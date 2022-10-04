Leroy Sane extended his strong run of form for Bayern Munich by scoring a screamer inside seven minutes in the Champions League.

Third goal in three UCL games

Left Tvrdon with no chance of keeping it out

Gnabry and Mane also added first-half goals

WHAT HAPPENED? Bayern banished any danger of an unlikely slip-up against Viktoria Plzen in Group C. A brilliant solo run and blistering finish from Sane made it 1-0 to the German champions during the opening exchanges at the Allianz Arena, as you can see below.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Serge Gnabry and Sadio Mane added a first-half goal apiece and, presuming Bayern hold onto their convincing lead against Plzen, they will make it three wins from three games in the Champions League. That leaves them out on their own at the top of Group C - which also contains big hitters Barcelona and Inter - at the halfway stage.

WHAT NEXT FOR SANE? Having struggled at times in Bavaria, the former Manchester City winger seems to have found his feet again this season. He has scored in each of the Champions League matches he has played in this season, as well as adding another trio of goals in the Bundesliga.