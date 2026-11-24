Share Follow GOAL on Google

Real Madrid overcame a half-time deficit to secure a commanding 5-1 victory over PSV Eindhoven in the Champions League. A clinical second-half display saw Kylian Mbappe net a brace as the hosts maintained their perfect European record.

Advertisement

Real Madrid maintained their impeccable Champions League form with a statistically dominant 5-1 victory over PSV Eindhoven at the Estadio Bernabeu. Despite controlling 62% of the possession and generating an expected goals (xG) value of 4.79, the hosts found themselves trailing at the interval. Ivan Perisic converted a 32nd-minute penalty to give the visitors a shock lead after a disciplined defensive showing from the Eredivisie side in the opening 45 minutes.

The tactical landscape shifted significantly following the restart as Jose Mourinho's side executed a relentless offensive surge. Federico Valverde initiated the recovery in the 50th minute, followed by a flurry of goals from Jude Bellingham, a double from Kylian Mbappe, and a late strike from Vinicius Junior.

Madrid's efficiency was reflected in their 24 total shots, nine of which found the target, as they ruthlessly exploited PSV's tiring defensive lines to turn a deficit into a rout.

Goalkeeper & Defence

Thibaut Courtois - 6/10

The Belgian international had a statistically quiet evening, failing to record a single save as PSV's only shot on target was the converted penalty. He remained composed in possession but was largely a spectator for the duration of the second half as the action shifted to the opposing third.

Advertisement Advertisement

Federico Valverde - 8/10

Operating in a hybrid role, the captain provided the vital equaliser in the 50th minute with a clinical finish from an Arda Guler assist. His physical output and ball progression were essential in shifting the momentum, and his defensive positioning limited PSV's wide threats effectively.

Related Topics

Marc Cucurella - 7/10

A steady presence on the left flank, Cucurella contributed to the defensive solidity that limited PSV to just 1.69 xG. He integrated well into the attacking transitions during the second-half dominance, providing width when Vinicius drifted central.

Eder Militao - 5/10

Replaced at half-time after a difficult opening period where the defence looked vulnerable to counter-attacks. He struggled to contain the verticality of PSV's front line during the sequence leading to the penalty incident.

Advertisement

Antonio Ruediger - 5/10

The German defender received a yellow card in the 44th minute and was substituted at the break. His aggression occasionally left gaps in the defensive line, and his discipline was a concern before Mourinho opted for a double defensive change.

Midfield

Aurelien Tchouameni - 5/10

Booked in the 30th minute, Tchouameni struggled to anchor the midfield effectively in the first half. He was substituted at half-time as Mourinho sought more creative impetus to break down the PSV low block.

Advertisement

Arda Guler - 9/10

The standout playmaker of the match, Guler provided two crucial assists. He set up Valverde for the equaliser and delivered the final pass for Mbappe's first goal in the 64th minute. His vision was reflected in the high volume of chances created before his 70th-minute substitution.

Bernardo Silva - 7/10

Silva offered his typical tactical intelligence, maintaining the tempo of the game with high pass completion rates. While he did not register a direct goal contribution, his ability to retain possession under pressure allowed Madrid to pin PSV into their own half.

Advertisement

Attack

Yan Diomande - 7/10

The young defender showed composure on the ball and physical dominance in aerial duels. He helped stabilise the backline following the half-time reshuffle, contributing to a period where Madrid conceded very few high-quality chances.

Kylian Mbappe - 9/10

The French forward was clinical in the final third, scoring twice to put the game out of reach. He found the net in the 64th minute following a Guler pass and added his second in the 84th minute via a Brahim Diaz assist, demonstrating elite movement and finishing.

Advertisement

Vinicius Junior - 8/10

Constant pressure on the PSV right-back eventually told as the game opened up. Vinicius assisted Bellingham for the go-ahead goal and capped the performance with a goal of his own in the 87th minute, ensuring the scoreline reflected Madrid's dominance.

Substitutes & Manager

Jude Bellingham - 8/10

Introduced at half-time, Bellingham transformed the match. He scored the vital second goal in the 60th minute and provided the assist for Vinicius Junior's late strike. His verticality and box-to-box energy were the catalysts for the comeback.

Advertisement

Ibrahima Konate - 7/10

A half-time substitute who brought much-needed physical presence and recovery speed to the central defence, helping to shut down PSV's counter-attacking outlets.

Dean Huijsen - 6/10

The youngster replaced Ruediger at the break and performed his duties with minimal fuss, ensuring the second-half clean sheet remained intact.

Advertisement

Eduardo Camavinga - 6/10

Brought on for Guler in the 70th minute, he added energy to the midfield and received a yellow card late on for a tactical foul.

Brahim Diaz - 7/10

Registered a late assist for Mbappe's second goal just four minutes after coming onto the pitch, showcasing his value as an impact substitute.

Advertisement

Jose Mourinho - 8/10

The manager's decisive triple substitution at half-time was the turning point. Recognising the lack of mobility and the risk of cards in his starting XI, his tactical adjustments led to a four-goal swing in the second half.