How to watch today's Richmond vs Gold Coast AFL Match: Livestream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch today’s AFL game between Richmond and Gold Coast- team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

Richmond will be aiming to steer clear of the wooden spoon when they face Gold Coast at the MCG on Saturday afternoon.

The Tigers are on the brink of setting a new low in the club's history during Adam Yze's debut season as head coach. With only two wins this year, their latest loss came at the hands of Hawthorn.

They started poorly in that game, falling behind 57-7 by the first break. It echoed their season opener against Gold Coast, where they trailed 74-7 late in the second quarter, setting the tone for the challenging season ahead.

On the other side, Gold Coast's slim hopes of making the finals were crushed after suffering their first home loss of the year, a 54-point defeat to an out-of-form Melbourne Demons.

Despite being in their 14th year, the Suns remain without a finals appearance, but Damien Hardwick appears to be instilling his philosophy and standards within the team. This matchup will mark Hardwick's first game against his former club in Melbourne.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Richmond vs Gold Coast in the AFL, plus plenty more.

Richmond vs Gold Coast date and start time

Date Saturday, August 24, 2024 Start time 2:10pm AEST/ 1:40pm ACST/ 12:10pm AWST Venue MCG Location Richmond VIC, Australia

How to watch Richmond vs Gold Coast on TV & stream live online

There are several options to watch the Richmond vs Gold Coast AFL game in Australia, including Network Seven, Foxtel, Foxtel from Telstra, and Kayo Sports.

The best way to livestream the aforementioned AFL game is through Kayo with a seven-day free trial. It also does not have a lock-in contract or equipment fees, which means you can cancel anytime.

All you need to decide is whether to pick Kayo One at $25 per month (1 stream and up to HD), or Kayo Basic at $35 per month (2 streams and up to 4K).

What channel is the Richmond vs Gold Coast game on?

The game will not be broadcast live on Channel 7 on free-to-air TV but will be available to watch on Fox Sports 3. Triple M, ABC and AFL Nation will provide the radio coverage.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Overview of VPN services that allow access to geo-restricted streams

How to set up and use a VPN service to stream the match

You can watch the game wherever you are in the world by using a VPN (Virtual Private Network) service such as NordVPN/ ExpressVPN. A VPN will allow you to create a secure connection online when you are abroad on holiday or for work and you want to stream the game live.

If you are unsure which VPN to use or how to use a VPN, we have looked at the best options available for watching live sports - check out the best VPN services review here.

Here’s an easy step-by-step guide on how to use a VPN to watch a game when you are overseas:

Install VPN of your choice - see our reviews here for the best options. Select the location you wish to connect to. This is easy - if you are visiting the UK and you wish to continue watching one of your U.S. streaming services, you would select the US. Grab the popcorn and get ready to watch!

Richmond vs Gold Coast team news & starting lineups

The Tigers emerged from their heavy defeat to the Hawks without any fresh injuries, but Adem Yze might shake things up for the final clash, with updates expected on Thursday evening.

Similarly, Gold Coast might see a reshuffled lineup for their last game, as some rising stars have been impressing in the VFL. Hardwick could opt to inject some in-form players as the Suns aim to secure a second away victory.

Position Richmond Gold Coast SUNS FB Ben Miller, Noah Balta, Nick Vlastuin Sean Lemmens, Sam Collins, Charlie Ballard HB Nathan Broad, Jayden Short, Daniel Rioli Lachie Weller, Bodhi Uwland, Wil Powell C Hugo Ralphsmith, Dion Prestia, Kamdyn McIntosh Nick Holman, Noah Anderson, Sam Clohesy HF Rhyan Mansell, Jack Graham, Seth Campbell Alex Sexton, Sam Flanders, Bailey Humphrey FF Jacob Koschitzke, Shai Bolton, Jacob Bauer Jack Lukosius, Mac Andrew, Ben King FOL Toby Nankervis, Tim Taranto, Jacob Hopper Jarrod Witts, Matt Rowell, Touk Miller IC Sam Banks, Jack Ross, Maurice Rioli, Liam Baker, Marlion Pickett Ben Long, Will Graham, Jake Rogers, Connor Budarick, Alex Davies EMG Jacob Blight, James Trezise, Matthew Coulthard David Swallow, Hewago Oea, Ned Moyle

Richmond vs Gold Coast Form

Richmond: LLLLL

Round Match R23 Hawthorn 131-68 Richmond R22 Richmond 51-99 St Kilda R21 North Melbourne 90-77 Richmond R20 Collingwood 93-67 Richmond R19 Port Adelaide 116-75 Richmond

Gold Coast: LLLWL

Round Match R23 Gold Coast 63-117 Melbourne R22 Essendon 86-87 Gold Coast R21 West Coast 97-87 Gold Coast R20 Gold Coast 65-93 Brisbane R19 GWS 89-50 Gold Coast

Richmond vs Gold Coast Head-to-Head Results

Year Match 2024 Suns 99-60 Tigers 2023 Tigers 48-72 Suns 2022 Suns 94-92 Tigers 2021 Suns 77-67 Tigers 2020 Tigers 53-32 Suns

More AFL news and coverage