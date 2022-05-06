Roma to give free Europa Conference League final tickets to 166 fans who travelled to Norway to watch 6-1 defeat by Bodo/Glimt

Roma will repay the faith of the 166 supporters who witnessed their 6-1 defeat to Bodo/Glimt last October by taking them to the Europa Conference League final against Feyenoord later this month in Tirana.

Jose Mourinho's side saw off Leicester City in the semi-finals to book their spot and fully exorcise the demons of a dramatic defeat in Norway earlier this season.

Now, the club will ensure that the faithful who made the journey north will be present for their shot at silverware.

What will Roma do for their supporters?

It was in October last year that a clutch of Roma fans made the long trip across Europe expecting to see the Serie A side deliver a close contest at the very least in Norway, only to leave humbled from their Europa League encounter

But having gained revenge in the UECL quarter-finals last month, the Italian outfit will reward their commitment now by taking them to Albania on their own dime.

With limited availability, the rest of the club's allocation will be open to a lottery for season ticket holders.

Are Roma in line to make Europe next season?

The UECL final carries extra weight for Mourinho as his side remain still at risk of missing out on a European finish entirely in Serie A.

Though they are too far off the mark of the Champions League race, they occupy fifth heading into this weekend's round of fixtures, enough for a Europa League spot.

But with Lazio, Fiorentina and Atalanta all breathing down their neck, they could well miss out entirely on the domestic front - meaning a UECL victory would be their only other path into Europe next term.

