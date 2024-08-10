Everything you need to know on how to watch today’s AFL game between Richmond and St Kilda- team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The Richmond Tigers will host the St Kilda Saints at Marvel Stadium this Sunday afternoon in what could only be regarded as the secondary draw to the earlier clash at the MCG.

The Tigers' miserable season continued in Round 21, when they dropped their seventh consecutive game to the Kangaroos. With the setback, they are currently four points below the Kangaroos at the bottom of the AFL table and risk picking up their first wooden spoon since the 2007 season.

The Saints have a history of catching opponents when they have additional motivation, and Dustin Martin's retirement should undoubtedly give the Tigers an extra boost.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Richmond vs St Kilda in the AFL, plus plenty more.

Richmond vs St Kilda date and start time

Date Sunday, August 11, 2024 Start time 3:20pm AEST/ 2:50pm ACST/ 1:20pm AWST Venue MCG Location Richmond VIC, Australia

How to watch Richmond vs St Kilda on TV & stream live online

There are several options to watch the Richmond Tigers vs St Kilda Saints AFL game in Australia, including Network Seven, Foxtel, Foxtel from Telstra, and Kayo Sports.

The best way to livestream the aforementioned AFL game is through Kayo with a seven-day free trial. It also does not have a lock-in contract or equipment fees, which means you can cancel anytime.

All you need to decide is whether to pick Kayo One at $25 per month (1 stream and up to HD), or Kayo Basic at $35 per month (2 streams and up to 4K).

What channel is the Richmond vs St Kilda game on?

The game will be broadcast live on Channel 7 on free-to-air TV, and will also be available to watch on Fox Sports 3. Triple M, ABC and AFL Nation will provide the radio coverage.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Overview of VPN services that allow access to geo-restricted streams

How to set up and use a VPN service to stream the match

You can watch the game wherever you are in the world by using a VPN (Virtual Private Network) service such as NordVPN/ ExpressVPN. A VPN will allow you to create a secure connection online when you are abroad on holiday or for work and you want to stream the game live.

If you are unsure which VPN to use or how to use a VPN, we have looked at the best options available for watching live sports - check out the best VPN services review here.

Here’s an easy step-by-step guide on how to use a VPN to watch a game when you are overseas:

Install VPN of your choice - see our reviews here for the best options. Select the location you wish to connect to. This is easy - if you are visiting the UK and you wish to continue watching one of your U.S. streaming services, you would select the US. Grab the popcorn and get ready to watch!

Richmond vs St Kilda team news & starting lineups

Richmond midfielder Liam Baker has entered the concussion protocols after sustaining a head injury during Thursday's training session. He will be sidelined for this weekend's match, along with teammates Steely Green and Tom Brown, who are also dealing with injuries.

In a separate development, veteran Liam Martin has announced his retirement, effective immediately. The 32-year-old has decided to hang up his boots and will not participate in the remaining three games of the season.

As for St Kilda, Riley Bonner is the only player out for the Saints after last week’s loss and will likely be replaced by Hunter Clark.

Position Richmond St Kilda FB Nathan Broad, Noah Balta, Ben Miller Josh Battle, Dougal Howard, Callum Wilkie HB James Trezise, Nick Vlastuin, Daniel Rioli Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera, Jack Sinclair, Liam Stocker C Kamdyn McIntosh, Dion Prestia, Sam Banks Mason Wood, Mattaes Phillipou, Ryan Byrnes HF Rhyan Mansell, Jack Graham, Seth Campbell Bradley Hill, Jack Higgins, Mitch Owens FF Shai Bolton, Samson Ryan, Jacob Koschitzke Anthony Caminiti, Tim Membrey, Cooper Sharman FOL Toby Nankervis, Tim Taranto, Jacob Hopper Rowan Marshall, Jack Steele, Hunter Clark IC Jayden Short, Jacob Bauer, Hugo Ralphsmith, Kaleb Smith, Thomson Dow Zak Jones, Dan Butler, Darcy Wilson, Jimmy Webster, Angus McLennan EMG Noah Cumberland, Matthew Coulthard, Jacob Blight Paddy Dow, Ben Paton, Tom Campbell

Richmond vs St Kilda Form

Richmond: LLLLL

Round Match R21 North Melbourne 90-77 Richmond R20 Collingwood 93-67 Richmond R19 Port Adelaide 116-75 Richmond R18 Richmond 84-108 GWS R17 Fremantle 105-54 Richmond

St Kilda: WLWWL

Round Match R21 St Kilda 39-124 Brisbane R20 St Kilda 108-55 Essendon R19 St Kilda 113-41 West Coast R18 Adelaide 71-39 St Kilda R17 St Kilda 84-82 Sydney

Richmond vs St Kilda H2H Results

Round Match 2024 Round 5 Richmond 60-67 St Kilda – played at Norwood Oval for Gather Round 2023 Round 22 St Kilda 93-57 Richmond 2023 Round 14 Richmond 90-70 St Kilda 2022 Round 3 St Kilda 117-84 Richmond 2021 Round 15 Richmond 22-62 St Kilda

More AFL news and coverage