Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Champions League game

How to watch the UEFA Champions League match between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid, as well as kick-off time and team news

Real Madrid will welcome Atletico Madrid to the Bernabeu for the first leg Champions League match in the Round of 16 on Tuesday (local time).

The defending champions had an additional task of eliminating former winners Manchester City in the play-offs, while Los Rojiblancos earned themselves a direct spot in the round of 16 after finishing among the top-eight in the league phase of the competition.

How to watch Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid online - TV channels & live streams

In Australia, the UEFA Champions League match between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid will be available to watch and stream online live through Stan Sport.

Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid kick-off time

Champions League - Final Stage Estadio Santiago Bernabeu

The UEFA Champions League match between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid will be played at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid, Spain.

It will kick off at 7 am AEDT on Wednesday, March 5, in Australia.

Team news & squads

Real Madrid team news

Jude Bellingham will be suspended after the midfielder picked up his third Champions League yellow card of the season in the home leg win against Man City last month.

Besides, Los Blancos boss Carlo Ancelotti will have to cop without injured quartet Eder Militao, Dani Carvajal, Dani Ceballos and Jesus Vallejo, but Federico Valverde is set to be available for selection after recovering from his setback and possibly start ahead of Lucas Vazquez at right-back.

Another expected change could see Raul Asencio get the nod over David Alaba.

Atletico Madrid team news

Atletico manager Diego Simeone will be without Cesar Azpilicueta and Koke due to leg and thigh injuries, respectively.

With six Champions League goals to his name this season so far, in-form Julian Alvarez has bagged six goals in his last five appearances across all competitions.

While Alvarez should start ahead of Alexander Sorloth alongside Antoine Griezmann in attack, either Marcos Llorente or Giuliano Simeone will start on the right.

