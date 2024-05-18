How to watch today's Port Adelaide vs Hawthorn AFL match: Livestream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch today’s AFL game between Port Adelaide and Hawthorn Hawks- team news, stream, TV channel, and start time.

The Port Adelaide Power (Yartapuulti, 6-3) will look to not let the guard down and hold onto their top-eight spot when they take on the increasingly dangerous Hawthorn Hawks (3-6) in Sunday's AFL Round 10 action.

Port Adelaide returned to the win column last week with a nervous six-point victory over the Geelong Cats. They come into this one as favourites and will be looking to consolidate their standing as we approach the halfway mark of the season. Ken Hinkley's side sit in 6th place on the ladder and are one of four sides with a win-loss record of 6-3.

Hawthorn, meanwhile, have turned their season around with three wins from their last four games, but they are yet to claim a top-eight scalp, something they can do by winning against Yartapuulti here.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Port Adelaide vs. Hawthorn Hawks in the AFL, plus plenty more.

Port Adelaide vs. Hawthorn date and start time

Date Sunday, May 19, 2024 Start time 3:20pm AEST / 2:50pm ACST/ 1:20pm AWST Venue Adelaide Oval Location North Adelaide, Australia

How to watch Port Adelaide vs. Hawthorn on TV & stream live online

There are several options to watch the Port Adelaide Power vs. Hawthorn Hawks AFL game in Australia, including Network Seven, Foxtel, Foxtel from Telstra, and Kayo Sports.

The best way to livestream the aforementioned AFL game is through Kayo with a seven-day free trial. It also does not have a lock-in contract or equipment fees, which means you can cancel anytime if you are no longer using it.

All you need to decide is whether you want to pick Kayo One at $25 per month (1 stream and up to HD), or Kayo Basic at $35 per month (2 streams and up to 4K).

What channel is Port Adelaide vs Hawthorn game on?

The game will not be broadcast live on 7mate on free-to-air TV, but will be available to watch via Fox Sports 3 on pay TV. Triple M, ABC and AFL Nation will provide the radio coverage.

Port Adelaide vs Hawthorn team news

Port Adelaide Power team news

Connor Rozee has been cleared to make a return to the side likewise Jase Burgoyne who is listed on the interchange and may yet still miss the game or be listed as a designated substitute.

Quenton Narkle, Trent McKenzie and Lachie Jones are still all at least a week away from returning to contention.

Position Players Rucks Soldo, Sweet, Ratugolea, Visentini Defenders Burton, McKenzie, Clurey, Aliir, Zerk-Thatcher, McCallum, Marshall, Houston, Farrell, Burgoyne, Williams, L. Jones Midfielders Rozee, Sinn, Butters, Boak, Bergman, Wines, Charleson, Drew, Lorenz, Jackson, Mead Forwards Marshall, Finlayson, Lord, Scully, Walsh, Powell-Pepper, Riolli, Horne-Francis, Georgiades, Dixon, Anastasopoulos, Evans, Scully, Byrne-Jones, McEntee, Narkle

Hawthorn Hawks team news

Hawthorn captain James Sicily (shoulder/ankle) and forward Mabior Chol (wrist) need to pass fitness tests to feature against Port Adelaide. Offseason recruit Ethan Phillips will make his debut here.

Position Players Rucks Reeves, Meek, Tucker Defenders Impey, Sicily, Jiath, Scrimshaw, Hardwick, D'Ambrosio, Weddle, Ryan, McCabe, Serong, Mitchell, MacDonald Midfielders Morrison, Newcombe, Worpel, Amon, Nash, Day, Stephens, Ward, Maginness, Watson, Hustwaite Forwards Lewis, Chol, Gunston, Grainger-Barras, MacKenzie, MacDonald, Dear, Ramsden, Moore, Breust, Wingard, Butler, Ginnivan, Bennetts, O'Sullivan

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 03/06/23 Port Adelaide Power 151-96 Hawthorn Hawks AFL 26/03/22 Port Adelaide Power 120-56 Hawthorn Hawks AFL 03/07/21 Hawthorn Hawks 53-87 Port Adelaide Power AFL 22/08/20 Port Adelaide Power 68-58 Hawthorn Hawks AFL 25/05/19 Hawthorn Hawks 80-49 Port Adelaide Power AFL

