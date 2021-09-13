Real Madrid have the money to sign Haaland & Mbappe - Tebas

Los Blancos could allegedly bring both the France & Norway stars to Santiago Bernabeu but La Liga's president fears the transfer market is broken

Real Madrid have enough money to purchase both Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe if they so choose, claims La Liga president Javier Tebas, who further cautioned that the current operation of the transfer market is sending the game "backwards".

Los Blancos saw multiple major offers for the latter rejected by Paris Saint-Germain this summer, despite the fact the France international enters free agency next year with no new deal in place.

Now, Carlo Ancelotti's side have been tipped to swoop for Mbappe once more, alongside Borussia Dortmund star Haaland with another big transfer - and Tebas believes that the club can afford a double deal, while further blasting Ligue 1's transfer regulations.

What has been said?

“They [Real Madrid] have sold €200 million worth of players," Tebas told Cadena COPE. "They have enough money to sign both [Kylian] Mbappe and [Erling] Haaland together. They have not lost money. On top of that, they have sold assets.

"What is not understandable is that someone who loses €400 million, is spending €500 million on wages and can still reject offers like the one for Mbappe. The rules in France are failing, they are hurting the European market. The UEFA system is wrong.

"We are going backwards from the way it should be. Investors must be brought in, but not with unlimited contributions and constant losses. This would not be allowed in another sector.

"They prefer to win the Champions League and lose a billion euros. That way they keep their fans happy because they have won the Champions League, but you have ruined football. It’s very dangerous."

Why is Tebas angry?

The 59-year-old's comments come following a summer that saw La Liga lose its most prized player asset to PSG in the shape of Barcelona's Lionel Messi, among financial struggles for a number of top-flight Spanish clubs.

Conversely, their rivals abroad have mostly strengthened their squads with a number of big-money moves, either in transfer fees or wages, with PSG in particular assembling a fearsome slate, including Madrid's former captian Sergio Ramos.

Tebas' words suggest a sharper rebuttal of the way cash-rich clubs at the top of the sport are pricing competitors out of the market - and how questions remain over just how many will be able to compete with the super-rich in years to come.

