No fear! De Zerbi tells Spurs stars to smash Stamford Bridge hoodoo in explosive derby

Tottenham Hotspur head coach Roberto De Zerbi declared that Spurs' abysmal historical record at Stamford Bridge serves as extra motivation rather than a burden. The Italian manager insisted his squad possesses enough quality to secure a victory against Chelsea.
De Zerbi targets rare Stamford Bridge victory
Tottenham Hotspur head coach Roberto De Zerbi insisted his squad carries no fear ahead of Saturday's demanding trip to face Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. Spurs travel across London looking to build on their first Premier League victory of the season, a 3-1 win over Coventry City.
Addressing Tottenham's historical struggles at Chelsea, where they have won just once in their last 41 visits, De Zerbi viewed the statistic as a mental driver.
"For me it's one motivation more," De Zerbi declared. "They give us more motivation, more mentality, more energy to win a game."
Italian boss demands courage and tactical discipline
De Zerbi called on his team to display personality and aggression while maintaining full focus on the pitch. "We have the qualities enough to win a game, this game," De Zerbi asserted.
"To play with personality, with courage, to find a way to score, to find a way to defend in the best way we can with courage. Nothing more."
"I prefer one too strong reaction than one player without blood, without reaction," the Spurs boss added.
De Zerbi refuses to dwell on refereeing or past controversies
Recalling previous heated encounters between the two London rivals, De Zerbi rejected discussions surrounding refereeing decisions or fear within his camp. "I don’t want to speak about the referee. No," De Zerbi stated firmly.
"We have to keep the focus, keep the eyes on the ball, on our game, on our plan, our mentality and our energy."
"Do you sense any fear in your players? No," he added.
Spurs prepare for high-stakes derby clash
With Pedro Porro available again and Andy Robertson declared fit, De Zerbi will select a competitive side despite several ongoing injury absentees.
Tottenham aim to claim back-to-back victories as they look to kickstart their Premier League campaign.
Spurs kick off against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge at 17:30 BST on Saturday evening.
A sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience, beginning the professional journey at Indonesia's legendary Tabloid BOLA from 2017 until its final print edition in December 2018. Following that, joining GOAL, contributing as a freelance writer for FIFA, and working within the media department of the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF). Alongside the journalism career, also active as a live play-by-play commentator for Indonesian football since 2017. Holds a bachelor's degree in History from the Faculty of Cultural Sciences, Universitas Padjadjaran, Bandung.
Football Story
Footballing identity built on geography, heritage, and childhood obsession. Although the father played for a traditional rival club, nine years living in Bandung made Persib a spiritual home, sparked in 2006 by Thai goalkeeper Kosin Hathairattanakool and witnessing firsthand how deeply locals own the club. Globally, the first true love was Ronaldo and Inter Milan, enduring the heartbreak of near-misses during injury-plagued years. With Dutch roots in Rotterdam, making Feyenoord the club of choice, the Netherlands national team has always remained close to the heart, highlighted by the 2010 World Cup final, a live 2013 friendly against Indonesia, and Oranje Indonesia watch parties. Arjen Robben and Giovanni van Bronckhorst remain ultimate favorites, while Football Manager 2005 sparked a lasting admiration for Athletic Bilbao’s philosophy. Outside football, allegiance lies with the Chicago Bulls and Golden State Warriors through icons like Michael Jordan, Derrick Rose, and Stephen Curry.
Areas of Expertise
Areas of expertise span Indonesian football and Liga 1 data insights and unique features, alongside Southeast Asian and East Asian football landscapes covering Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Japan, and Korea. Additional skills include digital and social media video content creation such as Instagram reels and podcasts, as well as player profiling, feature writing, live broadcasting, interviewing, photography, and multilingual communication in basic français and español .
Favourite Footballing Memory
Combining a passion for backpacking with professional assignments has made it possible to pursue two goals simultaneously. Meeting and interviewing various Indonesian players pursuing careers or currently based abroad, ranging from across Southeast Asia to Europe, has been an absolute privilege and honor. Traveling independently through the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, France, and Japan to track down and connect with Indonesian players competing abroad remains a truly cherished experience. Crafting interview content with them is a body of work that will always hold a special place in memory.
My All-Time XI
It’s tough to lock down a definitive starting XI, but the non-negotiables are Manuel Neuer or Rogério Ceni in goal; alongside Javier Zanetti, Sergio Ramos, N'Golo Kanté, Toni Kroos, Arjen Robben, Mo Salah, and Zlatan Ibrahimović. Juan Román Riquelme or Michael Laudrup most likely complete the tactical puzzle. While legends like Lothar Matthäus, Zinedine Zidane, and Ronaldo are impossible to overlook, they were left out simply because they feature in everyone else's lineup.