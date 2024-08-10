This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
How to watch today's Richmond vs St Kilda AFL Match: Livestream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch today’s AFL game between Richmond and St Kilda- team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The Richmond Tigers will host the St Kilda Saints at Marvel Stadium this Sunday afternoon in what could only be regarded as the secondary draw to the earlier clash at the MCG.

The Tigers' miserable season continued in Round 21, when they dropped their seventh consecutive game to the Kangaroos. With the setback, they are currently four points below the Kangaroos at the bottom of the AFL table and risk picking up their first wooden spoon since the 2007 season.

The Saints have a history of catching opponents when they have additional motivation, and Dustin Martin's retirement should undoubtedly give the Tigers an extra boost.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Richmond vs St Kilda in the AFL, plus plenty more.

Richmond vs St Kilda date and start time

DateSunday, August 11, 2024
Start time3:20pm AEST/ 2:50pm ACST/ 1:20pm AWST
VenueMCG
LocationRichmond VIC, Australia

How to watch Richmond vs St Kilda on TV & stream live online

There are several options to watch the Richmond Tigers vs St Kilda Saints AFL game in Australia, including Network Seven, Foxtel, Foxtel from Telstra, and Kayo Sports.

The best way to livestream the aforementioned AFL game is through Kayo with a seven-day free trial. It also does not have a lock-in contract or equipment fees, which means you can cancel anytime.

All you need to decide is whether to pick Kayo One at $25 per month (1 stream and up to HD), or Kayo Basic at $35 per month (2 streams and up to 4K).

What channel is the Richmond vs St Kilda game on?

The game will be broadcast live on Channel 7 on free-to-air TV, and will also be available to watch on Fox Sports 3. Triple M, ABC and AFL Nation will provide the radio coverage.

Richmond vs St Kilda team news & starting lineups

Richmond midfielder Liam Baker has entered the concussion protocols after sustaining a head injury during Thursday's training session. He will be sidelined for this weekend's match, along with teammates Steely Green and Tom Brown, who are also dealing with injuries.

In a separate development, veteran Liam Martin has announced his retirement, effective immediately. The 32-year-old has decided to hang up his boots and will not participate in the remaining three games of the season.

As for St Kilda, Riley Bonner is the only player out for the Saints after last week’s loss and will likely be replaced by Hunter Clark.

PositionRichmondSt Kilda
FBNathan Broad, Noah Balta, Ben MillerJosh Battle, Dougal Howard, Callum Wilkie
HBJames Trezise, Nick Vlastuin, Daniel RioliNasiah Wanganeen-Milera, Jack Sinclair, Liam Stocker
CKamdyn McIntosh, Dion Prestia, Sam BanksMason Wood, Mattaes Phillipou, Ryan Byrnes
HFRhyan Mansell, Jack Graham, Seth CampbellBradley Hill, Jack Higgins, Mitch Owens
FFShai Bolton, Samson Ryan, Jacob KoschitzkeAnthony Caminiti, Tim Membrey, Cooper Sharman
FOLToby Nankervis, Tim Taranto, Jacob HopperRowan Marshall, Jack Steele, Hunter Clark
ICJayden Short, Jacob Bauer, Hugo Ralphsmith, Kaleb Smith, Thomson DowZak Jones, Dan Butler, Darcy Wilson, Jimmy Webster, Angus McLennan
EMGNoah Cumberland, Matthew Coulthard, Jacob BlightPaddy Dow, Ben Paton, Tom Campbell
Richmond vs St Kilda Form

Richmond: LLLLL

RoundMatch
R21North Melbourne 90-77 Richmond
R20Collingwood 93-67 Richmond
R19Port Adelaide 116-75 Richmond
R18Richmond 84-108 GWS
R17Fremantle 105-54 Richmond

St Kilda: WLWWL

RoundMatch
R21St Kilda 39-124 Brisbane
R20St Kilda 108-55 Essendon
R19St Kilda 113-41 West Coast
R18Adelaide 71-39 St Kilda
R17St Kilda 84-82 Sydney

Richmond vs St Kilda H2H Results

RoundMatch
2024 Round 5Richmond 60-67 St Kilda – played at Norwood Oval for Gather Round
2023 Round 22St Kilda 93-57 Richmond
2023 Round 14Richmond 90-70 St Kilda
2022 Round 3St Kilda 117-84 Richmond
2021 Round 15Richmond 22-62 St Kilda

