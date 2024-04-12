How to watch today's Port Adelaide Power vs Fremantle Dockers AFL match: Livestream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch today’s AFL game between Port Adelaide and Fremantle- team news, stream, TV channel, and start time.

The Port Adelaide Power (3-1) face the Fremantle Dockers (3-1) at the Adelaide Oval on Saturday in an intriguing AFL Round 5 clash.

Port Adelaide were able to cash in on the home ground advantage as they proved too hot to handle for Essendon at the Adelaide Oval in Gather Round, defeating the Bombers by a whopping 69 points.

Fremantle, meanwhile, suffered their first defeat of the 2024 AFL season at the same venue, falling to Carlton by 10 points. The Dockers led with two minutes left on the clock, but the Blues won thanks to a couple of contentious goals.

GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Port Adelaide vs. Fremantle in the AFL, plus plenty more.

Port Adelaide vs. Fremantle date and start time

Date Saturday, April 13, 2024 Start time 7:30pm AEST/ 7pm ACST / 5:30pm AWST Venue Alberton Oval Location Alberton, South Australia

How to watch Port Adelaide vs. Fremantle on TV & stream live online

There are several options to watch the Port Adelaide Power vs. Fremantle Dockers AFL game in Australia, including Network Seven, Foxtel, Foxtel from Telstra, and Kayo Sports.

The best way to livestream the aforementioned AFL game is through Kayo with a seven-day free trial. It also does not have a lock-in contract or equipment fees, which means you can cancel anytime if you are no longer using it.

All you need to decide is whether you want to pick Kayo One at $25 per month (1 stream and up to HD), or Kayo Basic at $35 per month (2 streams and up to 4K).

What channel is Port Adelaide vs Fremantle game on?

The game will not be broadcast live on Channel 7 on free-to-air TV, but will be available to watch via Fox Footy on pay TV. Triple M, ABC and AFL Nation will provide the radio coverage.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Overview of VPN services that allow access to geo-restricted streams

How to set up and use a VPN service to stream the match

You can watch the game from wherever you are in the world by using a VPN (Virtual Private Network) service such as NordVPN/ ExpressVPN. A VPN will allow you to create a secure connection online when you are abroad on holiday or for work and you want to stream the game live.

If you are not sure which VPN to use or how to use a VPN, we have taken a look at the best options available out there for watching live sports - check out the best VPN services review here.

Here’s an easy step-by-step guide on how to use a VPN to watch a game when you are overseas:

Install VPN of your choice - see our reviews here for the best options. Select the location you wish to connect to. This is easy - if you are visiting the UK and you wish to continue watching one of your U.S. streaming services, you would select the US. Grab the popcorn and get ready to watch!

Port Adelaide vs Fremantle team news

Port Adelaide Power team news

Travis Boak (back) will need to pass a fitness test to play this weekend after his heavy collision during the second quarter of Friday night's victory over Essendon. Ollie Wines will return from a hamstring issue, while Sam Powell-Pepper is set to return from suspension.

Position Players Rucks Soldo, Sweet, Ratugolea, Visentini Defenders Burton, McKenzie, Clurey, Aliir, Zerk-Thatcher, McCallum, Marshall, Houston, Farrell, Burgoyne, Williams, L. Jones Midfielders Rozee, Sinn, Butters, Boak, Bergman, Wines, Charleson, Drew, Lorenz, Jackson, Mead Forwards Marshall, Finlayson, Lord, Scully, Walsh, Powell-Pepper, Riolli, Horne-Francis, Georgiades, Dixon, Anastasopoulos, Evans, Scully, Byrne-Jones, McEntee, Narkle

Fremantle Dockers team news

Sean Darcy (knee), Sam Switkowski (calf), Sam Sturt (hamstring) and Karl Worner (calf) will need to prove their fitness to be considered for selection this weekend.

Michael Fredrick is out with a low-grade hamstring strain picked up in the loss to Carlton, but the club is hopeful that it won't keep him sidelined beyond this week.

Position Players Rucks Darcy, Jackson, Knobel, Jones, Reidy Defenders McDonald, Pearce, Ollie Murphy, Cox, Draper, Voss, Chapman, Clark, Ryan, Hughes, Worner, Young, Walker, Wagner Midfielders O'Meara, Serong, Fyfe, Brayshaw, Aish, Sharp, Brodie, Erasmus, Simpson, O'Driscoll, Johnson, Williams, Stanley Forwards Davies, Corbett, Taberner, Amiss, Treacy, Kuek, Sturt, Walters, Emmett, Frederick, Murphy, Switkowski, Delean, Banfield

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 01/03/24 Port Adelaide Power 92-53 Fremantle Dockers AFL Preseason 20/08/23 Fremantle Dockers 58-74 Port Adelaide Power AFL 03/07/22 Fremantle Dockers 99-91 Port Adelaide Power AFL 30/05/21 Port Adelaide Power 115-69 Fremantle Dockers AFL 21/06/20 Fremantle Dockers 41-70 Port Adelaide Power AFL

More AFL news and coverage