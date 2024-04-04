How to watch today's Port Adelaide vs Essendon AFL match: Livestream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch today’s AFL game between Port Adelaide and Essendon - team news, stream, TV channel, and start time.

Adelaide Oval will play host to Friday's Round 4 AFL game between Port Adelaide Power (2-1) and Essendon Bombers (2-1) in what could be a real thriller.

Port Adelaide got a lot of things right and statistically dominated the contest against a very strong Melbourne side, yet a collection of mistakes across the ground, particularly in the back half, cost the Power the statement win they arguably needed against a top-four contender.

The Power must now make the most of their second of three straight games on home soil against a Bombers side they have beaten in all of their seven encounters dating back to 2018.

Article continues below

Essendon, on the other hand, arguably never looked like winning Saturday's contest against St Kilda, and turned to their last-gasp efforts to secure a come-from-behind victory.

The Bombers are still a work in progress, but a second straight win over a finals contender would put them in a solid early position.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Port Adelaide vs. Essendon in the AFL, plus plenty more.

Port Adelaide vs. Essendon date and start time

Date Friday, April 5, 2024 Start time 8 :10 pm AEDT (7:40 pm ACDT, 7:10 pm AEST, 6:40 pm ACST, 5:10 pm AWST) Venue Adelaide Oval Location North Adelaide, Australia

How to watch Port Adelaide vs. Essendon on TV & stream live online

There are several options to watch the Port Adelaide Power vs. Essendon Bombers AFL game in Australia, including Network Seven, Foxtel, Foxtel from Telstra, and Kayo Sports.

The best way to livestream the aforementioned AFL game is through Kayo with a seven-day free trial. It also does not have a lock-in contract or equipment fees, which means you can cancel anytime if you are no longer using it.

All you need to decide is whether you want to pick Kayo One at $25 per month (1 stream and up to HD), or Kayo Basic at $35 per month (2 streams and up to 4K).

What channel is Port Adelaide vs Essendon game on?

The game will be broadcast live on 7mate on free-to-air TV, and will also be available to watch via Fox Footy on pay TV. Triple M, ABC, AFL Nation and NEMBC Media (Italian) will provide the radio coverage.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Overview of VPN services that allow access to geo-restricted streams

How to set up and use a VPN service to stream the match

You can watch the game from wherever you are in the world by using a VPN (Virtual Private Network) service such as NordVPN/ ExpressVPN. A VPN will allow you to create a secure connection online when you are abroad on holiday or for work and you want to stream the game live.

If you are not sure which VPN to use or how to use a VPN, we have taken a look at the best options available out there for watching live sports - check out the best VPN services review here.

Here’s an easy step-by-step guide on how to use a VPN to watch a game when you are overseas:

Install VPN of your choice - see our reviews here for the best options. Select the location you wish to connect to. This is easy - if you are visiting the UK and you wish to continue watching one of your U.S. streaming services, you would select the US. Grab the popcorn and get ready to watch!

Port Adelaide vs Essendon team news

Port Adelaide Power team news

Mitch Georgiades will make his long-awaited return to AFL football this Friday night almost a year after rupturing his ACL.

Explosive midfielder Jason Horne-Francis comes into the side having recovered from a hamstring strain, while Ollie Wines is unavailable for selection after picking up the same issue.

Francis Evans has been demoted from the 23 but joins Josh Sinn and Jordon Sweet in the emergencies.

Position Players Rucks Soldo, Sweet, Ratugolea, Visentini Defenders Burton, McKenzie, Clurey, Aliir, Zerk-Thatcher, McCallum, Marshall, Houston, Farrell, Burgoyne, Williams, L. Jones Midfielders Rozee, Sinn, Butters, Boak, Bergman, Wines, Charleson, Drew, Lorenz, Jackson, Mead Forwards Marshall, Finlayson, Lord, Scully, Walsh, Powell-Pepper, Riolli, Horne-Francis, Georgiades, Dixon, Anastasopoulos, Evans, Scully, Byrne-Jones, McEntee, Narkle

Essendon Bombers team news

Sam Durham has entered concussion protocols after a collision against the Saints and will sit out Round 4. Will Setterfield, who is fully recovered from a knee injury sustained in round two, will replace Durham.

Forwards Sam Weideman, Alwyn Davey Jnr and midfielder Elijah Tsatas have all been listed as emergencies.

Position Players Rucks Draper, Goldstein, Bryan, Visentini Defenders Ridley, Laverde, Hayes, Baldwin, Reid, McKay, McGrath, Hind, Heppell, Durham, Redman, Kelly, Lual, Davey Jnr, Roberts Midfielders Parish, Tsatas, Caldwell, Merrett, Hobbs, Shiel, Cox, Setterfield, Wright, Duursma, Martin Forwards Langford, Weideman, Perkins, Jones, Baldwin, Caddy, Reid, McKay, Hunter, Gresham, Stringer, Davey, Wanganeen, Menzie

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match & Result Competition 01/07/23 Essendon 74-78 Port Adelaide AFL 07/05/23 Port Adelaide 92-87 Essendon AFL 14/08/22 Essendon 62-146 Port Adelaide AFL 29/05/22 Port Adelaide 66-50 Essendon AFL 27/03/21 Port Adelaide 119-65 Essendon AFL

More AFL news and coverage