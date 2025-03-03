+18 | Play Responsibly | T&C's Apply | Commercial Content | Publishing Principles | What are you prepared to lose today? Set a deposit limit.
Champions League
Estadio Santiago Bernabeu
Anselm Noronha

Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Champions League game

Champions LeagueReal MadridAtletico MadridReal Madrid vs Atletico Madrid

How to watch the UEFA Champions League match between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid, as well as kick-off time and team news

Real Madrid will welcome Atletico Madrid to the Bernabeu for the first leg Champions League match in the Round of 16 on Tuesday (local time).

The defending champions had an additional task of eliminating former winners Manchester City in the play-offs, while Los Rojiblancos earned themselves a direct spot in the round of 16 after finishing among the top-eight in the league phase of the competition.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid online - TV channels & live streams

Stan SportWatch here

In Australia, the UEFA Champions League match between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid will be available to watch and stream online live through Stan Sport.

Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid kick-off time

The UEFA Champions League match between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid will be played at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid, Spain.

It will kick off at 7 am AEDT on Wednesday, March 5, in Australia.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Real Madrid team news

Jude Bellingham will be suspended after the midfielder picked up his third Champions League yellow card of the season in the home leg win against Man City last month.

Besides, Los Blancos boss Carlo Ancelotti will have to cop without injured quartet Eder Militao, Dani Carvajal, Dani Ceballos and Jesus Vallejo, but Federico Valverde is set to be available for selection after recovering from his setback and possibly start ahead of Lucas Vazquez at right-back.

Another expected change could see Raul Asencio get the nod over David Alaba.

Atletico Madrid team news

Atletico manager Diego Simeone will be without Cesar Azpilicueta and Koke due to leg and thigh injuries, respectively.

With six Champions League goals to his name this season so far, in-form Julian Alvarez has bagged six goals in his last five appearances across all competitions.

While Alvarez should start ahead of Alexander Sorloth alongside Antoine Griezmann in attack, either Marcos Llorente or Giuliano Simeone will start on the right.

Who will be the topscorer of 24/25 UEFA Champions League?

1202 Votes
Form

RMA
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/4
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5

ATM
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/6
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Head-to-Head Record

RMA

Last 5 matches

ATM

1

Win

3

Draws

1

Win

5

Goals scored

5
Games over 2.5 goals
0/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Standings

Useful links

