Instagram afterwards, Romario wrote: "Ancelotti, enough is enough! Pack your bags and get out!

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Nobody questions your legacy. You are one of the greatest managers world football has ever seen, but that was at club level. With the Brazilian national team, you still haven't delivered. We can't take it anymore!

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"Want to keep coaching? Go back to clubs, where you made your name. Because the Selecao can't afford to keep gambling and waiting to see what happens."

Federation chief urged to act

Although Ancelotti praised his players' comeback and the displays of those handed opportunities, Romario turned his anger towards the federation's leadership to prevent another tournament failure.

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Addressing the CBF chief directly in his statement, the 1994 World Cup winner added: "Now, this message is for CBF president Samir Xaud. You're young, you're Brazilian, and I believe you want what's best for our football. It's time to show you have the guts to make a call.

"For f***'s sake, president! Kick Ancelotti the f*** out! You can't mess around with the Selecao shirt. We've already suffered enough embarrassment, and we can't risk throwing another World Cup in the trash. Once the World Cup slips away, there's no point crying over it. The time to act is now!"

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Singapore clash concludes turbulent year

Under intense scrutiny following Romario's outburst, Ancelotti must quickly address his side's defensive vulnerabilities ahead of their final friendly of the year. Brazil remain at the Singapore National Stadium to face hosts Singapore on November 17 looking to restore confidence and defensive stability. Anything less than a convincing victory against the Asian minnows will only intensify calls for the CBF hierarchy to reconsider the Italian's long-term future.

Written byAdhe Makayasa

News editor

Adhe has previously worked for ESPN Star Sports, Fox Sports, and FIFA.

Manchester United was Adhe's first love, and he has since been covering the Premier League and European football for GOAL.

Adhe's favorite football memory is covering the Indonesia vs. Netherlands match at GBK in 2013, and randomly meeting Radja Nainggolan in the stands of Sultan Agung Stadium, Bantul, when the former Inter player was playing for Bhayangkara FC.

Adhe's areas of expertise after over a decade and thousands of football matches:

  • Deep knowledge of both Indonesian and European football
  • Premier League analysis
  • Covering a wide range of editorial topics

Adhe's All-Time XI (4-1-2-3) Edwin van der Sar; Dani Alves, Paolo Maldini, Nemanja Vidic, Roberto Carlos; Roy Keane; Xavi, Paul Scholes; Lionel Messi, Ruud van Nistelrooy, Cristiano Ronaldo.

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