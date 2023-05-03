Premier League Hall of Fame: Which players have been inducted & everything you need to know

Premier League Hall of Fame Thierry Henry Alan ShearerGetty/Goal
Alex Ferguson, Arsene Wenger and Rio Ferdinand are among the latest icons to make the cut

The Premier League officially unveiled their new Hall of Fame in 2021, allowing fans to choose their favourite players to be included and honoured for their achievements in the division.

There have been so many iconic players to make their name in England's most prestigious competition and, after three decades, league bosses decided to establish a definitive list of undisputed stars.

GOAL has everything you need about the inaugural Premier League Hall of Fame, with the full list of inductees and shortlist.

What is the Premier League Hall of Fame?

The Premier League Hall of Fame honours and celebrates the very best who have played in the competition. Individuals are awarded with a membership to the Premier League Hall of Fame, which recognises true greats of English top-flight football.

Only players who have retired are eligible for the Premier League Hall of Fame and only their career in the Premier League will be taken into consideration during the selection process.

Each Hall of Fame inductee receives a personalised medal engraved with their induction year.

Which players are in the Premier League Hall of Fame?

PlayerClub(s)Inducted
Alan ShearerBlackburn Rovers, Newcastle United2021
Thierry HenryArsenal2021
Eric CantonaLeeds United, Manchester United2021
Roy KeaneNottingham Forest, Manchester United2021
Frank LampardWest Ham, Chelsea, Manchester City2021
Dennis BergkampArsenal2021
David BeckhamManchester United2021
Steven GerrardLiverpool2021
Wayne RooneyEverton, Manchester United2022
Patrick VieiraArsenal, Manchester City2022
Ian WrightArsenal, West Ham2022
Peter SchmeichelManchester United, Aston Villa, Manchester City2022
Paul ScholesManchester United2022
Didier DrogbaChelsea2022
Vincent KompanyManchester City2022
Sergio AgueroManchester City2022
Rio FerdinandWest Ham, Leeds United, Manchester United, QPR2023

Alan Shearer and Thierry Henry were the first two Premier League Hall of Fame inductees, announced in April 2021. They were joined by Manchester United legends Eric Cantona and Roy Keane in May, with Chelsea hero Frank Lampard and Dennis Bergkamp also being included on the list.

David Beckham was also inducted in May 2021, along with Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard.

David Beckham Manchester United 1998Getty

A total of eight players were inducted in 2021 from a list of a 23-man shortlist.

The first two inductees for 2022 were announced on March 23, with United's all-time record scorer Wayne Rooney and Patrick Vieira, another Arsenal invincible, making the cut.

On April 21 2022, Ian Wright, Peter Schmeichel, Paul Scholes, Didier Drogba, Vincent Kompany and Sergio Aguero were honoured. Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand joined the growing list in 2023.

Which managers are in the Premier League Hall of Fame?

Arsene Wenger Alex Ferguson UEFA 09032014Getty
ManagerClub(s)Inducted
Alex FergusonManchester United2023
Arsene WengerArsenal2023

In 2023, Sir Alex Ferguson and Arsene Wenger became the first two managers to be inducted into the Premier League Hall of Fame. The pair, who managed Manchester United and Arsenal respectively, won 16 titles between them as their teams dominated the competition through the 1990s into the 2000s.

How to vote for Premier League Hall of Fame inductees

Fans can vote for their Hall of Fame nominees on the official website when the voting windows open.

