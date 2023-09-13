Another big name moves to the Middle East! PSG outcast Marco Verratti completes transfer to Qatari side Al-Arabi

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Marco Verratti has completed his move to Qatari side Al-Arabi after being frozen out in the French capital.

Verratti seals deal with Al-Arabi

Frozen out by PSG boss Luis Enrique

Nine league titles in 11 years in Paris

WHAT HAPPENED? The 30-year-old Italy international has signed a three-year contract with Al-Arabi after the Qatari Stars League outfit agreed reported fee of €45 million (£38.7m/$48.4m) with PSG. Verratti was yet to feature this season under new manager Luis Enrique and was deemed surplus to requirements after nine league title wins in 11 seasons.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It's been a remarkable summer in Paris, with Verratti following Lionel Messi, Neymar, Sergio Ramos, Georginio Wijnaldum and Leandro Paredes out the exit door as the Parisian outfit look to overhaul an ageing and expensive squad.

WHAT THEY SAID?: Saying his farewells via the PSG website, Verratti said: “I’ve been very proud to play for Paris Saint-Germain for over a decade, to rub shoulders with so many great players and to win 30 trophies. Paris, the club and its fans will always hold a very special place in my heart. I’ll forever be a Parisian.”

Article continues below

WHAT NEXT FOR MARCO VERRATTI? The diminutive midfielder joins up with former PSG team-mates Abdou Diallo and Rafinha in a bid to boost Al-Arabi's underwhelming start to the season.