How to watch today's Richmond Tigers vs Fremantle Dockers AFL Match: Livestream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch today’s AFL game between Richmond and Fremantle- team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

Richmond still has just one win to show for their efforts this season after they went down 42-85 to Melbourne in their latest outing.

The Dockers, meanwhile, have won four of their seven games and were slightly unlucky to come on the wrong side of one or two others after going down in closely contested games against Carlton and Port Adelaide.

Last time out, Fremantle snapped a three-game losing streak by defeating the Western Bulldogs in Perth by 24 points in Round 7.

Richmond vs Fremantle date and start time

Date Sunday, May 5, 2024 Start time 1 :00 pm AEST/ 12:30 pm ACST/ 11:00 am AWST Venue MCG Location Richmond VIC, Australia

How to watch Richmond vs Fremantle on TV & stream live online

There are several options to watch the Richmond Tigers vs Fremantle Dockers AFL game in Australia, including Network Seven, Foxtel, Foxtel from Telstra, and Kayo Sports.

The best way to livestream the aforementioned AFL game is through Kayo with a seven-day free trial. It also does not have a lock-in contract or equipment fees, which means you can cancel anytime.

All you need to decide is whether to pick Kayo One at $25 per month (1 stream and up to HD), or Kayo Basic at $35 per month (2 streams and up to 4K).

What channel is the Richmond vs Fremantle game on?

The game will not be broadcast live on Channel 7 on free-to-air TV, but will be available to watch via Fox Footy on pay TV. Triple M, ABC and AFL Nation will provide the radio coverage.

Richmond vs Fremantle team news

Richmond Tigers team news

It's a difficult time for Richmond with injuries hampering any chance of them avoiding the bottom four so far this season. Jacob Hopper is the latest casualty after injuring his hamstring last weekend. He joins the likes of Tom Lynch, Dion Prestia, Tim Taranto, Jayden Short and Noah Balta on the sidelines.

Position Players Rucks Naismith, Nankervis, Samson Ryan, Colina, Miller, Hayes-Brown Defenders Vlastuin, Grimes, Baker, Ralphsmith, Short, Rioli (Daniel), Givcus, Brown, Mansell, Broad, Trezise, Banks, Smith, Miller, Hayes-Brown, K. Smith Midfielders Prestia, Ross, Taranto, Hopper, Dow, McAuliffe, Bolton, McIntosh, Graham, Pickett, Green, Campbell, Pickett Forwards Lynch, Koschitzke, Fawcett, Sonsie, Bauer, Martin, Rioli (Maurice), Clarke, Coulthard, Cumberland, Lefau

Fremantle Dockers team news

Fresh from returning to winning ways, Fremantle will be boosted by the returns of forwards Sam Switkowski and Jye Amiss this weekend, strengthening their attack. Josh Draper will be out of action for the next few weeks with a minor hamstring injury. Sam Sturt was named as an emergency last week and may consider himself unlucky to be dropped against the Bulldogs.

Position Players Rucks Darcy, Jackson, Knobel, Jones, Reidy Defenders McDonald, Pearce, Ollie Murphy, Cox, Draper, Voss, Chapman, Clark, Ryan, Hughes, Worner, Young, Walker, Wagner Midfielders O'Meara, Serong, Fyfe, Brayshaw, Aish, Sharp, Brodie, Erasmus, Simpson, O'Driscoll, Johnson, Williams, Stanley Forwards Davies, Corbett, Taberner, Amiss, Treacy, Kuek, Sturt, Walters, Emmett, Frederick, Murphy, Switkowski, Delean, Banfield

Head-to-Head

Date Match Competition 10/06/23 Fremantle Dockers 70-85 Richmond Tigers AFL 22/07/22 Richmond Tigers 52-52 Fremantle Dockers AFL 01/08/21 Fremantle Dockers 55-51 Richmond Tigers AFL 02/09/20 Richmond Tigers 56-29 Fremantle Dockers AFL 12/05/19 Fremantle Dockers 86-111 Richmond Tigers AFL

