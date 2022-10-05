Record breakers! Bayern set new Champions League marker in rout of Viktoria Plzen

Bayern Munich set a new Champions League record after hammering Viktoria Plzen 5-0 at the Allianz Arena on Tuesday.

Bayern unbeaten in 31 games in UCL group stage

Last defeated in 2017

Won three out of three this season

WHAT HAPPENED? Bayern Munich have now gone through 31 group games unbeaten, setting a new all-time Champions League mark. During this streak, the Bavarians have drawn just three games, while winning the other 28. Julian Nagelsmann's men made history in style, with Leroy Sane grabbing a brace and Serge Gnabry, Sadio Mane and Jean-Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting also getting in on the act in their rout of Viktoria Plzen.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Despite being in the so-called 'group of death' alongside Barcelona and Inter, Bayern are flying high with nine points out of a possible nine accumulated so far this campaign.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The last time Bayern Munich lost in the group stage was against PSG in 2017. They ended up losing 3-0 in Paris, but have been in imperious form since.

WHAT NEXT FOR BAYERN: If they beat Viktoria Plzen next week, Bayern would have all but qualified for the next stage of the competition. It is unlikely they would take their foot off the gas, but they could rest some key men ahead of a busy autumn schedule.