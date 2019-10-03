Real Madrid chants: Lyrics & videos to the most popular Blancos songs

The Merengue faithful are known for making noise at the Bernabeu - here are some of their most famous tunes

With a record 13 Champions League titles and 33 La Liga honours, Real Madrid have plenty in their songbook to sing about – with the Blancos faithful having an anthem for every occasion.

The Bernabeu is one of the world's most demanding stadiums to play in, with the home fans demanding nothing less than perfection from their charges.

But when things are going Madrid's way, few supporters get behind their team with as much volume.

Brush up on the club's most iconic stadium chants with Goal 's guide to the Bernabeu's repertoire!

Hala Madrid

History that you've made,

History still to make,

Because nobody can resist

Your will to succeed.

The stars are coming out,

My dear Chamartin,

From far and wide,

They bring us out here.

I carry your shirt,

Right next to my heart,

Those days on which you play,

They are all I could be.

Now La Saeta runs,

Now Madrid attacks,

I am fight, I am beauty,

The cry that I have learned.

Madrid,

Madrid,

Madrid.

HALA MADRID!

And nothing more,

And nothing more,

HALA MADRID!

How Could I Not Love You?

How could I not love you?

How could I not love you?

If you're champions of Europe for the tenth time.

Let's go champions

Let's go champions,

Today you must win for our colours,

Fight and play,

That shield on your chest is all.

Because we are all here,

We are here to see you,

We carry you within,

We cannot lose!

They cried in Lisbon, they cried in Milan

The years pass by,

And all remains the same,

Losing all their finals,

Against our dear Real.

It doesn't matter what they say,

They will never forget,

They cried in Lisbon,

They cried in Milan.

We've come here...

We've come here,

We've come here,

To watch Madrid win.

Once more Real Madrid

Once more it's Real Madrid

Once more I'm here to see you

Once more in the south end

Once more with my people

Until the day I day

I will be in this stand

I don't have birthdays, I pass new seasons.

Madrid, my good friend

Madrid, my good friend,

This season I will be with you again,

I'll support you with all my heart,

These fans want to see you crowned champion,

It doesn't matter what they say,

What the rest of them say,

I will follow you everwhere,

I love you more with every day.

My heart is Madridista

I am a Madridista, as is my heart,

This year you will be champions,

Let's go, run, fight until the end,

Because these fans will never stop cheering.

Every game, I'm back by your side

Every game, I'm back by your side,

Because I love you and I cannot help it,

A feeling that I cannot explain,

We are the fans, those that never fail.