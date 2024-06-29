How to watch today's Richmond vs Carlton AFL Match: Livestream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch today’s AFL game between Richmond and Carlton- team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The MCG will host Sunday afternoon’s Round 16 AFL match between the Richmond Tigers (2-12) and the Carlton Blues (9-4).

The Tigers will come into this contest with fresh legs after their week off, and while form implies a one-sided affair, you only have to go back to Round 1 where the Blues just finished with five points better off.

Richmond have shown signs of life in the weeks before stunning Adelaide with a victory away from home but fell back into old habits when outplayed by a rapidly improving Hawthorn side last time out.

The problem for the hosts has been a lack of depth in the talent department, as they certainly haven't been uncompetitive, they just can't sustain momentum for too long in games.

They will now need to bounce back quickly to put up a good fight in front of the in-form Blues, who have cemented their position in second place and are justifiably regarded as Sydney's major premiership rival.

Richmond vs Carlton date and start time

Richmond vs Carlton date and start time

Date Sunday, June 30, 2024 Start time 3:20pm AEST/ 2:50pm ACST/ 1:20pm AWST Venue MCG Location Richmond VIC, Australia

How to watch Richmond vs Carlton on TV & stream live online

There are several options to watch the Richmond Tigers vs Carlton Blues AFL game in Australia, including Network Seven, Foxtel, Foxtel from Telstra, and Kayo Sports.

The best way to livestream the aforementioned AFL game is through Kayo with a seven-day free trial. It also does not have a lock-in contract or equipment fees, which means you can cancel anytime.

All you need to decide is whether to pick Kayo One at $25 per month (1 stream and up to HD), or Kayo Basic at $35 per month (2 streams and up to 4K).

What channel is the Richmond vs Carlton game on?

The game will not be broadcast live on 7mate on free-to-air TV, but will also be available to watch on Fox Sports 3. Triple M, ABC and AFL Nation will provide the radio coverage.







You can watch the game wherever you are in the world by using a VPN (Virtual Private Network) service such as NordVPN/ ExpressVPN. A VPN will allow you to create a secure connection online when you are abroad on holiday or for work and you want to stream the game live.

If you are unsure which VPN to use or how to use a VPN, we have looked at the best options available for watching live sports - check out the best VPN services review here.

Here’s an easy step-by-step guide on how to use a VPN to watch a game when you are overseas:

Install VPN of your choice - see our reviews here for the best options. Select the location you wish to connect to. This is easy - if you are visiting the UK and you wish to continue watching one of your U.S. streaming services, you would select the US. Grab the popcorn and get ready to watch!

Richmond Tigers team news

Spearhead Tom Lynch has sustained another hamstring injury during their Round 14 loss to Hawthorn. While it is the opposite hamstring from the one he hurt earlier this year, it is another setback for Adem Yze's struggling team.

With Jacob Koschitzke already back in the lineup, Mykelti Lefau out for the season, and Samson Ryan (ankle) sidelined for a few weeks, Noah Balta could be ready for another shift as forward. Shai Bolton (corked quad) and Jack Graham (hamstring) appear to be in contention for Sunday's game against the in-form Blues, as neither was noted on the club's Tuesday injury report.

Positive news: Jacob Hopper (hamstring) is available for selection and expected to return this weekend, while Dion Prestia (calf) is looking at Round 17 or 18 before he is potentially recalled.

Position Players Rucks Naismith, Nankervis, Samson Ryan, Colina, Miller, Hayes-Brown Defenders Vlastuin, Grimes, Baker, Ralphsmith, Short, Rioli (Daniel), Givcus, Brown, Mansell, Broad, Trezise, Banks, Smith, Miller, Hayes-Brown, K. Smith Midfielders Prestia, Ross, Taranto, Hopper, Dow, McAuliffe, Bolton, McIntosh, Graham, Pickett, Green, Campbell, Pickett Forwards Lynch, Koschitzke, Fawcett, Sonsie, Bauer, Martin, Rioli (Maurice), Clarke, Coulthard, Cumberland, Lefau

Carlton Blues team news

The Blues will head into Sunday's clash with Richmond back by a largely healthy squad, having emerged unscathed from last Friday’s resounding victory over Geelong. Adam Cerra (hamstring) will be considered for selection, but Jack Martin (calf) will be out for at least a few weeks. Matt Cottrell (foot) is unlikely to return at any level for another two weeks.

Position Players Rucks De Koning, Pittonet, Binns, O'Keeffe, Mirkov Defenders Cowan, Williams, McGovern, Binns, Pittonet, Newman, Wilson, Boyd, Cincotta, Saad, Kemp, Weitering, Marchbank, Durdin, Akuei Midfielders Hollands, Cerra, Kennedy, Acres, Docherty, Carroll, Walsh, Hewett, M. Carroll, Cottrell Forwards Silvagni, Motlop, Fogarty, McKay, Fantasia, Durdin, Martin, Cunningham, Young, Monahan, Moir, Owies, McKay, Curnow, Lemmey

Head-to-Head

Date Match 14/03/24 Carlton Blues 86-81 Richmond Tigers 16/03/23 Richmond Tigers 58-58 Carlton Blues 16/06/22 Richmond Tigers 81-66 Carlton Blues 17/03/22 Carlton Blues 101-76 Richmond Tigers 18/03/21 Richmond Tigers 105-80 Carlton Blues

