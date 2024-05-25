How to watch today's Richmond vs Essendon AFL Match: Livestream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch today’s AFL game between Richmond and Essendon- team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The Essendon Bombers (7-2) will look to keep the positive vibes going when they take on the hapless Richmond Tigers (1-9) on Saturday night in the latest installment of Dreamtime at the MCG.

Richmond has had a terrible luck with injuries this season, with several key players going down, which has dropped them to a 1-9 record this season with an average losing margin of 47.4 points.

Adam Yze's troops picked up their worst defeat of the season last time out at the Gabba against the Lions, losing by 119 points directly after their yet another humiliating 91-point defeat to the Bulldogs the week prior.

Essendon, meanwhile, are riding the crest of the wave and have enjoyed a six-game unbeaten run to storm into second place on the standings behind the Sydney Swans, with only two losses for the campaign.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Richmond vs Essendon in the AFL, plus plenty more.

Richmond vs Essendon date and start time

Date Saturday, May 25, 2024 Start time 7:40pm AEST/ 7:10pm ACST/ 5:40pm AWST Venue MCG Location Richmond VIC, Australia

How to watch Richmond vs Essendon on TV & stream live online

There are several options to watch the Richmond Tigers vs Essendon Bombers AFL game in Australia, including Network Seven, Foxtel, Foxtel from Telstra, and Kayo Sports.

The best way to livestream the aforementioned AFL game is through Kayo with a seven-day free trial. It also does not have a lock-in contract or equipment fees, which means you can cancel anytime.

All you need to decide is whether to pick Kayo One at $25 per month (1 stream and up to HD), or Kayo Basic at $35 per month (2 streams and up to 4K).

What channel is the Richmond vs Essendon game on?

The game will be broadcast live on 7mate on free-to-air TV, and will also be available to watch via Fox Footy's subscription TV. Triple M, ABC and AFL Nation will provide the radio coverage.

Richmond Tigers team news

Richmond arguably have the worst injury list in the AFL at the moment, but several players could be back this or next week. Liam Baker, Sam Banks, Jacob Bauer, Seth Campbell and James Tresize could all be in the mix for selection if they make it through training in good nick.

Jack Graham, Jacob Hopper, Rhyan Mansell and Tim Taranto could see minutes as early as next week.

Position Players Rucks Naismith, Nankervis, Samson Ryan, Colina, Miller, Hayes-Brown Defenders Vlastuin, Grimes, Baker, Ralphsmith, Short, Rioli (Daniel), Givcus, Brown, Mansell, Broad, Trezise, Banks, Smith, Miller, Hayes-Brown, K. Smith Midfielders Prestia, Ross, Taranto, Hopper, Dow, McAuliffe, Bolton, McIntosh, Graham, Pickett, Green, Campbell, Pickett Forwards Lynch, Koschitzke, Fawcett, Sonsie, Bauer, Martin, Rioli (Maurice), Clarke, Coulthard, Cumberland, Lefau

Essendon Bombers team news

Darcy Parish will miss the next couple of week with a calf issue, which is likely to keep him sidelined until Round 14. Harry Jones is suspended and will miss the Richmond clash this weekend, while Sam Durham (ankle) will need to prove his fitness to be up for selection.

Brad Scott's side will also welcome back versatile defender Jordan Ridley, who will make his season debut. Talented draftee Nate Caddy is also set to make his long-anticipated debut, replacing the controversially suspended Harrison Jones.

Position Players Rucks Draper, Goldstein, Bryan, Visentini Defenders Ridley, Laverde, Hayes, Baldwin, Reid, McKay, McGrath, Hind, Heppell, Durham, Redman, Kelly, Lual, Davey Jnr, Roberts Midfielders Parish, Tsatas, Caldwell, Merrett, Hobbs, Shiel, Cox, Setterfield, Wright, Duursma, Martin Forwards Langford, Weideman, Perkins, Jones, Baldwin, Caddy, Reid, McKay, Hunter, Gresham, Stringer, Davey, Wanganeen, Menzie

Head-to-Head

Date Match Competition 5/20/23 Essendon Bombers 71-70 Richmond Tigers AFL 8/20/22 Essendon Bombers 141-75 Richmond Tigers AFL 5/21/22 Richmond Tigers 80-48 Essendon Bombers AFL 6/5/21 Essendon Bombers 123-84 Richmond Tigers AFL 8/22/20 Essendon Bombers 73-61 Richmond Tigers AFL

