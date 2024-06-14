How to watch today's Richmond vs Hawthorn AFL Match: Livestream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch today’s AFL game between Richmond and Hawthorn- team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

AFL strugglers Richmond Tigers (2-11) will look to snap Hawthorn Hawks (6-7) fantastic run of form when they lock horns at the MCG on Saturday evening.

What a run the Hawks have had over the last few months! Many felt they were wooden spoon contenders after going 0-5 in the opening exchanges of the campaign, but they have already won six of their past eight games to move into finals contention, sitting just one victory below the top eight.

On the flip side, it's been a tough season for Richmond so far, but there has been nothing but good news at Tigerland this week as the media reflects on an upset win over Adelaide as they prepare for Dustin Martin's 300th game this weekend. The Tigers stayed one game clear of the Kangaroos at the bottom of the ladder with that win.

Richmond vs Hawthorn date and start time

Date Saturday, June 15, 2024 Start time 4:35pm AEST/ 4:05pm ACST/ 2:35pm AWST Venue MCG Location Richmond VIC, Australia

How to watch Richmond vs Hawthorn on TV & stream live online

There are several options to watch the Richmond Tigers vs Hawthorn Hawks AFL game in Australia, including Network Seven, Foxtel, Foxtel from Telstra, and Kayo Sports.

The best way to livestream the aforementioned AFL game is through Kayo with a seven-day free trial. It also does not have a lock-in contract or equipment fees, which means you can cancel anytime.

All you need to decide is whether to pick Kayo One at $25 per month (1 stream and up to HD), or Kayo Basic at $35 per month (2 streams and up to 4K).

What channel is the Richmond vs Hawthorn game on?

The game will not be broadcast live on 7mate on free-to-air TV, but will be available to watch via Fox Footy's subscription TV. Triple M, ABC and AFL Nation will provide the radio coverage.

Richmond vs Hawthorn

Richmond Tigers team news

The Tigers' injury list is still without doubt the most extensive in the league, but there will be some relief this week as two of their stars in Dustin Martin and Tom Lynch return to the line-up, albeit at the expense of the injured Samson Ryan and Dion Prestia.

Their win over Adelaide was spearheaded by young forward Noah Cumberland, who booted three goals while Jayden short had 31 touches.

Position Players Rucks Naismith, Nankervis, Samson Ryan, Colina, Miller, Hayes-Brown Defenders Vlastuin, Grimes, Baker, Ralphsmith, Short, Rioli (Daniel), Givcus, Brown, Mansell, Broad, Trezise, Banks, Smith, Miller, Hayes-Brown, K. Smith Midfielders Prestia, Ross, Taranto, Hopper, Dow, McAuliffe, Bolton, McIntosh, Graham, Pickett, Green, Campbell, Pickett Forwards Lynch, Koschitzke, Fawcett, Sonsie, Bauer, Martin, Rioli (Maurice), Clarke, Coulthard, Cumberland, Lefau

Hawthorn Hawks team news

Mitch Lewis is hoping to make an appearance for the first time in 10 weeks on Saturday after suffering a knee cartilage injury. Lloyd Meek (ankle) is set to face Richmond after missing the previous two games due to an ankle issue. Chad Wingard's AFL return suffered a little setback when he was substituted out of the VFL on Sunday due to a calf injury. Clay Tucker, an untested ruckman, is out of concussion protocols and is back in contention.

Position Players Rucks Reeves, Meek, Tucker Defenders Impey, Sicily, Jiath, Scrimshaw, Hardwick, D'Ambrosio, Weddle, Ryan, McCabe, Serong, Mitchell, MacDonald Midfielders Morrison, Newcombe, Worpel, Amon, Nash, Day, Stephens, Ward, Maginness, Watson, Hustwaite Forwards Lewis, Chol, Gunston, Grainger-Barras, MacKenzie, MacDonald, Dear, Ramsden, Moore, Breust, Wingard, Butler, Ginnivan, Bennetts, O'Sullivan

Head-to-Head

Date Match 7/22/23 Richmond Tigers 96-95 Hawthorn Hawks 8/14/22 Richmond Tigers 128-67 Hawthorn Hawks 5/14/22 Hawthorn Hawks 94-117 Richmond Tigers 8/21/21 Richmond Tigers 83-83 Hawthorn Hawks 3/28/21 Hawthorn Hawks 49-78 Richmond Tigers

