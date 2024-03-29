How to watch today's Port Adelaide vs Melbourne AFL match: Livestream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch today’s AFL game between Port Adelaide and Melbourne - team news, stream, TV channel, and kick-off time.

Port Adelaide Power will play host to an in-form Melbourne Demons side in AFL Round 3 action at Adelaide Oval on Saturday evening.

The Power are 2-0 through two games in 2024 after taking care of Richmond at the MCG last Sunday. The Tigers led at half-time by 11 points, but the Power stepped their foot on the gas in the third period to regain ascendancy and went on to prevail 13.14 (92) to 18.14 (122) as they celebrated Travis Boak's 350th AFL game in style.

As for the Demons, they made it back-to-back wins to open the 2024 AFL season after beating Hawthorn Hawks 14.9 (93) to 5.8 (38) at the MCG in their most recent encounter.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Port Adelaide vs. Melbourne in the AFL, plus plenty more.

Port Adelaide vs. Melbourne date and start time

Date Saturday, March 30, 2024 Start time 7 :30 pm AEDT (6:30 pm AEST, 7:00 pm ACDT, 6:00 pm ACST, 4:30 pm AWST) Venue Adelaide Oval Location North Adelaide, Australia

How to watch Port Adelaide vs Melbourne on TV & stream live online

There are several options to watch the Port Adelaide Power vs. Melbourne Demons AFL game in Australia, including Network Seven, Foxtel, Foxtel from Telstra, and Kayo Sports.

The best way to livestream the aforementioned AFL game is through Kayo with a seven-day free trial. It also does not have a lock-in contract or equipment fees, which means you can cancel anytime if you are no longer using it.

All you need to decide is whether you want to pick Kayo One at $25 per month (1 stream and up to HD), or Kayo Basic at $35 per month (2 streams and up to 4K).

What channel is Port Adelaide vs Melbourne game on?

The game will be broadcast live on 7mate on free-to-air TV, and will also be available to watch via Fox Footy on pay TV. Triple M, ABC and AFL Nation will provide the radio coverage.

Port Adelaide vs Melbourne team news

Port Adelaide Power team news

The Power came out from their victory over Richmond last Sunday largely unscathed, as they prepare for a home clash with the in-form Demons on Saturday night.

Defender Lachie Jones was substituted after suffering a knock on his calf in the first quarter, replaced by Dylan Williams, but he is expected to be fit in time to suit up against Melbourne, while Jed McEntee is also expected to exit concussion protocols on Friday.

Port Adelaide's primary concern is the fitness of star midfielder Jason Horne-Francis, who missed the Richmond game with a hamstring issue and is no certainty to feature this weekend.

Position Players Rucks Soldo, Sweet, Ratugolea, Visentini Defenders Burton, McKenzie, Clurey, Aliir, Zerk-Thatcher, McCallum, Marshall, Houston, Farrell, Burgoyne, Williams, L. Jones Midfielders Rozee, Sinn, Butters, Boak, Bergman, Wines, Charleson, Drew, Lorenz, Jackson, Mead Forwards Marshall, Finlayson, Lord, Scully, Walsh, Powell-Pepper, Riolli, Horne-Francis, Georgiades, Dixon, Anastasopoulos, Evans, Scully, Byrne-Jones, McEntee, Narkle

Melbourne Demons team news

In a piece of positive news for the Demons faithful, scans cleared key defensive pair Jake Lever (knee) and Steven May (ribs) of serious damage from the physical match against the Hawks.

Although May could miss one week after picking up two rib fractures in a nasty clash last weekend, there is a good chance Lever may play this weekend. Winger Lachie Hunter is closing in on a return after a lengthy layoff with a calf complaint.

Head-to-Head

Date Match Competition May 19, 2023 Port Adelaide Power 80-76 Melbourne Demons AFL July 17, 2022 Melbourne Demons 83-69 Port Adelaide Power AFL April 7, 2022 Port Adelaide Power 36-68 Melbourne Demons AFL July 8, 2021 Port Adelaide Power 55-86 Melbourne Demons AFL July 30, 2020 Melbourne Demons 83-32 Port Adelaide Power AFL

