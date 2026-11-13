RB Leipzig sensation Antonio Nusa breaks silence on sensational Arsenal & Tottenham Hotspur transfer rumours

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Antonio Nusa has addressed the intensifying speculation surrounding his future as several Premier League giants reportedly circle for his signature. The RB Leipzig winger has enjoyed a meteoric rise in the Bundesliga this season, leading to links with a lucrative move to Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur.

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Nusa addresses Premier League speculation

The 21-year-old Norwegian international has seen his profile explode this autumn following a string of decisive performances in Germany. His form has not gone unnoticed in England, where Mikel Arteta's Arsenal and Tottenham are reportedly leading a pack of elite clubs monitoring the attacker’s progress. Despite the noise, Nusa insists he is staying grounded while acknowledging the headlines.

"I try to take a step back from it. There is a lot going on at the same time now. I try not to open my mobile phone too often, because there is always some stuff there,” the youngster told TV 2 with a laugh.

Staying grounded amid Premier League links

Amid growing speculation linking him with a high-profile switch to the Premier League, the former Club Brugge standout has admitted it is impossible to completely escape the transfer noise in today’s digital landscape. However, rather than letting the mounting rumours become a distraction, he insists he is keeping a level head and leaning on a trusted inner circle to block out the external hype.

"I see everything, then! Whatever comes. I'm not blind, after all, so I get it. That's why I try to take a step back. I have good people around me. It's not a stress. I just try to enjoy the everyday life I have in Leipzig. It's a fantastic team with a fantastic coach. Next to it, I have an agent who works with all other parts, and just lets me focus on the football. That's the most important thing for me," he stated.

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Surreal rise to Bundesliga stardom

Since his move to the Red Bull Arena, Nusa has become one of the most exciting prospects in European football. He credits his sudden impact to a rigorous self-improvement program initiated following the conclusion of the last World Cup. This holistic approach has allowed him to transition seamlessly into the demands of one of the world's top leagues.

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"It's almost been a bit surreal. There's been a lot happening all at once. At the same time, I've known that I would come here one day. Maybe that's made it not feel too abnormal. It's been nice," Nusa explained.

Solbakken urges patience amid interest

Norway national team manager Staale Solbakken has also weighed in on the player's development, suggesting that another year in Germany would be beneficial. Solbakken believes that while Leipzig are a renowned selling club, the timing of a move to the Premier League must be carefully considered to ensure Nusa's long-term success at the very top level.

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"I think it's wise that he plays this season there, and gets a good Bundesliga season where he can mature a bit more before he takes the final step. If he then goes after a season instead of in the middle of a season, you also get a long pre-season and get to know coaches and players in a summer where there is no European Championship or World Cup," the 57-year-old coach explained.