How to watch today's Richmond vs GWS Giants AFL Match: Livestream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch today’s AFL game between Richmond and GWS Giants- team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

GWS Giants (9-7) travel to the MCG on Sunday afternoon to battle it out against Richmond Tigers (2-14) as they look to stay inside the top eight.

The Tigers season has gone from bad to worse suffering three consecutive heavy defeats which has them sitting at the bottom of the AFL ladder.

Meanwhile, the Giants bounced back from their lacklustre defeat against Adelaide in perfect fashion, by coming from behind to down the in-form Carlton Blues by 12 points despite trailing the game by as much as 39 points.

Richmond vs GWS Giants date and start time

Date Sunday July 14, 2024 Start time 3:20pm AEST/ 2:50pm ACST/ 1:20pm AWST Venue MCG Location Richmond VIC, Australia

How to watch Richmond vs GWS Giants on TV & stream live online

There are several options to watch the Richmond Tigers vs GWS Giants AFL game in Australia, including Network Seven, Foxtel, Foxtel from Telstra, and Kayo Sports.

The best way to livestream the aforementioned AFL game is through Kayo with a seven-day free trial. It also does not have a lock-in contract or equipment fees, which means you can cancel anytime.

All you need to decide is whether to pick Kayo One at $25 per month (1 stream and up to HD), or Kayo Basic at $35 per month (2 streams and up to 4K).

What channel is the Richmond vs GWS Giants game on?

The game will be broadcast live on Channel 7 and 7mate on free-to-air TV, and will also be available to watch on Fox Sports 3. Triple M, ABC and AFL Nation will provide the radio coverage.

Streaming the game with a VPN

You can watch the game wherever you are in the world by using a VPN (Virtual Private Network) service such as NordVPN/ ExpressVPN. A VPN will allow you to create a secure connection online when you are abroad on holiday or for work and you want to stream the game live.

If you are unsure which VPN to use or how to use a VPN, we have looked at the best options available for watching live sports - check out the best VPN services review here.

Here’s an easy step-by-step guide on how to use a VPN to watch a game when you are overseas:

Install VPN of your choice - see our reviews here for the best options. Select the location you wish to connect to. This is easy - if you are visiting the UK and you wish to continue watching one of your U.S. streaming services, you would select the US. Grab the popcorn and get ready to watch!

Richmond Tigers vs GWS Giants team news & starting lineups

Richmond are boosted by the return of Dion Prestia (calf), but Dustin Martin (back) is still out. Marlion Pickett (calf) and Maurice Rioli (ankle) are closing in on returns, but Tom Lynch's timeline has been pushed back a week, having sat at 1-2 last round.

As for GWS, Lachie Ash has passed the fitness test following a calf issue and will make his return in the VFL. Josh Kelly will miss the next month with a calf injury of his own.

Richmond Position GWS GIANTS [46] Ben Miller, [35] Nathan Broad, [21] Noah Balta FB [39] Connor Idun, [44] Jack Buckley, [36] Harry Perryman [30] Tom Brown, [17] Daniel Rioli, [1] Nick Vlastuin HB [6] Lachie Whitfield, [27] Harry Himmelberg, [7] Lachie Ash [13] Hugo Ralphsmith, [3] Dion Prestia, [33] Kamdyn McIntosh C [8] Callan Ward, [12] Tom Green, [13] Isaac Cumming [31] Rhyan Mansell, [7] Liam Baker, [40] Tyler Sonsie HF [16] Brent Daniels, [26] Jake Riccardi, [5] Aaron Cadman [20] Jacob Koschitzke, [29] Shai Bolton, [32] Samson Ryan FF [4] Toby Greene, [23] Jesse Hogan, [14] Toby Bedford [25] Toby Nankervis, [22] Jacob Hopper, [14] Tim Taranto FOL [32] Kieren Briggs, [3] Stephen Coniglio, [17] Finn Callaghan [34] Jack Graham, [36] James Trezise, [48] Steely Green, [41] Sam Banks, [15] Jayden Short IC [37] Joe Fonti, [20] James Peatling, [28] Harvey Thomas, [2] Darcy Jones, [31] Toby McMullin [38] Noah Cumberland, [27] Thomson Dow, [51] Jacob Blight EMG [21] Leek Aleer, [33] Xavier O'Halloran, [10] Jacob Wehr

Richmond vs GWS Form

Richmond: LWLLL

Round Match R17 Fremantle 105-54 Richmond R16 Richmond 70-131 Carlton R14 Richmond 49-97 Hawthorn R13 Adelaide 71-79 Richmond R12 Geelong 99-69 Richmond

GWS Giants: LWLLW

Round Match R17 GWS 116-104 Carlton R16 Adelaide 94-78 GWS R15 GWS 75-102 Sydney R14 GWS 73-51 Port Adelaide R13 Hawthorn 85-79 GWS

Richmond vs GWS Giants Head-to-Head Results

Year Match 2023 Giants 104-110 Tigers 2022 Tigers 109-73 Giants 2021 Giants 106-67 Tigers 2021 Tigers 87-83 Giants 2020 Giants 62-50 Tigers

