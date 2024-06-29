This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Richmond Tigers AFL 2024Getty Images
Watch Richmond vs GWS Giants on Kayo Sports
Abhinav Sharma

How to watch today's Richmond vs GWS Giants AFL Match: Livestream, TV channel, and start time

TV Guide & Streaming

Everything you need to know on how to watch today’s AFL game between Richmond and GWS Giants- team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

GWS Giants (9-7) travel to the MCG on Sunday afternoon to battle it out against Richmond Tigers (2-14) as they look to stay inside the top eight.

The Tigers season has gone from bad to worse suffering three consecutive heavy defeats which has them sitting at the bottom of the AFL ladder.

Meanwhile, the Giants bounced back from their lacklustre defeat against Adelaide in perfect fashion, by coming from behind to down the in-form Carlton Blues by 12 points despite trailing the game by as much as 39 points.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Richmond vs GWS Giants in the AFL, plus plenty more.

Richmond vs GWS Giants date and start time

DateSunday July 14, 2024
Start time3:20pm AEST/ 2:50pm ACST/ 1:20pm AWST
VenueMCG
LocationRichmond VIC, Australia

How to watch Richmond vs GWS Giants on TV & stream live online

There are several options to watch the Richmond Tigers vs GWS Giants AFL game in Australia, including Network Seven, Foxtel, Foxtel from Telstra, and Kayo Sports.

The best way to livestream the aforementioned AFL game is through Kayo with a seven-day free trial. It also does not have a lock-in contract or equipment fees, which means you can cancel anytime.

All you need to decide is whether to pick Kayo One at $25 per month (1 stream and up to HD), or Kayo Basic at $35 per month (2 streams and up to 4K).

What channel is the Richmond vs GWS Giants game on?

The game will be broadcast live on Channel 7 and 7mate on free-to-air TV, and will also be available to watch on Fox Sports 3. Triple M, ABC and AFL Nation will provide the radio coverage.

Richmond Tigers vs GWS Giants team news & starting lineups

Richmond are boosted by the return of Dion Prestia (calf), but Dustin Martin (back) is still out. Marlion Pickett (calf) and Maurice Rioli (ankle) are closing in on returns, but Tom Lynch's timeline has been pushed back a week, having sat at 1-2 last round.

As for GWS, Lachie Ash has passed the fitness test following a calf issue and will make his return in the VFL. Josh Kelly will miss the next month with a calf injury of his own.

RichmondPositionGWS GIANTS
[46] Ben Miller, [35] Nathan Broad, [21] Noah BaltaFB[39] Connor Idun, [44] Jack Buckley, [36] Harry Perryman
[30] Tom Brown, [17] Daniel Rioli, [1] Nick VlastuinHB[6] Lachie Whitfield, [27] Harry Himmelberg, [7] Lachie Ash
[13] Hugo Ralphsmith, [3] Dion Prestia, [33] Kamdyn McIntoshC[8] Callan Ward, [12] Tom Green, [13] Isaac Cumming
[31] Rhyan Mansell, [7] Liam Baker, [40] Tyler SonsieHF[16] Brent Daniels, [26] Jake Riccardi, [5] Aaron Cadman
[20] Jacob Koschitzke, [29] Shai Bolton, [32] Samson RyanFF[4] Toby Greene, [23] Jesse Hogan, [14] Toby Bedford
[25] Toby Nankervis, [22] Jacob Hopper, [14] Tim TarantoFOL[32] Kieren Briggs, [3] Stephen Coniglio, [17] Finn Callaghan
[34] Jack Graham, [36] James Trezise, [48] Steely Green, [41] Sam Banks, [15] Jayden ShortIC[37] Joe Fonti, [20] James Peatling, [28] Harvey Thomas, [2] Darcy Jones, [31] Toby McMullin
[38] Noah Cumberland, [27] Thomson Dow, [51] Jacob BlightEMG[21] Leek Aleer, [33] Xavier O'Halloran, [10] Jacob Wehr
Richmond vs GWS Form

Richmond: LWLLL

RoundMatch
R17Fremantle 105-54 Richmond
R16Richmond 70-131 Carlton
R14Richmond 49-97 Hawthorn
R13Adelaide 71-79 Richmond
R12Geelong 99-69 Richmond

GWS Giants: LWLLW

RoundMatch
R17GWS 116-104 Carlton
R16Adelaide 94-78 GWS
R15GWS 75-102 Sydney
R14GWS 73-51 Port Adelaide
R13Hawthorn 85-79 GWS

Richmond vs GWS Giants Head-to-Head Results

YearMatch
2023Giants 104-110 Tigers
2022Tigers 109-73 Giants
2021Giants 106-67 Tigers
2021Tigers 87-83 Giants
2020Giants 62-50 Tigers

More AFL news and coverage

